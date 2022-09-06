Read full article on original website
thespruceeats.com
I Tried the TikTok Cinnamon Rolls and They Really Are That Good
I’ve been baking professionally for more than half my life, and devouring baked goods like a ravenous hyena for nearly all of it. (Had I been born with a full set of teeth, that first year of my life would have involved a lot more cookies.) This means I’m a certifiable expert on cinnamon rolls, but not so much of a snob that I won’t devour every single one put in front of my face.
A "Great British Bake Off" inspired Nutella dessert — with no baking
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. When you don't feel like baking, you can find some really good ideas from a baking star. It was...
The Daily South
Baked Almond French Toast with Maple-Blackberry Syrup
Overnight French toast is the gift you give yourself the next morning. Sure, you may not feel eager to pull out the ingredients for breakfast after you've cooked and cleaned up dinner, but your tomorrow self will thank you for the work. After an overnight chill, the brioche bread cubes...
Easy Cinnamon Roll Icing Recipe
What cinnamon roll is complete without sweet, warm, decadent icing? The only correct answer here is no cinnamon roll. They simply aren't complete without that gooey white icing. There are endless recipes out there that focus on making the cinnamon rolls themselves, but not quite as many that focus on the icing; luckily, that's where Jaime Shelbert's easy cinnamon roll icing recipe comes into play. "This recipe is super quick and easy and can be added to an array of baked goods for a simple, tasty topping," she describes.
Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings Recipe
If you're in need of an impressive dessert fit for a crowd, these baked, old-fashioned apple dumplings are for you! Because these apples are individually wrapped in pie dough, they make for an easy dessert for a group gathering. And best yet, they can be made in under an hour, and require only a handful of ingredients.
Instant Pot Bacon and Cheese Egg Bites: Recipes Worth Cooking
These Instant Pot Bacon and Cheese Egg Bites are super easy and fun to make in the pressure cooker. They are delicious and are the perfect addition to your breakfast menu. This recipe can be prepared in 15 minutes and cooked in 15. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
leitesculinaria.com
3 Ingredient Condensed Milk Cookies
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Yes, it’s true! These condensed milk cookies are made with only 3 ingredients – butter, flour, and sweetened condensed milk. Although they’re tasty on their own, they’re even better with a layer of jam or Nutella sandwiched between them.
Why You Should Be Baking Your Bacon Instead of Frying It
International Bacon Day is an unofficial holiday that takes place on the first Saturday of September. But we think bacon deserves more — hence, InsideHook’s Bacon Week, a collection of stories old and new celebrating salt-cured pork (and in some cases, non-pork or even non-meat) in all its sizzling glory.
The Daily South
Deep-Dish Loaded Hash Brown Casserole
If the best thing about a late-night trip to that famous waffle-flipping diner is the cheesy, meaty hash browns, you're in luck. This loaded hash brown casserole captures every one of those flavors you crave, but in a size that'll feed your whole family. Bacon and Cheddar cheese form the...
12tomatoes.com
“Everything Bagel” Buttermilk Biscuits
Savory, crunchy, soft, buttery, and utterly delicious. There’s nothing quite as good as homemade biscuits. Done right they’re flaky, buttery, and full of flavor. These everything bagel seasoning biscuits have a great crunch and taste from the seasoning blend. But, even if you’re not a fan of this type of spice mix let me assure you these biscuits are some of the most tender you can make- with or without the spices!
How to turn wilted herbs and old bread into a Catalan seasoning – recipe
Picada is a traditional Catalan seasoning made by pounding together stale bread, garlic, parsley and nuts in a mortar. The crumble-like mixture is then added to stews or sauces near the end of the cooking process, to thicken and add flavour. It’s a great way to use up stale bread and wilted herbs, which get cooked into the sauce and give it a huge boost.
The Daily South
Sausage-and-Spinach Breakfast Casserole with Cornmeal Biscuits
Instead of spooning sauce on top of biscuits, this breakfast casserole bakes the biscuits right on top of the sausage-studded gravy. Smoked sausage, such as Conecuh, adds a rich smokiness to the white gravy. You can use regular sausage if you have it on hand, but consider sprinkling in a bit of smoked paprika to amp up those smoky flavors. For a bit of color, add handfuls of spinach; it'll wilt into silky threads that help give the gravy body.
thepioneerwoman.com
Nutella Cookies
Who knew a batch of cookies could be so easy? Nutella cookies are a five ingredient, no-mess way to whip up a quick chocolate dessert. This recipe is as decadent as double chocolate cookies, without the butter and cocoa powder. Instead, Nutella, a chocolate-hazelnut spread, provides the smooth, creamy base necessary for the perfect cookie dough.
Keto Arugula Salmon Roll: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto Arugula Salmon Roll is a low-carb dish that is fresh and filling. You can easily make this from scratch and enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, or in between!. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
ABC News
Barbecue spare ribs, roasted cauliflower salad, coconut lemonade and spoon cake from chef Gregory Gourdet
Spare ribs with homemade barbecue sauce, roasted cauliflower salad, coconut lemonade and spoon cake with fresh berries just scream "end of summer dinner party." That's why chef Gregory Gourdet joined "Good Morning America" on Monday to bring a taste of his delicious cooking to your kitchen with a full lineup of delicious drinks, dishes and dessert.
recipesgram.com
Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake
A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
msn.com
