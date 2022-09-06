AUBURN, Ala. – Talking after the game Saturday, Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris summed up the defense's performance in the 24-16 victory in one quote. "The testament of a good defense is what you're going to do when you're down," Harris said. "Everybody is happy when you're up. But what are you going to do when you're down? When adversity hits, how are you going to respond?"

