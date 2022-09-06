For the last five years, there has been a highly controversial issue at YU regarding the LGBTQ club. In April 2021, a group of Yeshiva University students and alumni filed a lawsuit against Yeshiva University in the New York State Supreme Court for violating the New York City Human Rights Law (NYCHRL) by denying the group of students the right to form an official LGBTQ student club. Yeshiva University’s corporation status would play a considerable determinant in the ruling of this case. Is it a religious or non-sectarian corporation? Throughout its recent history, Yeshiva University has double-dipped on reaping the benefits on both sides of the aisle.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO