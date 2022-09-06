FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - For a tourism hotspot like Frankenmuth, the 39th annual Auto Fest is business as usual this weekend. For most places, something like the Auto Fest would swamp the restaurants and gift shops with more customers than they would know what to do with. But one manager said Frankenmuth's busy season is almost year-round.

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO