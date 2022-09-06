ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harken Chardonnay Named a 2021 Impact Hot Prospect Brand for Second Year in a Row

LARKSPUR, Calif. – September 8, 2022 – — O’Neill Vintners & Distillers, a certified B Corporation, is pleased to announce that Harken Chardonnay has been named a 2021 IMPACT Hot Prospect Brand, a rare achievement for a single sku wine brand.Harken (SRP $15), a California Chardonnay crafted by winemaker Adam Popp, brings an oaky and buttery style to life with 100% barrel fermentation, barrel aging and hand stirring.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Acquires A to Z Wineworks

Expands position in the Pacific Northwest with addition of leading winery in Oregon. Ste. Michelle Wine Estates (“Ste. Michelle”) has acquired A to Z Wineworks (“A to Z”), a top-selling winery in Oregon. This is the first strategic acquisition for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates under the ownership of private equity firm Sycamore Partners.
OREGON STATE
Mira Winery Releases First Wines from Estate Vineyard

Historic 16-acre property was first planted to wine grapes in 1885. Mira Winery, a family owned, 16-acre estate in the heart of the Napa Valley, is releasing the first wines produced from the Mira Estate Vineyard, a historic property that was first planted to wine grapes by Levi George in 1885.
DRINKS
Trained for “Saving Lives” Is an Important California Life Saving Program

Ron Rubin Winery Expands Distribution Reach, Covering all of CA. Ron Rubin, Ron Rubin Winery, has expanded his program for saving lives, to include ALL California wineries. This important life-saving plan is in collaboration with the American Red Cross and ZOLL Medical Corporation. Ron Rubin Winery is covering the $1,699.
CALIFORNIA STATE

