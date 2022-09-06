Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
OFS Credit Earnings Beat, Revenue Inline In Q3
Investing.com - OFS Credit reported on Friday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations. OFS Credit announced earnings per share of $0.54 on revenue of $6.05M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.57 on revenue of $6.05M. OFS Credit shares are down...
investing.com
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday
The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
investing.com
FIIs’ Favourite Stock Gives ‘Triangle Breakout’; Investors Eying a 30% Rally!
A stock trading near all-time highs is one of the best candidates for continued upside momentum. Some investors might argue that these stocks are generally highly overbought and therefore might prefer to steer clear from them, and there’s nothing wrong with this. However, if a stock is approaching its lifetime high, fueled by a volatility breakout, in that case, it could be a perfect recipe for a high probable momentum, strong enough to break the previous highs.
investing.com
Ethereum’s landmark update is coming soon… But what is The Merge?
We’re a few days out from The Merge and ETH is in a bullish position. The transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus is set to make Ethereum cheaper, faster and more energy efficient to use, but I feel like a reminder is needed here. While Ethereum will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 As U.S. Dollar Dips 0.7%
Bitcoin soared almost 10% in the past 24 hours to $21,069 driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar, which has hit new multi-decade highs this year. The U.S. equities, which have been increasingly correlated with cryptocurrencies, were also up in the morning hours. Furthermore, the world’s largest cryptocurrency...
investing.com
Market Gains Leave Downtrends Intact
All the major equity indexes closed higher Thursday with positive internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as NYSE volumes rose and NASDAQ volumes dipped from the prior session. All closed at or near their intraday highs. However, all the near-term downtrends remained intact as they failed to be violated. Yet, there was some encouragement for said downtrends to be violated as several of the charts saw bullish stochastic crossover signals generated and suggestive of more potential strength.
investing.com
GN Store Nord AS Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2
Investing.com - GN Store Nord AS reported on Saturday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. GN Store Nord AS announced earnings per share of kr2.72 on revenue of kr4.86B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of kr2.19 on revenue of kr4.8B. GN Store Nord...
investing.com
Week Ahead: Stocks Set To Resume Corrective Rally On Technicals
Dollar maintained perfect negative correlation with stocks. Technology outperforms after underperforming, as market flips. Will investors maintain last week's return to risk as the Federal Reserve pushes its liquidation pedal harder this month? Investors will find that both stocks and bonds become heavier as the dollar supply shrinks, and given that the economy is already in a downturn, continued tightening increases the chances for a recession even the Biden Administration will find it difficult to deny.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
BTC price nears $21.7K as whales boost Bitcoin 'almost perfectly'
BTC price nears $21.7K as whales boost Bitcoin 'almost perfectly'. Crypto traders eye ATOM, APE, CHZ and QNT as Bitcoin flashes bottom signs By Cointelegraph - Sep 11, 2022. The United States equities markets rallied sharply last week, ending a three-week losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 3.65% last week while the Nasdaq Composite soared 4.14%....
investing.com
Explainer-Understanding Ethereum's major 'Merge' upgrade
(Reuters) -Ethereum, the blockchain that underpins the world's second-largest crypto token ether, will soon undergo a major software upgrade that promises to slash the amount of energy needed to create new coins and carry out transactions. Here's what you need to know about the "Merge" as the shift is known.
investing.com
How does high-frequency trading work on decentralized exchanges?
Following the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom of 2020, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) solidified their place in the ecosystems of both cryptocurrency and finance. Since DEXs are not as heavily regulated as centralized exchanges, users can list any token they want. With DEXs, high-frequency traders can make trades on coins before they...
investing.com
Trip.com Group Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2
Investing.com - Trip.com Group reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Trip.com Group announced earnings per share of 0.2409 on revenue of 4.18B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 0.1991 on revenue of 4.19B. Trip.com Group shares are down...
investing.com
Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 4.44%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Utilities, Financials and Industrials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow... Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers /...
investing.com
Here's Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Moving
Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) shares are trading higher by 3.30% to $70.44 Friday morning as Chinese stocks gain following slower-than-expected China inflation data. China's consumer prices increased at a slower-than-expected pace in August in the wake of heatwaves and COVID-19 flare-ups, while producer inflation eased to the lowest since February 2021, reported Reuters, citing official data. CPI rose 2.5% year on year, compared with a 2.7% growth in July...Read More.
investing.com
SwissCom AG (SCMWY)
ZURICH (Reuters) - State-controlled telecoms group Swisscom AG (OTC:SCMWY) said on Thursday that the rollout of its new fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology was getting stalled... SwissCom AG ADR (OTCPK:SCMWY): 1H net income of CHF839MRevenue of CHF5.69B (-1.4% Y/Y)Press ReleaseNow read: SwissCom: A European Alternative For Value InvestorsOriginal article. Inflation worries...
investing.com
ABM Industries Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3
Investing.com - ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) reported on Friday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. ABM Industries announced earnings per share of $0.94 on revenue of $1.96B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9014 on revenue of $1.91B. ABM Industries shares are up 14.61%...
investing.com
Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Mark Cuban 'Drunk The Kool-Aid' With Crypto And NFTs
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Jackson Palmer said that billionaire investor Mark Cuban and some high-profile venture capitalists have “drunk the Kool-Aid” with respect to cryptocurrencies and NFTs. What Happened: In a recent interview with Business Insider, Palmer said that unlike celebrities that get paid to promote certain crypto...
investing.com
Carl Zeiss Meditec ADR Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2
Investing.com - Carl Zeiss Meditec ADR reported on Friday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Carl Zeiss Meditec ADR announced earnings per share of $0.7134 on revenue of $486.54M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7116 on revenue of $486.31M. Carl Zeiss Meditec...
investing.com
Tesla On The Verge Of Confirming New Bull Run
Almost a month ago (see here), I provided an update on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) using the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP). Since then, the EV maker has gone through a 3-for-1 stock split, so all the share prices have been updated accordingly. Back then, I wrote:. “[I am] tracking a potential impulse...
investing.com
What is PAX Gold (PAXG) and how does it work?
In recent years, nonfungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies and other modern investment options have become trendy. However, physical commodities such as gold are still in high demand. In 2021, the global market capitalization for cryptocurrency surpassed $2 trillion. Now, investors must ask themselves: which option should I choose — crypto or gold?
Comments / 0