Lifelong Southern fans reflect on a historic first meeting with LSU: 'This game is long overdue'
Henry Baptiste grew up in the shadow of the LSU campus, but with Southern University in his heart. As a young man in the 1950s, when both teams were playing in town, he and friends would watch the Jaguars’ football games in the afternoon, then head over to watch the Tigers that night.
theadvocate.com
LSU and Southern: A story of city division, 2 schools, football and a chance to come together
Behind the counter at her family’s store, Janice White moved from one task to the next. She restocked shelves with Columbia blue Southern T-shirts. She organized racks of apparel. She helped customers check out and filled a cardboard box with used hangers. TOP Choice should have closed 25 minutes...
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: No matter the final score between LSU and Southern, it will be a night to remember in Baton Rouge
Come 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, more than 100,000 people are expected in LSU’s Death Valley football stadium in what may be one of the most emotion-filled games in the city’s history. The LSU Tigers, the behemoth from the southside of Baton Rouge, will play my Southern University Jaguars,...
wbrz.com
Find out when and where you can watch the LSU and Southern bands Saturday: See the full game day schedule here
BATON ROUGE - Fans should expect some roads to start closing in and around LSU campus to shut down a couple of hours before kickoff Saturday. LSU said Friday that S. Stadium Road, Dalrymple Drive and Fieldhouse Drive will be closed to traffic starting around 4 p.m. to make way for both teams and the LSU and Southern University marching bands.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Southern President and Chancellor says Southern vs LSU football game is much more than just a game
Southern and LSU meet tomorrow in an historic football matchup, but to leaders of the two schools, it’s much more than a game. It’s a chance to bridge historic racial, cultural, and academic divides. Dr. Dennis Shields is Chancellor of Southern University. “Just the acknowledgment that the playing...
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
theadvocate.com
Mikaylah Williams headlines four top-100 women's basketball prospects visiting LSU
LSU’s first home football weekend won’t be a big one only for the guys in the shoulder pads and helmets. The LSU women’s basketball team is also using the weekend to welcome a quartet of top 100-ranked players for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle, including two players in the ESPN HoopGurlz top 10.
brproud.com
LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
Vandals strike LSU campus prior to Southern game
Graffiti has been found on LSU's campus, one day before the college football season opener against rival Southern University.
CBS Sports
LSU vs. Southern University: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: LSU 6-7; Southern University 4-7 The Southern University Jaguars will square off against the LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Southern University will be strutting in after a win while LSU will be stumbling in from a defeat. The Jaguars kept a...
inregister.com
New stadium seating gives LSU fans a front-row view of the action
LSU football season is heating up again, with this Saturday seeing Tiger Stadium deliver our first true home game of the year—and this time, it will feature a little-known perk for the sport’s die-hard fans. Take a look along the sidelines and you may see the lucky bunch taking advantage of field-level loge seating, an enclosed area described by LSU Athletics as “a four-person table-style seating with breathable mesh seats that are designed to keep fans cool, even on the hottest days.”
NOLA.com
LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt
One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
brproud.com
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Historic LSU-Southern match-up is a hot ticket
LSU has announced Saturday night’s historic match-up against Southern University is a sell-out. LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry says tickets for this first-ever match-up between the two Baton Rouge schools are more in demand than the Alabama game in November. “It’s the hottest ticket we have. I’m...
theadvocate.com
Turnovers, big plays make the difference in Zachary's victory over John Curtis
A combination of defense, big plays and 20 straight second-half points powered top-ranked Zachary to a 40-21 victory over John Curtis in a matchup of marquee Class 5A teams Friday night at Bronco Stadium. Running back Kameron Thomas rushed for 189 yards on 20 carries, while Alabama commitment Eli Holstein...
theadvocate.com
Gumbo, Lucky Dog hot dogs, more: 8 new concession treats to debut in Tiger Stadium
Many firsts will happen in Baton Rouge when the LSU Tigers play this season's home opener Saturday night. Brian Kelly will debut in Tiger Stadium. The LSU Tigers will play the Southern Jaguars for the first time ever, and eight new food vendors will be selling their treats to fans.
theadvocate.com
A late interception was the clincher in Parkview Baptist's game vs. Catholic-New Iberia
Parkview Baptist had surrendered a touchdown and momentum just before halftime Friday night against Catholic-New Iberia. Then, on his team’s first defensive series of the third quarter, senior linebacker Micah Johnson took things into his own hands. Catholic-New Iberia, within a touchdown, had driven to midfield when Johnson diagnosed...
theadvocate.com
Dunham defense stymies Live Oak in 21-3 victory
In a game that almost felt like a shutout, Dunham got just enough offense to put up three first-half touchdowns and its defense did the rest in a 21-3 at Live Oak. Live Oak (1-1) took a 3-0 lead on its second possession but never got closer than the Dunham 37 the rest of the game. After gaining 53 yards in the first quarter, the Class 5A Eagles picked up 48 yards total offense the rest of the game.
theadvocate.com
Madison Prep scores late in first half, carries momentum into second half to beat Southern Lab
Struggling to make anything positive happen early, the Madison Prep Chargers took advantage of a huge break just before halftime and carried the momentum into the second half on their way to a 27-8 win over Southern Lab on Thursday night at A.W. Mumford Stadium. Southern Lab (1-1) led the...
theadvocate.com
Teurlings awaits unique opponent in Avoyelles with new-age approach to football
Teurlings Catholic will face an unconventional opponent when the Avoyelles Mustangs travel to Lafayette for a nondistrict game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Mustangs have a special approach to special teams — rarely punting, always going for 2-point conversions and almost always trying onside kicks. "Avoyelles has a whole...
