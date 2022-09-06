ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise

Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Para Foundation#Mason S Place#Recreation Authority#Para
Alt 101.7

No AC in Alabama Locker Room In DKR Stadium

The Texas Longhorn football stadium proved to be a tough road environment in more ways than one. The fans were rowdy, hot temperatures, and no AC in the visiting team's locker room. Rumors about the Longhorn visitors' locker room lacking air conditioning has circulated for years; however, the Alabama football...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Bama Wins With Class, Nick Saban Keeps Players From Flashing ‘Horns Down’

The Alabama Crimson Tide edged out the Texas Longhorns 20-19 on Saturday. Alabama played a sloppy game but came away with a win in a hostile environment. On Wednesday Alabama head coach Nick Saban was informed about the infamous "Horns Down" hand gesture that is often used to taunt the Longhorn faithful. It's a Big 12 rule that using the gesture results in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Alt 101.7

Patriots Push Past Choctaws in Regional Thriller

In a rare edition of Thursday Night Lights, the American Christian Academy Patriots beat the Bibb County Choctaws 20-13, to take the top spot in the 4A, Region 3 rankings. American Christian Academy got on the board first with a 22-yard kick from DJ Daly after Patriots defensive back Davis Dare picked off Bibb County on the opening drive of the game.
CENTREVILLE, AL
Alt 101.7

Stillman College Employee Fired After Altercation With Student

According to Stillman College's Director of Communication and Public Relations David Miller, a Stillman employee has been fired following the release of a video showing an alleged altercation with students on campus. Thursday morning video surfaced on social media showing an alleged altercation between former Stillman College Athletic Trainer Chandra...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views

You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
HOUSTON, AL
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy