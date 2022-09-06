ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

TV, commentators set for Georgia-Samford game

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The highly-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the Samford Bulldogs in Georgia football’s first home game since winning the 2021 national championship. Georgia football plays Samford on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 4:00 p.m. E.T.

Samford is coming off a 27-17 win over Kennesaw State. Samford went 4-7 last season, but has an offense that’s capable of putting up some points.

Georgia football’s return to Athens should be a good one. Georgia dominated Oregon in a 49-3 win in Week 1.

The Georgia-Samford game will be televised on the SEC Network. SEC Network commentator Taylor Zarzour will anounce the play-by-play. Former Georgia offensive lineman Matt Stinchcomb will serve as an analyst for the game. Alyssa Lang will be working as the SEC Network’s sideline reporter.

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Terry Godwin runs against the Samford Bulldogs. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The game can additionally be streamed on SEC Network+. Georgia football fans can listen to the radio broadcast on WSB AM 750 via the Bulldog Network. Georgia football’s radio team of Scott Howard (play-by-play), Eric Zeier (analyst), and DJ Shockley (sideline reporter) does an excellent job of covering the Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs have not played Samford since 2017, when the Dawgs won 42-14. The 2022 edition of Georgia-Samford will be the second meeting between the two foes.

