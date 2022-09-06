Read full article on original website
Be Kind: Movement supports suicide prevention awareness
SAUK CITY, Wis. — As National Suicide Prevention Week continues, a special effort in Sauk County is helping a community touched by tragedy. Missy Kubly was like a second mother to Sawyer Martin. She watched him grow from a little boy into a good friend and a remarkable young man.
(Almost) on the cover of the Rolling Stone: Music magazine celebrates Appleton's Mile of Music
APPLETON, Wis — Back in the 1970s, Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show made a hit song about it. “The thrill that’ll getcha when you get your picture on the cover of the Rollin’ Stone.”. At roughly 7 a.m. Wednesday, that thrilling feeling washed all over Appleton’s...
UW-Oshkosh faculty protest against possible plans to outsource jobs
OSHKOSH, Wis. — A pending decision by the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh could impact about 100 of its employees in the upcoming weeks. UW-Oshkosh is considering outsourcing employment for its custodial services and ground crews. This would impact roughly 100 of the university’s employees, who said they received an email about the possibility two weeks ago.
