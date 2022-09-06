ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Our Views: Enjoy the game, then make this LSU-SU agenda count

LSU and Southern University have played more than 2,200 football games between them, but none like Saturday’s scheduled 6:30 p.m. matchup at Tiger Stadium. Reasons abound why this football game — the first ever between these cross-town programs — matters. Most don’t pertain to football. But don’t ignore the football.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Knute Rockne
Person
Brian Scott
Person
Brian Polian
brproud.com

Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Florida State#Southern#Usa Today#Sec#Espn#Tigers#Cfp
wbrz.com

Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana median worker pay higher than several other Southeastern states

Median worker pay has risen 9% in Louisiana since December 2020, with the median annual salary sitting at $53,200 in August, according to the latest economic indicator report from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Louisiana’s median annual salary is higher than several Southeastern states including Alabama, North Carolina and Florida,...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WAFB

The search is on for lucky lottery winner in Maurepas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When word got out someone in Maurepas had bought a Powerball ticket worth $1million at Whitehall Grocery Store, everyone wanted to know who it was. A large sign in the middle of the store lets everyone who comes in know this is the place to buy your tickets.
MAUREPAS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy