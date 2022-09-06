Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yucommentator.org
How YU Can Take Back its Pride
For the last five years, there has been a highly controversial issue at YU regarding the LGBTQ club. In April 2021, a group of Yeshiva University students and alumni filed a lawsuit against Yeshiva University in the New York State Supreme Court for violating the New York City Human Rights Law (NYCHRL) by denying the group of students the right to form an official LGBTQ student club. Yeshiva University’s corporation status would play a considerable determinant in the ruling of this case. Is it a religious or non-sectarian corporation? Throughout its recent history, Yeshiva University has double-dipped on reaping the benefits on both sides of the aisle.
yucommentator.org
YU Announces Rise in Shabbat Pricing
Yeshiva University has raised Shabbat meal prices for this academic year, Rabbi Yosef Kalinsky, dean of Undergraduate Torah Studies (UTS), announced in an email on August 22. The decision to raise the prices was made by university deans and program directors from both campuses who are involved in Shabbat planning and budgeting, in conjunction with the Dining Services Department.
yucommentator.org
YU Announces Launch of Yeshiva Success Network
The Yeshiva Success Network, a new online platform that centralizes academic and student resource services, was launched over the summer, Associate Dean Joe Bednarsh announced in an email on Aug. 17. The Yeshiva Success Network was designed to direct students to staff members that can best support them and will...
yucommentator.org
Real Estate
New York City has always been a bustling place that many have flocked to, which has led to the city’s consistently high-priced real estate. However that all changed in March of 2020 when the Sars-CoV-2 virus spread throughout the world, causing everyone to stay home. Interestingly, there was a large number of New York City residents (just under 4%) who decided to flee the city, and New York state lost a large number as well (1.8% total). As a result, real estate prices were reduced to attract anyone willing to buy in the declining real estate market.
Comments / 0