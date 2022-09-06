Read full article on original website
Related
Jordan Travis keeps piling on LSU after upset with latest merch drop
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis released the perfect shirt to troll LSU even more. Jordan Travis and the Florida State Seminoles now find themselves at 2-0 after upsetting the LSU Tigers in New Orleans over Labor Day Weekend. It was a thrilling one-point victory to spoil Brian Kelly’s Bayou Bengals...
NOLA.com
LSU and Southern: The long story of city division, football and a chance to come together
Behind the counter at her family’s store, Janice White moved from one task to the next. She restocked shelves with Columbia blue Southern T-shirts. She organized racks of apparel. She helped customers check out and filled a cardboard box with used hangers. TOP Choice should have closed 25 minutes...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Enjoy the game, then make this LSU-SU agenda count
LSU and Southern University have played more than 2,200 football games between them, but none like Saturday’s scheduled 6:30 p.m. matchup at Tiger Stadium. Reasons abound why this football game — the first ever between these cross-town programs — matters. Most don’t pertain to football. But don’t ignore the football.
NOLA.com
Ed Pratt: No matter the final score between LSU and Southern, it will be a night to remember in Baton Rouge
Come 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, more than 100,000 people are expected in LSU’s Death Valley football stadium in what may be one of the most emotion-filled games in the city’s history. The LSU Tigers, the behemoth from the southside of Baton Rouge, will play my Southern University Jaguars,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
LSU vs. Southern: What you need to know about traffic, security, tickets and more
Typically a non-conference football game in Tiger Stadium isn't the biggest game of the year, but the LSU-Southern contest Saturday is expected to strain resources as though it were a contest with national championship implications. The Baton Rouge universities will play for the first time ever, even though both schools...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Southern President and Chancellor says Southern vs LSU football game is much more than just a game
Southern and LSU meet tomorrow in an historic football matchup, but to leaders of the two schools, it’s much more than a game. It’s a chance to bridge historic racial, cultural, and academic divides. Dr. Dennis Shields is Chancellor of Southern University. “Just the acknowledgment that the playing...
NOLA.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
Vandals strike LSU campus prior to Southern game
Graffiti has been found on LSU's campus, one day before the college football season opener against rival Southern University.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ed Orgeron gives hilarious description of LSU buyout: 'What door do you want me out of?'
Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has never shied away from a good soundbite, and he gave just that this week when retelling his ouster in Baton Rouge. See more on WWL and Audacy.
NOLA.com
Ed Orgeron described the moment he was fired at LSU, and he found plenty to laugh about
Ed Orgeron seems to be enjoying life after being forced out as LSU football coach during a bumpy 2021 campaign. Orgeron was allowed to finish the regular season, and the Tigers earned bowl eligibility with a 6-6 mark during his sixth year on the job. During a recent interview in...
NOLA.com
'Historical perspective' is huge for LSU's Brian Kelly as he prepares his team to face Southern
Not even a tough one-point loss to Florida State could dampen Brian Kelly’s enthusiasm this week about LSU’s first-ever game against an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) school Saturday night. During his Tuesday news conference, he talked about the significance of the game with Southern, how rare...
brproud.com
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Eliza Fletcher was abducted during a run. Here's how Baton Rouge runners honored her memory
Eliza Fletcher was going for a run in Memphis last week when she was abducted and killed. Early Friday morning, joining thousands of people across the country, a group of Baton Rouge runners paid tribute to her in an event called Finish Eliza's Run. Cleotha Abston-Henderson has been charged with...
wbrz.com
Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana median worker pay higher than several other Southeastern states
Median worker pay has risen 9% in Louisiana since December 2020, with the median annual salary sitting at $53,200 in August, according to the latest economic indicator report from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Louisiana’s median annual salary is higher than several Southeastern states including Alabama, North Carolina and Florida,...
NOLA.com
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot is known as a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The search is on for lucky lottery winner in Maurepas
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When word got out someone in Maurepas had bought a Powerball ticket worth $1million at Whitehall Grocery Store, everyone wanted to know who it was. A large sign in the middle of the store lets everyone who comes in know this is the place to buy your tickets.
NOLA.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
20-Year-Old Ashton Anderson Killed In Two-Vehicular Crash In Gonzales (Gonzales, LA)
Police officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Gonzales, on Tuesday, just after 10 p.m. According to the State police report, 20-year-old Ashton Anderson was [..]
4 Children Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the 2400 block of Winbourne Ave at [..]
Comments / 0