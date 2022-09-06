Colorado legislator accuses Polis of profiting from legislation he signed, using his office for gain

Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
CALDARA | Charter schools — separate and unequal
Last week I suggested you vote against any school district’s mill levy override unless it is structured so the district gets portions of the new funding as they meet student improvement milestones. Allow me to add to that: don’t vote for any mill levy override that doesn’t fund all...
coloradopolitics.com
Measure to slash Colorado's income tax rate raises least amount but faces no formal opposition
With only two months until the November election, the race to raise money for campaigns is heating up, but a ballot measure seeking to lower the state's income tax rate appears to have cooled off. Colorado Character, the campaign behind Initiative 31 asking voters to reduce the state's income tax...
coloradopolitics.com
State climate, economy to flourish with Inflation Reduction Act
The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act brings us the climate change legislation we’ve needed for decades. With these policies, Colorado can continue to grow the clean economy in our state and create more good-paying, union jobs. The work of the Colorado Delegation in Washington, D.C., has created real benefits...
coloradopolitics.com
CiviCO introduces 2022-2023 Colorado Governor's Fellows
A nonprofit group that seeks to connect private sector leaders with government actors unveiled its latest 2022-23 Colorado Governor's Fellows. CiviCO said the fellowship offers leaders from the private and nonprofit sectors the opportunity to deepen their understanding of how Colorado's government operates and the challenges the state faces. The...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Republicans Keep Campaigning With Their Conspiracist Fellow GOP Candidates
At Colorado Republican Party fundraiser in Weld County last month, 17 candidates posed together for a picture, standing in front of “Meet Our Candidates” signs listing all their names. U. S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, the most prominent contender of the group, appeared on one end, smiling broadly, his right arm behind his fellow GOP candidate Stephanie Wheeler, who is running for a Denver statehouse seat.
More outside donors than Coloradans gave to these 2 candidates
Both Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Lauren Boebert have so far received more contributions from individuals outside the state than from Coloradans.
This Colorado City Has One of the Highest Gun Suicide Rates in the Country
The laws surrounding guns are highly debated in Colorado and the U.S. and startling new data is sure to add more fuel to an already powerful fire. NYU Langone Health recently released a new report illustrating a rise in firearm suicides here in Colorado and across the country. Vetting the...
coloradopolitics.com
Report: Education budget increases did not translate to higher teacher pay
The salaries of Colorado teachers are not increasing at the same rate as the budgets for school districts, according to a report released Wednesday. The annual Dollars and Data Report from the Common Sense Institute found that, over the last 14 years, Colorado’s funding per student has increased by 47% while the average teacher salary has only risen by 27%.
coloradopolitics.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Colorado Mesa models a better solution to student debt
The cancellation of thousands of dollars of individual student debt by the Biden administration has proven to be a divisive program, especially in a community like Grand Junction. We see this plan as being helpful to some students who are in real need, but also arbitrary in its application. It’s likely to cancel debt for students who have an ability to pay and miss others who sacrificed earlier to pay off student debt.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Blink and your car is gone in Colorado
It looks like Colorado is on track for the second year in a row to claim the dubious title of No. 1 state for auto theft. That’s among the startling findings of the latest crime study released Thursday by Colorado’s Common Sense Institute. Alarming, galling, embarrassing and depressing...
Fact Check: Ronchetti’s personal crime ad
*Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to clarify that the ordered early release of some prisoners has not yet been rescinded. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The race for the governor’s office is in full swing in New Mexico, and that means more TV ads hoping to catch your attention and win your vote. A newer […]
Ex-Miss America Cara Mund qualifies as N.D. congressional candidate
BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund has qualified to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for North Dakota's sole U.S. House seat, the secretary of state's office announced Friday.Mund is challenging Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking a third term. The secretary of state's office said Mund had met the 1,000-signature threshold for listing on the ballot.Mund entered the race in August and said her support for abortion rights motivated her candidacy. Democrat Mark Haugen announced Sunday that he was quitting the race, citing pressure from some in his own party to make way for Mund.The secretary of state's office also announced that state Rep. Rick Becker met the signature requirement to be listed on the ballot as an independent challenging U.S. Sen. John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon, narrowly lost the Republican endorsement in April.Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor, is the Democrat in the race.
Nuclear Attack: Colorado Sits Right In The Crosshairs Of Potential Targets
We're not putting this out there for any fear-mongering purposes; this is simply a heads up and something that I had no idea about until I did a little digging, and it's merely factual information to know and be aware of in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack. All...
KRDO
Walmart reveals plan to go bagless in Colorado following signs at a store in Monument
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walmart store in Monument had paper signs up in front of the store this week urging shoppers to be aware of upcoming changes. The sign read that the stores will no longer have plastic bags starting on September 15. The signs have now been removed.
Colorado State Patrol is Asking for the Public’s Help
A local biker was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in Grand Junction, and the Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and the driver.
This Is The Most Expensive City In Colorado
24/7 Wall St. analyzed data to find the most expensive city in every state.
Summit Daily News
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado
Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
ksfr.org
NM Democrats respond to Mark Ronchetti's education plan
New Mexico Senate President Pro Temp Mimi Stewart held a press conference Tuesday morning in Albuquerque to respond to the education plan unveiled by Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The plan released this morning by Ronchetti’s campaign is split into eight different categories. “Making Up For Lost Time”, “Put...
Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?
Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.
