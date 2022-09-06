ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

L.A. Weekly

Woman Dead after Pedestrian Accident on Graf Road [Hollister, CA]

70-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on San Juan Hollister Road. The fatal incident occurred on September 5th, at around 7:55 p.m., near the intersection of San Juan Hollister and Graf Road. According to reports, the driver of a vehicle struck the 70-year-old woman who was walking in the...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two suspects arrested in Salinas after shots fired and police chase

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two suspects were arrested Friday morning after a police chase and reports of a Honda Pilot being stolen and shots being fired near a church, according to Salinas Police. The initial call came at 5 a.m. regarding a white Honda Pilot being stolen on Rico Street. Then at 7:30 a.m., officers investigated The post Two suspects arrested in Salinas after shots fired and police chase appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Police arrest teen suspected in Watsonville homicide

WATSONVILLE—A teenager was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man Sept. 4 on Sudden Street. Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police, said detectives worked through the week and were able to identify a 15-year-old male suspect connected to the fatal shooting. On Thursday officers tracked down...
WATSONVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pleasanton Man Killed in Car Crash on Hellyer Avenue in San Jose

The San Jose Police Department reported a fatal car accident on the early morning of September 3, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Hellyer Avenue and Ridgebrook Way. Details on the Fatal Car Accident Reported in San Jose. A preliminary traffic incident report...
SAN JOSE, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Greenfield man arrested for raping 63-year-old woman

GREENFIELD — A 27-year-old Greenfield man has been arrested for the rape of a 63-year-old woman last weekend. According to the Greenfield Police Department, Jane Doe, 63, arrived at a local hospital early Sunday morning, Sept. 4, and reported to staff that she had been raped the night prior. Upon the arrival of Greenfield detectives, she told them the suspect was Adrian Rojas Sebastian, 27, of Greenfield, whom she did know.
GREENFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting victim hospitalized after walking into San Jose emergency room

SAN JOSE – A victim of an apparent shooting has been hospitalized after he walked into an emergency room in San Jose Friday afternoon.According to San Jose police, the man walked into the ER at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center around 2 p.m.Police said Friday afternoon that the man has been stabilized and is expected to survive, after initially reporting that his injuries were life threatening. Officers said there was no information on when or where the shooting took place. Information on potential suspects was not immediately available.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Greenfield

Greenfield, Calif. (KION-TV) - The California Highway Patrol says at least two people are dead after a crash in Greenfield Tuesday night. A man and woman were driving westbound on 14th Avenue and Cypress Avenue when they hit a wood post for an unknown reason, said CHP. The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee flipped into an The post Two killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Greenfield appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

70-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) - Hollister Police said a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on Fourth Street near the intersection of Graf Road Monday night. The woman was only described as being 70, according to police. Hollister Police said the driver was completely cooperative with investigators. The crash happened around 7:55 p.m. Drugs and The post 70-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man riding dirt bike in San Jose dies in collision with Tesla

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A man riding a dirt bike died after crashing into vehicle in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.Officers responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue and determined the dirt bike rider was speeding west on Santa Teresa and ran a red light at the intersection, where he collided with a 2018 Tesla sedan going south, police said.The dirt bike rider died at the scene and his name was not yet being released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office. The Tesla driver cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.The fatal collision was the 46th so far in 2022 on the streets of San Jose. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Aldinger at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
SAN JOSE, CA
sanbenito.com

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Hollister

A pedestrian died in a traffic collision in Hollister Monday night, and police are still investigating the crash. Hollister Police responded to the collision about 7:55pm Sept. 5. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Fourth Street was driving through the intersection of Graf Road when the car struck a pedestrian, according to Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Dublin homicide victims ID’d, deputy behind bars

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A coroner identified two Dublin homicide victims who were allegedly murdered by an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy. Benison Tran, 57, and his 42-year-old wife, Maria Tran, were slain inside their home after the deputy broke into their house in the middle of the night and shot them on Wednesday, according to […]
DUBLIN, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Fire battling house fire at Saint George Road

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire is currently at the scene of a structure fire on the 570 block of Saint George Road. There is currently no word on damage to the home. Salinas Fire and PG&E are currently at the scene, according to our reporter. This is a developing story. The post Salinas Fire battling house fire at Saint George Road appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA

