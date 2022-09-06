ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Basebaltown has welcomed top pitching prospects throughout the second half

READING, Pa. - Reading has seen some of the best pitching prospects in the Philadelphia Phillies organization come through baseballtown the second half of the season. Two of those prospects, Mick Abel and Andrew Painter having hit the diamond in Baseballtown. Abel has pitched across two level so play in...
READING, PA
Emmaus v. Nazareth boys soccer, 09.07.22

Emmaus hosting Nazareth on the pitch in boys soccer. Regulation time not enough to decide a winner between these two. The Green Hornets coming out on top, 1-0 in the end.
EMMAUS, PA
Emmaus overcomes Nazareth in 2 overtime thriller

EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus hosting Nazareth on the pitch in boys soccer. Regulation time not enough to decide a winner between these two. The Green Hornets coming out on top, 1-0 in the end. The Hornets and Blue Eagles found themselves in a deadlock for much of the night. Kevin...
EMMAUS, PA
One last chance to see Fightin Phils at home

READING, Pa. — Reading Fightin Phils fans have one last week to see their team in person. The R-Phils are hosting the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in their final homestead of the season at FirstEnergy Stadium this week. Some fans came out on a cooler night Wednesday for the...
READING, PA
Report: Penn second-worst in country for free speech

(The Center Square) – When it comes to free speech, Pennsylvania universities don’t shine. According to a new report, the University of Pennsylvania is the second-worst college in the country for free speech, ahead only of Columbia University. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a free speech...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pop-up thrift store opens at Lafayette College

EASTON, Pa. - A new thrift store "popped-up" on the campus of Lafayette College Thursday afternoon. It offers up clothes, kitchenware, bedding, and more for students. Organizers say the pop-up store will give way to a permanent boutique thrift store on campus in Easton.
EASTON, PA
Car fire slows traffic on Pa. Turnpike between Lehigh Valley, Quakertown

A car fire tied up traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The two-vehicle crash happened during the evening commute between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown exits. A tractor trailer and a hybrid passenger vehicle collided, state police said. The hybrid vehicle’s gas tank ruptured and the vehicle caught fire. Because...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
$5K reward offered for information on teen sought in deadly Pottstown shooting

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen charged in a fatal shooting in Pottstown. 17-year-old Jahme Barnes is charged with third-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the killing of Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Man, 23, wounded by gunfire in Reading; shooter sought

READING, Pa. — A 23-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in Reading early Friday morning. The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening, according to the police.
READING, PA
Community wants to know what's next for Strand Theatre

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — A petition circulating online is creating conversation in Kutztown about the future of the popular Strand Theatre. No movies have shown at the small hometown cinema since the end of June, and it has people wondering why. "I live two steps away," said Jake Lackey, a...
KUTZTOWN, PA
Chile Pepper Food Festival returns to park in Bowers

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A popular event in Berks County is underway again for its 26th year. The Chile Pepper Food Festival returned to William Delong Park in Bowers on Friday and will continue on Saturday. People are traveling from all over to get a taste of the spicy...
BOWERS, PA
Crash involving car, SUV in Allentown ties up traffic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A two-vehicle wreck tied up traffic in Allentown Wednesday afternoon. A car and an SUV slammed into each other on Hanover Avenue just before 2 p.m. Fire crews cut the roof off of the car to get at least one person out of it. No word on...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Berks school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

DISTRICT TWP., Pa. — A school bus driver is no longer behind the wheel after her arrest on suspicion of DUI. Pennsylvania State Police troopers said they were dispatched around 8 a.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Forgedale Road in District Township for the report of a school bus driver possibly experiencing a medical episode.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Police: Fast-food coworkers behind train track tampering

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — The man accused of risking a catastrophe by tampering with railroad equipment in northern Berks County didn't act alone, the police said Wednesday. Tilden Township investigators identified Amy Schaner as the woman who helped Ryan Boria. Both worked at fast-food restaurant on Route 61. "While...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LVHN to begin administering updated COVID booster shots Monday

Lehigh Valley Health Network said its COVID-19 vaccination clinics will offer newly authorized and updated COVID-19 booster vaccines starting Monday, and scheduling is now open. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted emergency use authorization last week for updated booster shots manufactured by...
HAZLETON, PA

