BYU came out of the gates firing, racing out to an early, 7-3 lead. Georgia Tech steadily climbed back from there, going on a stretch taking five of six points to even the tally at 11 all. The Jackets began to separate with a four-point run to lead 15-12, but the Cougars rallied back to knot things up at 17 apiece. One more run for the White and Gold pushed the set out of reach as Tech earned five consecutive points to lead 22-17. None other than Bergmann would seal the deal as her final kill of the set handed Georgia Tech a 25-20 first set win.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO