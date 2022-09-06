SilverSummit Healthplan and The Just One Project Hold Free Pop-Up Farmers Market Launch and “Vegetable Cutting” Ceremony at Community Health Fair. A unique spin on a traditional ribbon cutting, SilverSummit Healthplan and The Just One Project, southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry serving more than 20,000 people monthly, will hold a “vegetable cutting” ceremony with local dignitaries for the launch of the Pop-Up Farmers Market. A partnership between the two organizations, the Farmers Market is an immersive, no-cost shopping experience that will travel to underserved areas across southern Nevada, providing free fruits and vegetables to families. Residents will be greeted with recipe cards and then invited to shop for those ingredients at the stands. Community Health representatives will be onsite to meet with participants to assess additional services needed and SilverSummit will provide follow-up to members ensuring medical and social needs are met.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 HOURS AGO