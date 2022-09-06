ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance County, OH

Highly contagious bird flu found in 2 Ohio counties

By Nia Noelle
 5 days ago

Source: Sven Krobot / EyeEm / Getty

According NBC4i, a highly contagious bird flu has been detected in two Ohio counties, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was found in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County and confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

No human cases in the U.S. have been detected in connection to the most recent cases, according to the release. The last U.S. human case reported was in May 2022.

The CDC says there is no immediate public health concern at this time.

Highly contagious bird flu found in 2 Ohio counties was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

