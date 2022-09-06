The Carroll County Board of Supervisors’ agenda for their Monday, Sept. 12 meeting includes continuing planning for the upcoming courthouse renovations and the purchase of new ballot machines. The board convenes at 9 a.m. in the supervisors’ meeting room and will open with updates from County Engineer Zac Andersen on the completion of the N3 bridge project. With the beginning of the courthouse renovation drawing nearer, the supervisors plan to start work on how aspects of the project, such as mechanical and plumbing, will be coordinated among contractors. They then move into review and approval of a purchase and maintenance agreement with Henry M Adkins & Sons, Inc., regarding the acquisition of new voting as the Auditor’s Office prepares for the Nov. 8 elections. Other business items include approval of benefit applications for homestead, military, and disabled veteran’s homestead tax credits, an upcoming retirement from the Carroll County Ambulance Department, manure management annual updates, and committee reports. Monday’s meeting will be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda can be found included below.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO