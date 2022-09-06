ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Lake, WI

Be Kind: Movement supports suicide prevention awareness

SAUK CITY, Wis. — As National Suicide Prevention Week continues, a special effort in Sauk County is helping a community touched by tragedy. Missy Kubly was like a second mother to Sawyer Martin. She watched him grow from a little boy into a good friend and a remarkable young man.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
UW-Oshkosh faculty protest against possible plans to outsource jobs

OSHKOSH, Wis. — A pending decision by the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh could impact about 100 of its employees in the upcoming weeks. UW-Oshkosh is considering outsourcing employment for its custodial services and ground crews. This would impact roughly 100 of the university’s employees, who said they received an email about the possibility two weeks ago.
OSHKOSH, WI

