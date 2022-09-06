Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Woman Dead after Pedestrian Accident on Graf Road [Hollister, CA]
70-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on San Juan Hollister Road. The fatal incident occurred on September 5th, at around 7:55 p.m., near the intersection of San Juan Hollister and Graf Road. According to reports, the driver of a vehicle struck the 70-year-old woman who was walking in the...
Two suspects arrested in Salinas after shots fired and police chase
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two suspects were arrested Friday morning after a police chase and reports of a Honda Pilot being stolen and shots being fired near a church, according to Salinas Police. The initial call came at 5 a.m. regarding a white Honda Pilot being stolen on Rico Street. Then at 7:30 a.m., officers investigated The post Two suspects arrested in Salinas after shots fired and police chase appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Police arrest teen suspected in Watsonville homicide
WATSONVILLE—A teenager was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man Sept. 4 on Sudden Street. Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police, said detectives worked through the week and were able to identify a 15-year-old male suspect connected to the fatal shooting. On Thursday officers tracked down...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pleasanton Man Killed in Car Crash on Hellyer Avenue in San Jose
The San Jose Police Department reported a fatal car accident on the early morning of September 3, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Hellyer Avenue and Ridgebrook Way. Details on the Fatal Car Accident Reported in San Jose. A preliminary traffic incident report...
KSBW.com
Monterey County deputies conduct early morning raid targeting motorcycle gang
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday conducted an early morning crackdown on members of a notorious motorcycle club that law enforcement leaders fear is trying to make inroads on the Central Coast. Investigators with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle gang was...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield man arrested for raping 63-year-old woman
GREENFIELD — A 27-year-old Greenfield man has been arrested for the rape of a 63-year-old woman last weekend. According to the Greenfield Police Department, Jane Doe, 63, arrived at a local hospital early Sunday morning, Sept. 4, and reported to staff that she had been raped the night prior. Upon the arrival of Greenfield detectives, she told them the suspect was Adrian Rojas Sebastian, 27, of Greenfield, whom she did know.
‘Armed and dangerous’ domestic violence suspect barricaded: San Jose police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is dealing with a barricaded domestic violence suspect Friday afternoon, police said on social media. The incident is taking place on the 100 block of Rancho Drive. Police have closed Rancho Drive while they handle the situation. The male suspect was described by police as […]
Shooting victim hospitalized after walking into San Jose emergency room
SAN JOSE – A victim of an apparent shooting has been hospitalized after he walked into an emergency room in San Jose Friday afternoon.According to San Jose police, the man walked into the ER at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center around 2 p.m.Police said Friday afternoon that the man has been stabilized and is expected to survive, after initially reporting that his injuries were life threatening. Officers said there was no information on when or where the shooting took place. Information on potential suspects was not immediately available.
Two killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Greenfield
Greenfield, Calif. (KION-TV) - The California Highway Patrol says at least two people are dead after a crash in Greenfield Tuesday night. A man and woman were driving westbound on 14th Avenue and Cypress Avenue when they hit a wood post for an unknown reason, said CHP. The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee flipped into an The post Two killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Greenfield appeared first on KION546.
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the San Jose Police, a motorcycle crash occurred in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Santa [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Man riding dirt bike in San Jose dies in collision with Tesla
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A man riding a dirt bike died after crashing into vehicle in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.Officers responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue and determined the dirt bike rider was speeding west on Santa Teresa and ran a red light at the intersection, where he collided with a 2018 Tesla sedan going south, police said.The dirt bike rider died at the scene and his name was not yet being released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office. The Tesla driver cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.The fatal collision was the 46th so far in 2022 on the streets of San Jose. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Aldinger at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
Bay Area man arrested after reportedly driving drunk onto the iconic ‘Lost Boys bridge’
The passenger, who was on a date with the driver, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
sanbenito.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Hollister
A pedestrian died in a traffic collision in Hollister Monday night, and police are still investigating the crash. Hollister Police responded to the collision about 7:55pm Sept. 5. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Fourth Street was driving through the intersection of Graf Road when the car struck a pedestrian, according to Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville homicide victim was striving to ‘clean up’ life, mother says
WATSONVILLE—The Watsonville man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in downtown was working to turn his life around, his mother said. On Wednesday, at a large makeshift altar at the site of where her son died, Roxanne Ortiz said Adrian Ayala, 19, was one of her two sons.
1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The Santa Cruz Police Department responded to a motor-vehicle crash that occurred on the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. The crash happened at the San Lorenzo River Railroad [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Dublin homicide victims ID’d, deputy behind bars
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A coroner identified two Dublin homicide victims who were allegedly murdered by an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy. Benison Tran, 57, and his 42-year-old wife, Maria Tran, were slain inside their home after the deputy broke into their house in the middle of the night and shot them on Wednesday, according to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of deputy accused in double killing says she warned him against relationship
DUBLIN, Calif. - The mother of an Alameda County sheriff's deputy accused in a shooting that left a married couple dead in Dublin says her son had been in a romantic relationship with one of the victims, the deputy's mother told KTVU Thursday. Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, is being...
Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy arrested for double homicide after surrendering in Central CA: police
Police say 24-year-old Devin Williams, Jr., an Alameda County sheriff's deputy, called authorities and was taken into custody near Coalinga after surrendering.
Salinas Fire battling house fire at Saint George Road
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire is currently at the scene of a structure fire on the 570 block of Saint George Road. There is currently no word on damage to the home. Salinas Fire and PG&E are currently at the scene, according to our reporter. This is a developing story. The post Salinas Fire battling house fire at Saint George Road appeared first on KION546.
