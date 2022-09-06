Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flint police investigating complaint of contractor scamming seniors
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is investigating at least one complaint against a contractor exposed on ABC12 News a week ago. Robert Earl Gill is accused of targeting senior citizens by taking their money and not finishing the work he promised. “It’s something we take very serious...
Frankenmuth Auto Fest crowds are a welcome sight for businesses
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - For a tourism hotspot like Frankenmuth, the 39th annual Auto Fest is business as usual this weekend. For most places, something like the Auto Fest would swamp the restaurants and gift shops with more customers than they would know what to do with. But one manager said Frankenmuth's busy season is almost year-round.
Flint senior citizen suing contractor he says has been preying on the elderly
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Leon Martin is proud of the home he has owned for decades and works hard to maintain the property. One summer day, Martin was outside when a guy pulled up, said he was a contractor, offered to fix his driveway and quoted him a price of $650.
39th Frankenmuth Auto Fest fills Main Street with cars and crowds
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the last hurrahs of summer of car enthusiasts packed Main Street in downtown Frankenmuth on Friday. The 39th annual Frankenmuth Auto Fest brought hundreds of show cars and thousands of people revved up for a weekend of automotive fun. Some people claimed seats at 6 a.m. to watch the cars roll in.
Local company donates new roof for senior citizen scammed
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT)- An elderly woman, wronged by a roofing contractor, is singing a song of praise thanks to the kindness of strangers. Carolyn Mayo showed ABC 12 the contract Robert Earl Gill wrote up for a repair job on her Mt. Morris Township home which was for $2800.00, including supplies. The senior citizen paid Gill $1200.00. According to Mayo, after handing over the money, Gill disappeared, leaving the job unfinished.
MSP makes arrest in convenience store break-in
AUBURN, Mich. (WJRT) - A 40-year-old man from Auburn has been arrested following break-in at JoJo's Refresh Shop on Midland Street. According to a press release from Michigan State Police, troopers responded to a breaking and entering alarm around 1:35 a.m. September 9th. Upon arrival, they discovered scratch off lottery tickets and cigarettes missing.
Flint Public Library renames building in honor of longtime director
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Public Library's Board of Trustees is making a slight change to the name of the institution. The building will be known as the Gloria Coles Flint Public Library. Gloria Coles became the first African-American woman to lead the library in 1984. She served until...
Main Street fills up with show cars and spectators as Frankenmuth Auto Fest starts
Main Street in Frankenmuth quickly filled up with show cars and spectators to start the 39th annual Frankenmuth Auto Fest. 39th Frankenmuth Auto Fest fills Main Street with cars and crowds. The 39th annual Frankenmuth Auto Fest brought hundreds of show cars and thousands of people revved up for a...
72-year-old dies in crash while passing vehicle in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man died after crashing while trying to pass a car near Saginaw on Thursday morning. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the Saginaw Township man was driving a GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax also driving north near Pierce Road around 8:55 a.m.
Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce excited for 39th Auto Fest
Jamie Furbush, president of the Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce, said the organization is excited to host the 39th annual Frankenmuth Auto Fest. 39th Frankenmuth Auto Fest fills Main Street with cars and crowds. The 39th annual Frankenmuth Auto Fest brought hundreds of show cars and thousands of people revved up...
Goodrich mourning loss of village president, who died from crash injuries
GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) - The president of the Goodrich Village Council in Genesee County has died. Doug McAbee was 74 years old. The Atlas Township clerk says McAbee died Sept. 2 from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car while crossing M-15 at Park Drive in Goodrich on Aug. 24. His memorial services were held Friday afternoon.
Highlight of the Night (Sep. 9th)
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Highlight of the Night goes to Heritage's Ethan Mason. On third and 12 inside enemy territory, Mason calmly recovered a snap that went over his head and completed a pass to Julian Cuellar. The Hawks would go for it on 4th down and Mason would find...
