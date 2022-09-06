Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley v. Worcester, 09.09.22
Zach Eflin working his way back to the Phillies, making a rehab start for the Lehigh Valley on Friday night. Eflin worked only two innings, allowing just one run.
WFMZ-TV Online
Basebaltown has welcomed top pitching prospects throughout the second half
READING, Pa. - Reading has seen some of the best pitching prospects in the Philadelphia Phillies organization come through baseballtown the second half of the season. Two of those prospects, Mick Abel and Andrew Painter having hit the diamond in Baseballtown. Abel has pitched across two level so play in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus v. Nazareth boys soccer, 09.07.22
Emmaus hosting Nazareth on the pitch in boys soccer. Regulation time not enough to decide a winner between these two. The Green Hornets coming out on top, 1-0 in the end.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus overcomes Nazareth in 2 overtime thriller
EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus hosting Nazareth on the pitch in boys soccer. Regulation time not enough to decide a winner between these two. The Green Hornets coming out on top, 1-0 in the end. The Hornets and Blue Eagles found themselves in a deadlock for much of the night. Kevin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
One last chance to see Fightin Phils at home
READING, Pa. — Reading Fightin Phils fans have one last week to see their team in person. The R-Phils are hosting the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in their final homestead of the season at FirstEnergy Stadium this week. Some fans came out on a cooler night Wednesday for the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Report: Penn second-worst in country for free speech
(The Center Square) – When it comes to free speech, Pennsylvania universities don’t shine. According to a new report, the University of Pennsylvania is the second-worst college in the country for free speech, ahead only of Columbia University. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a free speech...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bridles and Badges event in Bethlehem to feature mounted patrol demonstration, barn tours
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Horses used by the Bethlehem Police Department will get to strut their stuff this weekend. Saturday is the fifth annual Bridles and Badges event at the Quandrant Private Wealth Stable Facility off East Langhorne Avenue. Crews are getting the horses and grounds ready for the festivities. Folks...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pop-up thrift store opens at Lafayette College
EASTON, Pa. - A new thrift store "popped-up" on the campus of Lafayette College Thursday afternoon. It offers up clothes, kitchenware, bedding, and more for students. Organizers say the pop-up store will give way to a permanent boutique thrift store on campus in Easton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Car fire slows traffic on Pa. Turnpike between Lehigh Valley, Quakertown
A car fire tied up traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The two-vehicle crash happened during the evening commute between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown exits. A tractor trailer and a hybrid passenger vehicle collided, state police said. The hybrid vehicle’s gas tank ruptured and the vehicle caught fire. Because...
WFMZ-TV Online
$5K reward offered for information on teen sought in deadly Pottstown shooting
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen charged in a fatal shooting in Pottstown. 17-year-old Jahme Barnes is charged with third-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the killing of Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 23, wounded by gunfire in Reading; shooter sought
READING, Pa. — A 23-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in Reading early Friday morning. The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening, according to the police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Controversial development project off the table, for now, in Hilltown Twp.
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - The signs, saying no to a rezone, hug parts of Hilltown Township. Some Bucks County residents have been fighting a special zoning amendment to allow a more than 170-unit retirement village set on 75 acres on Swartley Road. It's currently zoned for individual homes set on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Community wants to know what's next for Strand Theatre
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — A petition circulating online is creating conversation in Kutztown about the future of the popular Strand Theatre. No movies have shown at the small hometown cinema since the end of June, and it has people wondering why. "I live two steps away," said Jake Lackey, a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chile Pepper Food Festival returns to park in Bowers
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A popular event in Berks County is underway again for its 26th year. The Chile Pepper Food Festival returned to William Delong Park in Bowers on Friday and will continue on Saturday. People are traveling from all over to get a taste of the spicy...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash involving car, SUV in Allentown ties up traffic
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A two-vehicle wreck tied up traffic in Allentown Wednesday afternoon. A car and an SUV slammed into each other on Hanover Avenue just before 2 p.m. Fire crews cut the roof off of the car to get at least one person out of it. No word on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Proposed 'Skyline West' apartment building on West Broad clears hurdle with Bethlehem historic board
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Historic and Architectural Review Board on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness of a multi-family residential building with a parking deck. The Skyline West project is proposed for 143 W. Broad Street and offered by developer Dennis Benner, who is working on the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI
DISTRICT TWP., Pa. — A school bus driver is no longer behind the wheel after her arrest on suspicion of DUI. Pennsylvania State Police troopers said they were dispatched around 8 a.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Forgedale Road in District Township for the report of a school bus driver possibly experiencing a medical episode.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Fast-food coworkers behind train track tampering
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — The man accused of risking a catastrophe by tampering with railroad equipment in northern Berks County didn't act alone, the police said Wednesday. Tilden Township investigators identified Amy Schaner as the woman who helped Ryan Boria. Both worked at fast-food restaurant on Route 61. "While...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN to begin administering updated COVID booster shots Monday
Lehigh Valley Health Network said its COVID-19 vaccination clinics will offer newly authorized and updated COVID-19 booster vaccines starting Monday, and scheduling is now open. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted emergency use authorization last week for updated booster shots manufactured by...
Comments / 0