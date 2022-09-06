Read full article on original website
Related
1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
Longview man indicted on murder charge claimed he had 'slaughter room,' officials say
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man indicted this past week in the January 2021 death of a woman has written multiple letters to a judge in which he admits injuring her and writes about “hearing voices telling me to hurt and kill someone.”. Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, was...
“Highly Intoxicated” Longview, TX Man Calls Cops On Himself, Ends Up In Jail
September 7th is considered "National Beer Lovers Day" and apparently a man from Longview had one too many and decided to take himself to jail after going somewhere he wasn't supposed to. We take you to Harrison County where police there said that they received a phone call last night...
1 minor injured in shooting at Lufkin’s Brandon Park
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that officials said occurred around 10 p.m. at Brandon Park and left one minor injured. A male juvenile victim was shot at 10:10 p.m., according to officials, by an unknown suspect who fled the scene. Initial reports said witnesses were unable to provide suspect information, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect arrested after leading deputies on vehicle pursuit in Sabine, Newton Counties
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is in the Newton County jail after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit. It happened on September 9, 2022. Shortly after 10 a.m., Newton County Dispatchers were told by Sabine County Sheriff’s Dispatcher that there was a pursuit in progress on Highway 87 southbound headed towards Newton County, according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.
ketk.com
Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
Houston County escaped inmate, girlfriend arrested in Corsicana
UPDATE – The escaped inmate’s girlfriend, Melissa Ortiz, was arrested by the Corsicana Police Department Wednesday night, said the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office thanked the following agencies for their help: Crockett Police Department, Houston County Constables Office Pct. 1 & 2, Houston County Jailers, dispatchers and deputies, Grapeland Police Department, Texas Department […]
‘Shoot me’: Man swung machete at people outside Lufkin motel, police say
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night in Lufkin after he swung a machete and made threats at Petty’s Motel, according to Lufkin Police. According to the officer, Sir John Oliphant, 44 of Houston, was sitting next to a machete and began yelling “shoot me” when he arrived on the scene. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
Mother charged after teen arrested in car theft, burglaries
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of one of the four teens charged in connection with a series of car thefts and vehicle burglaries in Blanchard earlier this week is now facing charges of her own. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s says they arrested 30-year-old Zenkendra Bates is charged...
East Texas man dies after car strikes semi head-on
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Tuesday, around 4:35 a.m., troopers responded to a wreck on SH 79, about eight miles northeast of Palestine. The preliminary investigation indicates a car,...
Officials responding to large diesel spill, fatal crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a fatal crash and large diesel spill in Rusk County Thursday night. The spill has blocked State Highway 315 at FM 840 to FM 95, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said on social media around 9:15 p.m.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman held for Texas authorities
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Texas woman Sunday after learning she was wanted for parole violation. Deputy D. Johnston spotted a Chevrolet Suburban with an expired license plate on Interstate 20 about 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was stopped near the Simsboro post office. The driver was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Hopes to Make Longview, Texas a New Bluebonnet Capital–Wanna Help?
One Longview, Texas man wants to make one of our East Texas cities a new Bluebonnet Capital in Texas. And honestly, I'd love to see us all try this in Tyler, Kilgore, Lindale, Athens, and all over East Texas. It's just so refreshing, isn't it? What a contrast to the...
Crime spree comes to end after 5 Michigan men arrested in East Texas
A "months-long crime spree" came to an end on Sunday when five men from the Detroit area were arrested in East Texas.
Major rollover crash reported in Longview
UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
KLTV
3 Houston teens charged in connection with Gregg County catalytic converter theft
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested three teenagers from Houston after the sheriff’s office says they cut two of the four catalytic converters off a pickup truck. Tenarian Staples, Collis Coleman III, and Eddarriuss Godfrey are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and...
Palestine man dead after car collides with freightliner on Highway 79
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 22-year-old Palestine man has died following a head-on crash with a freightliner truck towing a trailer early Tuesday morning on Highway 79 near Neches, according to DPS. Officials said a preliminary investigation found a 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northeast on the highway around 4:30 a.m. when it crossed […]
KLTV
Panola County turns orange in honor of 4-year-old who passed away from cancer
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Students and community members plan to wear orange at Friday night’s Carthage football game in honor of a four-year-old girl who recently passed away from cancer. Students at Beckville and Gary schools have also planned to wear orange in her honor. According to her obituary,...
Harrison County, TX Woman Sentenced for Trafficking Fentanyl
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl, which often results in overdose deaths. A Harleton, Texas woman has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations...
Whitehouse man dies after possible drowning on Lake Palestine
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 24-year-old man from Whitehouse possibly drowned on Lake Palestine on Monday, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Anderson County Game Wardens said they were called around 7:10 p.m. about the incident which happened near the Deep End boat ramp. The man was swimming near the shore when […]
Comments / 0