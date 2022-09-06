Read full article on original website
Esteemed Rochester Nature Educator Has Died
Plainview, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester educator died this week. Harry L. Buck was 92 years old when he passed away Thursday in Plainview. His obituary posted by the Schad and Zabel Funeral Home says a memorial service for Buck will take place on September 24 at Christ United Methodist Church.
Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art
Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
New Event to Showcase Local Iowa Artists Just 60 Minutes from Rochester
Coming up in November is a brand new event created to showcase local Iowa artists as well as local Iowa businesses. And the event is taking place just an hour from Rochester, MN so easy for a day trip to check out what they have and do a little shopping!
Help Rochester Families with This Year’s Empty Bowls To-Go
Empty Bowls To-Go in support of Channel One Food Bank in Rochester, MN is back this fall! It's the perfect time of year for them to do this fundraiser because it's just the start of soup season. Yum! But the event isn't just to get warm, delicious soup in your hands, it's to help fight food insecurity in our area.
Open House Set for Hwy. 14 Project West of Rochester
Dodge Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- A public meeting concerning the safety of Hwy. 14 from Byron to Dodge Center is coming up this month. A news release from MnDOT says the Sept. 20 meeting gives the public a chance to learn more about a 2024 project that calls for building a reduced-conflict intersection at Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 9 and installation of a high-tension cable median barrier. The plans also include pavement resurfacing from the western outskirts of Bryon through Kasson.
10,000 People Expected in Downtown Rochester On September 17th
A huge crowd is expected to gather in downtown Rochester on Saturday, September 17th for a special event that is free and open to the public. Organizers are planning for more than 10,000 people and 1,000 dogs to show up at the Peace Plaza between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM that day.
2 Minnesota Restaurants Featured the Most on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
Over the years, many Minnesota restaurants have been featured on the Food Network, and specifically 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. While Guy Fieri has yet to visit a Rochester, MN restaurant, there are still some good restaurants in our state that he has visited. And he must really love these two specific restaurants because they've been featured more than any of the other Minnesota restaurants on his show.
We Now Know What’s Going In The Old Real Deals Store in Rochester
Remember last April when Real Deals moved into its brand new, gorgeous location in Northwest Rochester, Minnesota? When they moved their boutique to their new spot by CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres, their old location at 525 6th Ave. NW went empty. Well, we now know what is going in that old boutique spot.
Three Candidates Recommended To Fill Fillmore County Judge Seat
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three candidates have been recommended to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to fill a judicial vacancy that will be chambered in Fillmore County. The Commission on Judicial Selection made the announcement Tuesday that Jeremy Clinefelter, Debra Groehler, and Dwight Luhmann were the three candidates that were recommended for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of Matthew Opat.
Browse Work from Local Artists at Free Downtown Rochester Event
Saturday, September 10th head to Downtown Rochester, MN for a cool, free event featuring local artists, art classes, and performances. It's an experience that the whole family can check out. The event is called the Med City Art Festival. It's only happening on Saturday from 10 AM - 5 PM...
No More Coffee At Popular Shop in Downtown Rochester
One thing we know is true about Rochester, Minnesota - we have a lot of banks and a whole lot of coffee shops. Unfortunately, one of the favorites just updated the community with some sad news. Favorite Coffee Shop In Rochester, Minnesota Has Closed One Of Its Locations. Just the...
Rochester Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police have released information concerning a murder-suicide that occurred earlier in the week. A news release says Rochester Police officers conducted a welfare check on Monday and found a man and woman dead inside a residence in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast near Kellogg Middle School. The preliminary investigation indicated a 65-year-old woman died from sharp force injuries and a 67-year-old man perished from self-inflicted wounds.
Training Flight from Rochester Fatally Crashes Near Red Wing
Bay City, WI (KROC-AM News)- A training flight that departed from Rochester ended with a crash-landing near Red Wing that killed both of the plane’s occupants. A news release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene of the plane crash shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 2012 Glass Air Super II SFT went down about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional airport in a field on airport property in Bay City, WI.
Rochester Firefighters Put Out Downtown Debris Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters extinguished a debris fire in the downtown area Tuesday afternoon. A news release from the fire department indicates four engines and one truck responded to the blaze at a commercial building at 50 7th St. Northeast. The first firefighters that responded found a pile of debris up against the building had caught on fire.
Rochester Man Allegedly Impaired and Speeding at More Than 100MPH
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - For the second time in less than a week, there is news concerning an allegedly impaired driver caught speeding at over 100 mph in the Rochester area. Charges were filed Friday against a 27-year-old Rochester man in connection with a traffic stop that occurred in...
The Most Popular Stand Up Comedian In Minnesota
ShaneCo - yes, the diamond company - just published a story about Minnesota's most popular stand up based on Google trends. Get the results and check out the two big-name comics that are performing in Rochester later this fall below. Two Huge Comedy Shows Planned For Rochester's Mayo Civic Center.
New EV Charging Station on Rochester City Council Agenda
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council agenda this evening includes items dealing with environmental and energy sustainability issues. The Council is being asked to approve updated greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals. The existing goals were adopted in 2017 and called for a 30% reduction in the city's greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The proposed updated goals would set that mark at 50% with the goal of a 100% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
New Rochester Address For Recently Released LEVEL 3 Offender
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department is reporting a change of address for a high-risk sex offender living in the community. A Community Notification issued today indicates 47-year-old Kevin Tyrone Williams has moved into a residence in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue Southeast. He moved to that address on September 1.
South Broadway Traffic in Rochester Snarled by Truck Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Northbound Highway 52 was closed to traffic earlier this afternoon due to a semi-truck crash at the Broadway interchange. Witness reports indicate the truck tipped over while apparently attempting to turn onto the entrance ramp to North on Highway 52. The truck was loaded with corn and much of its cargo spilled out onto South Broadway.
