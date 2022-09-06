Read full article on original website
nevadabusiness.com
Sept. 15 NAIOP Southern Nevada Breakfast Presents “Downtown Las Vegas: All Grown Up!”
NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “Downtown Las Vegas: All Grown Up!” at its Sept.15 breakfast. Panelists include Sam Cherry, chief executive officer of Cherry Development and John Tippins, CEO at the Northcap Companies. The presentation moderator will be Steve Neiger, CCIM, Colliers International associate vice president. The breakfast sponsor is Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects.
Fox5 KVVU
City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday. According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
nevadabusiness.com
SilverSummit Healthplan & The Just One Project to Hold Free Pop-Up Farmers Market & Community Health Fair
SilverSummit Healthplan and The Just One Project Hold Free Pop-Up Farmers Market Launch and “Vegetable Cutting” Ceremony at Community Health Fair. A unique spin on a traditional ribbon cutting, SilverSummit Healthplan and The Just One Project, southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry serving more than 20,000 people monthly, will hold a “vegetable cutting” ceremony with local dignitaries for the launch of the Pop-Up Farmers Market. A partnership between the two organizations, the Farmers Market is an immersive, no-cost shopping experience that will travel to underserved areas across southern Nevada, providing free fruits and vegetables to families. Residents will be greeted with recipe cards and then invited to shop for those ingredients at the stands. Community Health representatives will be onsite to meet with participants to assess additional services needed and SilverSummit will provide follow-up to members ensuring medical and social needs are met.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Las Vegas and All Around Nevada
Nevada, also known as the Silver State, is home to many famous landmarks and gorgeous desert landscapes. From Lake Tahoe to the vibrant nightlife of Las Vegas, Nevada is a state for those who seek natural beauty and culturally diverse fun. Although many think of Nevada as a tourist destination, make no mistake, there are some great small-town treasures within its borders, perfect for retirement! Here are some of my favorite small towns in Nevada!
Fox5 KVVU
Homeless population biggest concern for east Las Vegas neighbors, survey says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors and businesses across east Las Vegas told the city their biggest concern is homelessness in the area. In Aug. 2021, the city released a citizen survey called the Rafael Rivera Plan for Ward 3 to address needs. The study area included parts of Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Freakling Bros. hosting auditions for 30th season of Las Vegas haunted houses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is set to host auditions as the group gears up for its upcoming 30th season. According to a news release, the company is looking for “Las Vegas’ scariest actors and actresses to join the Freakling family.”. Freakling Bros. offers...
inparkmagazine.com
Betson Enterprises to open facility in Las Vegas, moving closer to the gaming industry
Betson Enterprises will open a new facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. This 45,000-square-foot warehouse is in the Bromigo Industrial Plaza and features 12 dock doors and six grade-level loading doors. The facility will serve as a multipurpose office location and distribution center for amusement equipment, parts and gaming monitors. “As...
luxury-houses.net
An Exceptional New Custom Home with Unobstructed Vegas Strip and Mountain Views in Henderson Hits The Market for $7.68 Million
The Home in Henderson, a brand new construction features an open floor plan with modern finishes boasting unobstructed Vegas Strip and mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 2281 Laughing Water Way, Henderson, Nevada offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Georgeta Malanca (Phone: 702-467-2615) at Titon Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
nevadabusiness.com
Older Properties Get a “Facelift”
Worn, splotchy grass is a pet peeve for long-time Las Vegas resident Kathryn Harper, who has been a property manager since 2005. When she added a number of mature commercial properties to her management portfolio a few years ago, she realized the business properties needed a facelift to meet modern aesthetics her clients and their customers expect.
City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
Fox5 KVVU
SPECIAL REPORT: Las Vegas teacher brings bulletproof vest to class, fears for their safety
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Valley teacher tells FOX5 that they fear for their safety daily after the Uvalde school shooting, and brings a bulletproof vest to class to protect themselves and children from a threat. The teacher asked FOX5 to keep their identity hidden. FOX5 is...
nevadabusiness.com
Southwest Medical Adds a New Physician
LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medical has added three new providers to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. Kevin Uson, DO joins Southwest Medical’s Tenaya Healthcare Center location (2704 N. Tenaya Way) and specializes in adult medicine. About Southwest Medical. Southwest Medical,...
Fox5 KVVU
Parts of 215 in northwest Las Vegas to see overnight lane closures for 9 months
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Parts of the 215 in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will see overnight lane closures for the next nine months. According to a news release, the lane restrictions will run from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings for the next nine months.
Valley Electric asks Nevada customers to conserve
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Valley Electric which has around 45,000 customers in southwest Nevada, mostly in Pahrump and Amargosa Valley, is asking its customers to conserve energy during this heat wave.
Southwest Airlines expands Las Vegas flights on March 2023 schedule
Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it is expanding its Las Vegas flight schedule in March 2023, offering 243 departures a day.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Clark County allocates $120 million to low-income housing projects
(The Center Square) – Clark County, Nevada’s Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to award nearly $120 million to the construction or rehabilitation of around 3,100 low-income housing units. Awards will draw on the recently established Community Housing Fund, which includes revenue from state and federal grants, the...
nevadabusiness.com
Marker Trax Partners with Koin Digital Wallet Solution to Enhance Digital Payment Experience for Gaming Customers and Operators
LAS VEGAS (Sept. 7, 2022) – Las Vegas-based Marker Trax, LLC and its affiliate Koin Mobile today announced the launch of Koin, a stand-alone gaming financial wallet platform that dramatically improves convenience and reduces costs for both gaming patrons and operators alike. Koin, combined with Marker Trax, delivers on...
Did you know the Las Vegas Strip isn’t in Las Vegas?
Millions of tourists visit the Strip without ever going to Las Vegas.
vegas24seven.com
HEARTS ALIVE VILLAGE HORSE RESCUE AND SANCTUARY BREAKS GROUND ON A LIFE-SAVING BARN
Hearts Alive Village will conduct a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The ceremony will be held on the property from 10am-12pm. The non profit’s new barn will be instrumental in saving the lives of vulnerable horses in Las Vegas and surrounding areas. The new 8400 sq ft...
Former law school classmate recalls Robert Telles
Former Law School classmate Carlos Morales recalls Robert Telles. He shares allegations of sexual misconduct against Telles.
