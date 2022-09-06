ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Find out when and where you can watch the LSU and Southern bands Saturday: See the full game day schedule here

BATON ROUGE - Fans should expect some roads to start closing in and around LSU campus to shut down a couple of hours before kickoff Saturday. LSU said Friday that S. Stadium Road, Dalrymple Drive and Fieldhouse Drive will be closed to traffic starting around 4 p.m. to make way for both teams and the LSU and Southern University marching bands.
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
brproud.com

LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
New stadium seating gives LSU fans a front-row view of the action

LSU football season is heating up again, with this Saturday seeing Tiger Stadium deliver our first true home game of the year—and this time, it will feature a little-known perk for the sport’s die-hard fans. Take a look along the sidelines and you may see the lucky bunch taking advantage of field-level loge seating, an enclosed area described by LSU Athletics as “a four-person table-style seating with breathable mesh seats that are designed to keep fans cool, even on the hottest days.”
LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt

One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
Historic LSU-Southern match-up is a hot ticket

LSU has announced Saturday night’s historic match-up against Southern University is a sell-out. LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry says tickets for this first-ever match-up between the two Baton Rouge schools are more in demand than the Alabama game in November. “It’s the hottest ticket we have. I’m...
Dunham defense stymies Live Oak in 21-3 victory

In a game that almost felt like a shutout, Dunham got just enough offense to put up three first-half touchdowns and its defense did the rest in a 21-3 at Live Oak. Live Oak (1-1) took a 3-0 lead on its second possession but never got closer than the Dunham 37 the rest of the game. After gaining 53 yards in the first quarter, the Class 5A Eagles picked up 48 yards total offense the rest of the game.
