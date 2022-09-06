Read full article on original website
A Three-Day Book Sale Coming To The Carroll Public Library Starting Next Week
The Carroll Public Library will host a three-day book sale starting next week. The Friends of the Library annual book sale is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 22, and run through Saturday, September 24. There will be various items for sale, such as audiobooks, children’s books, magazines, and much more. The sale starts at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday and goes till 7:00 p.m. For more information, individuals can contact the library at 712-792-3432.
New Carroll Library Director Is Just Wrapping Up Her First Week On The Job
In August, the Carroll Public Library Board of Trustees announced that Wendy Johnson would take over as the new Carroll Library Director. Johnson, a Scranton native, started her new position on Tuesday, September 6. Johnson says this first week has been going smoothly. Before coming to Carroll, Johnson was the...
Carroll County Supervisors Continue Planning For Courthouse Renovation During Sept. 12 Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors’ agenda for their Monday, Sept. 12 meeting includes continuing planning for the upcoming courthouse renovations and the purchase of new ballot machines. The board convenes at 9 a.m. in the supervisors’ meeting room and will open with updates from County Engineer Zac Andersen on the completion of the N3 bridge project. With the beginning of the courthouse renovation drawing nearer, the supervisors plan to start work on how aspects of the project, such as mechanical and plumbing, will be coordinated among contractors. They then move into review and approval of a purchase and maintenance agreement with Henry M Adkins & Sons, Inc., regarding the acquisition of new voting as the Auditor’s Office prepares for the Nov. 8 elections. Other business items include approval of benefit applications for homestead, military, and disabled veteran’s homestead tax credits, an upcoming retirement from the Carroll County Ambulance Department, manure management annual updates, and committee reports. Monday’s meeting will be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda can be found included below.
Lake City Officials Passed A Motion At Tuesday’s Meeting Regarding City Owned Property
The Lake City Council met on Tuesday and discussed some of the city’s vacant properties. City Administrator Eric Wood says most of these properties are never developed, and occasional residents within the town will ask the city officials to vacate so they can extend their residence. Wood says this has never been a problem in the past, and they are more than willing to leave, but there are some exceptions.
No injuries Reported In Thursday Crash Near Highway 30/Grant Road Intersection
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Grant Road in Carroll Thursday afternoon. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:19 p.m. Their initial investigation found a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 25-year-old Colby Wiederin of Carroll, was traveling northbound on Grant. Wiederin had stopped for a stalled vehicle when the truck was struck from behind by a 2012 Dodge Avenger, operated by 16-year-old Kaci Peter of Carroll. The crash resulted in disabling damage to the Dodge, and the teenage driver was cited for following too close.
Maxine LaVonne Smouse
Maxine LaVonne Smouse, age 99, of Coon Rapids, IA, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Coon Rapids with Pastor Bobbi Maltas officiating. Casket bearers will be Maxine’s grandchildren. Burial will be in the Coon Rapids Cemetery.
KCIM Noon News 09/10/22
We were thrilled to talk to Carroll area film maker Scott Siepker to talk about “Kinnick, The Documentary” which will be showing here in Carroll Theaters starting this Thursday night, September 8th, 2022. Plus Scott will hold...
Lowell “Butch” Janning
Lowell “Butch” Janning, age 77, of Glidden, IA, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizebeth Seton Catholic Church in Glidden with Fr. Randy Schon as Celebrant. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery in Glidden with military honors by the Glidden American Legion.
Voters Can Now Begin Requesting Absentee Ballots As Carroll County Auditor’s Office Prepares For Midterm Elections
The midterm elections are still two months away, but local election officials are reminding voters now is the time to start preparing, especially if they plan to vote by mail. Iowa voting laws have changed since the last general election. Carroll County Auditor Kourtney Payer explains. Ballots must be returned...
