ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nevadabusiness.com

Sept. 15 NAIOP Southern Nevada Breakfast Presents “Downtown Las Vegas: All Grown Up!”

NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “Downtown Las Vegas: All Grown Up!” at its Sept.15 breakfast. Panelists include Sam Cherry, chief executive officer of Cherry Development and John Tippins, CEO at the Northcap Companies. The presentation moderator will be Steve Neiger, CCIM, Colliers International associate vice president. The breakfast sponsor is Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday. According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

SilverSummit Healthplan & The Just One Project to Hold Free Pop-Up Farmers Market & Community Health Fair

SilverSummit Healthplan and The Just One Project Hold Free Pop-Up Farmers Market Launch and “Vegetable Cutting” Ceremony at Community Health Fair. A unique spin on a traditional ribbon cutting, SilverSummit Healthplan and The Just One Project, southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry serving more than 20,000 people monthly, will hold a “vegetable cutting” ceremony with local dignitaries for the launch of the Pop-Up Farmers Market. A partnership between the two organizations, the Farmers Market is an immersive, no-cost shopping experience that will travel to underserved areas across southern Nevada, providing free fruits and vegetables to families. Residents will be greeted with recipe cards and then invited to shop for those ingredients at the stands. Community Health representatives will be onsite to meet with participants to assess additional services needed and SilverSummit will provide follow-up to members ensuring medical and social needs are met.
LAS VEGAS, NV
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Las Vegas and All Around Nevada

Nevada, also known as the Silver State, is home to many famous landmarks and gorgeous desert landscapes. From Lake Tahoe to the vibrant nightlife of Las Vegas, Nevada is a state for those who seek natural beauty and culturally diverse fun. Although many think of Nevada as a tourist destination, make no mistake, there are some great small-town treasures within its borders, perfect for retirement! Here are some of my favorite small towns in Nevada!
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Traffic
Las Vegas, NV
Business
luxury-houses.net

An Exceptional New Custom Home with Unobstructed Vegas Strip and Mountain Views in Henderson Hits The Market for $7.68 Million

The Home in Henderson, a brand new construction features an open floor plan with modern finishes boasting unobstructed Vegas Strip and mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 2281 Laughing Water Way, Henderson, Nevada offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Georgeta Malanca (Phone: 702-467-2615) at Titon Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Edwards
nevadabusiness.com

Older Properties Get a “Facelift”

Worn, splotchy grass is a pet peeve for long-time Las Vegas resident Kathryn Harper, who has been a property manager since 2005. When she added a number of mature commercial properties to her management portfolio a few years ago, she realized the business properties needed a facelift to meet modern aesthetics her clients and their customers expect.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRQE News 13

City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
nevadabusiness.com

Southwest Medical Adds a New Physician

LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medical has added three new providers to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. Kevin Uson, DO joins Southwest Medical’s Tenaya Healthcare Center location (2704 N. Tenaya Way) and specializes in adult medicine. About Southwest Medical. Southwest Medical,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Infrastructure#Research University#Construction Company#Tropicana Parking Garage#The University Of Nevada
KPVI Newschannel 6

Clark County allocates $120 million to low-income housing projects

(The Center Square) – Clark County, Nevada’s Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to award nearly $120 million to the construction or rehabilitation of around 3,100 low-income housing units. Awards will draw on the recently established Community Housing Fund, which includes revenue from state and federal grants, the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
nevadabusiness.com

Marker Trax Partners with Koin Digital Wallet Solution to Enhance Digital Payment Experience for Gaming Customers and Operators

LAS VEGAS (Sept. 7, 2022) – Las Vegas-based Marker Trax, LLC and its affiliate Koin Mobile today announced the launch of Koin, a stand-alone gaming financial wallet platform that dramatically improves convenience and reduces costs for both gaming patrons and operators alike. Koin, combined with Marker Trax, delivers on...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy