All the major equity indexes closed higher Thursday with positive internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as NYSE volumes rose and NASDAQ volumes dipped from the prior session. All closed at or near their intraday highs. However, all the near-term downtrends remained intact as they failed to be violated. Yet, there was some encouragement for said downtrends to be violated as several of the charts saw bullish stochastic crossover signals generated and suggestive of more potential strength.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO