ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado legislator accuses Polis of profiting from legislation he signed, using his office for gain

By DAVID MIGOYA david.migoya@gazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

CALDARA | Charter schools — separate and unequal

Last week I suggested you vote against any school district’s mill levy override unless it is structured so the district gets portions of the new funding as they meet student improvement milestones. Allow me to add to that: don’t vote for any mill levy override that doesn’t fund all...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

State climate, economy to flourish with Inflation Reduction Act

The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act brings us the climate change legislation we’ve needed for decades. With these policies, Colorado can continue to grow the clean economy in our state and create more good-paying, union jobs. The work of the Colorado Delegation in Washington, D.C., has created real benefits...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

CiviCO introduces 2022-2023 Colorado Governor's Fellows

A nonprofit group that seeks to connect private sector leaders with government actors unveiled its latest 2022-23 Colorado Governor's Fellows. CiviCO said the fellowship offers leaders from the private and nonprofit sectors the opportunity to deepen their understanding of how Colorado's government operates and the challenges the state faces. The...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Republicans Keep Campaigning With Their Conspiracist Fellow GOP Candidates

At Colorado Republican Party fundraiser in Weld County last month, 17 candidates posed together for a picture, standing in front of “Meet Our Candidates” signs listing all their names. U. S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, the most prominent contender of the group, appeared on one end, smiling broadly, his right arm behind his fellow GOP candidate Stephanie Wheeler, who is running for a Denver statehouse seat.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Report: Education budget increases did not translate to higher teacher pay

The salaries of Colorado teachers are not increasing at the same rate as the budgets for school districts, according to a report released Wednesday. The annual Dollars and Data Report from the Common Sense Institute found that, over the last 14 years, Colorado’s funding per student has increased by 47% while the average teacher salary has only risen by 27%.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
John Hickenlooper
coloradopolitics.com

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Colorado Mesa models a better solution to student debt

The cancellation of thousands of dollars of individual student debt by the Biden administration has proven to be a divisive program, especially in a community like Grand Junction. We see this plan as being helpful to some students who are in real need, but also arbitrary in its application. It’s likely to cancel debt for students who have an ability to pay and miss others who sacrificed earlier to pay off student debt.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Blink and your car is gone in Colorado

It looks like Colorado is on track for the second year in a row to claim the dubious title of No. 1 state for auto theft. That’s among the startling findings of the latest crime study released Thursday by Colorado’s Common Sense Institute. Alarming, galling, embarrassing and depressing...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti’s personal crime ad

*Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to clarify that the ordered early release of some prisoners has not yet been rescinded. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The race for the governor’s office is in full swing in New Mexico, and that means more TV ads hoping to catch your attention and win your vote. A newer […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Ex-Miss America Cara Mund qualifies as N.D. congressional candidate

BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund has qualified to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for North Dakota's sole U.S. House seat, the secretary of state's office announced Friday.Mund is challenging Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking a third term. The secretary of state's office said Mund had met the 1,000-signature threshold for listing on the ballot.Mund entered the race in August and said her support for abortion rights motivated her candidacy. Democrat Mark Haugen announced Sunday that he was quitting the race, citing pressure from some in his own party to make way for Mund.The secretary of state's office also announced that state Rep. Rick Becker met the signature requirement to be listed on the ballot as an independent challenging U.S. Sen. John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon, narrowly lost the Republican endorsement in April.Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor, is the Democrat in the race.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#Colorado General Assembly#Private Equity Fund#Politics State#The General Assembly#R Sterling#R Parker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Summit Daily News

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
K99

Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado

Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
ksfr.org

NM Democrats respond to Mark Ronchetti's education plan

New Mexico Senate President Pro Temp Mimi Stewart held a press conference Tuesday morning in Albuquerque to respond to the education plan unveiled by Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The plan released this morning by Ronchetti’s campaign is split into eight different categories. “Making Up For Lost Time”, “Put...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Denver

Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?

Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of  Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.

Comments / 0

Community Policy