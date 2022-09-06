ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

Mingo Messenger

Tug Valley turns back the Tide to stay unbeaten

NAUGATUCK – It was payback time for the Tug Valley High School football team, which routed Sherman, 32-8, on Friday night at Zontini Field at Seth. The Tide, a Class A playoff team from a year ago, dropped to 0-2 on the season. Sherman had defeated the Panthers, 38-14 last season in a game played at Williamson's Lefty Hamilton Field.
WILLIAMSON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Miners have big test with No. 4 Point in home opener

Who: Point Pleasant (1-1) at Mingo Central (1-0) Where: Buck Harless Stadium, Newtown, W.Va. Last year's meeting: Point Pleasant beat Mingo Central, 66-28, at PPHS. Last week: Mingo Central beat Westside 56-6, Point Pleasant lost 22-21 at Gallia Academy, Ohio. All-time series: Point Pleasant leads 3-1 NEWTOWN – The Mingo...
MATEWAN, WV
Mingo Messenger

Déjà vu for 2022 Tug River Tire Tug-of-War

Under blue skies and obliging warm air and water temperatures, the 2022 version of the Tug River “Tug of War” began in earnest in area of Kermit and Warfield, Kentucky, on Aug. 30, much in the same manner and with comparably mirrored conditions that it began in the Williamson area in late summer 2021.
KERMIT, WV
Mingo Messenger

Annual Coal Dust Run set for Saturday

Local runners and walkers are preparing to pay homage to the coal industry through a unique event. The ninth annual Coal Dust Run is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 in downtown Williamson beginning at 6 p. m. The adaption of the popular Color Run series kicks off the week of festivities for the annual King Coal Festival and pays tribute to the coal mining industry.
WILLIAMSON, WV
Mingo Messenger

STOP partners updated on recent SADD conference

New and innovative SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) programs and their potentially positive effectiveness in Mingo County were discussed at STOP Coalition’s most recent meeting held Aug. 24. Gaining the knowledge of these new programs, said Region 5 PFS Coordinator Sherry Gross, was made possible when STOP Coalition officials...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Delbarton Homecoming Schedule of Events

Parade – 5 p.m., lineup will be at the Delbarton Town Hall and will proceed through the town;. Hog and Brown Bean Dinner – a 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., located near the Opry House, free event;. Talent Show – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., located near the...
DELBARTON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Missing boy found

A missing 12-year-old boy was found and returned to his home following a search and rescue mission in the Wharncliffe area that lasted approximately 38 hours. Tucker Wolford showed up at the residence of Jay and Tina Lockard of Wharncliffe late Monday evening (Aug. 22), according to Mingo County Chief Field Deputy Allen Mounts. The Lockards, who both work for the Mingo County Commission, called Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith and told him the boy was at their house.
WHARNCLIFFE, WV
Mingo Messenger

Poker run raises money for injured trooper

Bikers from both Mingo and Pike (Kentucky) counties gathered at Andy’s Pizza & More on Pike Street in Williamson on Aug. 20 to participate in a poker run fundraiser for an injured West Virginia State Police trooper. Trooper Roger Jennings continues to recover from the injuries he sustained in...
WILLIAMSON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Kermit’s King Coal canceled

Less than two weeks after agreeing to be the alternate host site for Action In Mingo’s 2022 version of the King Coal Festival, the town of Kermit announced on Aug. 17 it would be in the best interest of everyone concerned not to hold the event after all. The...
KERMIT, WV
Mingo Messenger

Search continues for missing youth

The search for a missing 12-year-old boy continues in the Wharncliffe area of Mingo County. The child has been missing since the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21. According to Mingo County Sheriff Chief Field Deputy Allen Mounts, Tucker Wolford was last seen near Dotson Hollow heading into the woods. He is roughly 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, black shirt and carrying a gray backpack.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

U.S. Department of Labor files lawsuit against Williamson Mayor Hatfield

The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against former Williamson Memorial Hospital CEO and current Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield. As fiduciary of WMH’s healthcare plan, according to a statement issued Sept. 3 by the department of labor, the lawsuit stems from Hatfield’s alleged failure to forward WMH employee contributions to the hospital’s healthcare plan during his tenure in that position.
WILLIAMSON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Steele a guest at Matewan Library summer reading program

The Matewan Public Library had a special guest at their Aug. 2 summer reading program held at the UMWA Hall in Matewan. Wilma Steele, was a special guest and she told the story and the meaning of the red bandana to the children. Wilma brought a red bandana to give out to each of the children present.
MATEWAN, WV
Mingo Messenger

King Coal, event discussions dominate city council meeting

Questions of trademark infringements sparked long discussion about the upcoming King Coal Festival slated for next month at the recent Williamson City Council meeting. The subject of the festival was mentioned briefly by City Event Coordinator Tonya Webb during her report to the council. She said plans were on track and that there is a lot of interest in this year's event and a lot of vendors have already registered.
WILLIAMSON, WV
Mingo Messenger

MCRA: Solar pilot project proposed at industrial park

Provided a few details can be worked out in the coming days, the James Harless Industrial Park could become the site of an innovative solar pilot project. Both the project and the details surrounding it were discussed at the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority’s Aug. 18 meeting. MCRA Executive Director...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
