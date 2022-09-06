ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
KETK / FOX51 News

1 minor injured in shooting at Lufkin’s Brandon Park

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that officials said occurred around 10 p.m. at Brandon Park and left one minor injured. A male juvenile victim was shot at 10:10 p.m., according to officials, by an unknown suspect who fled the scene. Initial reports said witnesses were unable to provide suspect information, […]
12NewsNow

Suspect arrested after leading deputies on vehicle pursuit in Sabine, Newton Counties

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is in the Newton County jail after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit. It happened on September 9, 2022. Shortly after 10 a.m., Newton County Dispatchers were told by Sabine County Sheriff’s Dispatcher that there was a pursuit in progress on Highway 87 southbound headed towards Newton County, according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.
ketk.com

Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
KETK / FOX51 News

Houston County escaped inmate, girlfriend arrested in Corsicana

UPDATE – The escaped inmate’s girlfriend, Melissa Ortiz, was arrested by the Corsicana Police Department Wednesday night, said the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office thanked the following agencies for their help: Crockett Police Department, Houston County Constables Office Pct. 1 & 2, Houston County Jailers, dispatchers and deputies, Grapeland Police Department, Texas Department […]
KTAL

Mother charged after teen arrested in car theft, burglaries

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of one of the four teens charged in connection with a series of car thefts and vehicle burglaries in Blanchard earlier this week is now facing charges of her own. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s says they arrested 30-year-old Zenkendra Bates is charged...
CBS19

East Texas man dies after car strikes semi head-on

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Tuesday, around 4:35 a.m., troopers responded to a wreck on SH 79, about eight miles northeast of Palestine. The preliminary investigation indicates a car,...
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman held for Texas authorities

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Texas woman Sunday after learning she was wanted for parole violation. Deputy D. Johnston spotted a Chevrolet Suburban with an expired license plate on Interstate 20 about 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was stopped near the Simsboro post office. The driver was...
KETK / FOX51 News

Major rollover crash reported in Longview

UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Whitehouse man dies after possible drowning on Lake Palestine

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 24-year-old man from Whitehouse possibly drowned on Lake Palestine on Monday, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Anderson County Game Wardens said they were called around 7:10 p.m. about the incident which happened near the Deep End boat ramp. The man was swimming near the shore when […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX

