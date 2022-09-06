A missing 12-year-old boy was found and returned to his home following a search and rescue mission in the Wharncliffe area that lasted approximately 38 hours. Tucker Wolford showed up at the residence of Jay and Tina Lockard of Wharncliffe late Monday evening (Aug. 22), according to Mingo County Chief Field Deputy Allen Mounts. The Lockards, who both work for the Mingo County Commission, called Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith and told him the boy was at their house.

