OSHKOSH, Wis. — A pending decision by the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh could impact about 100 of its employees in the upcoming weeks. UW-Oshkosh is considering outsourcing employment for its custodial services and ground crews. This would impact roughly 100 of the university’s employees, who said they received an email about the possibility two weeks ago.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO