ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ramblinwreck.com

Tech Golfers up to 9th at Maui Jim Intercollegiate

Live Leaderboard (team event) Leaderboard (individual event) Tech Schedule and Results. Scottsdale, Ariz. – Bartley Forrester fired a 7-under-par 63 Saturday, and Connor Howe added a 3-under-par 67, enabling No. ¾ Georgia Tech to post a 13-under-par round of 267 and move up two spots to ninth place after 36 holes at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

The Last Word Before Game 2 vs. Western Carolina

Saturday, Sept. 10 · 7 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium. Saturday’s television broadcast will be carried live on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+. There are two ways to watch (both on the ESPN app or watchespn.com):. ACC Network Extra – available on...
CULLOWHEE, NC
ramblinwreck.com

No. 5 Yellow Jackets Swarm No. 10 Cougars

BYU came out of the gates firing, racing out to an early, 7-3 lead. Georgia Tech steadily climbed back from there, going on a stretch taking five of six points to even the tally at 11 all. The Jackets began to separate with a four-point run to lead 15-12, but the Cougars rallied back to knot things up at 17 apiece. One more run for the White and Gold pushed the set out of reach as Tech earned five consecutive points to lead 22-17. None other than Bergmann would seal the deal as her final kill of the set handed Georgia Tech a 25-20 first set win.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

THE FLATS — The National Football League’s 2022 season gets underway this weekend, with plenty of Georgia Tech #ProJackets among the ranks of the 32 teams. The Yellow Jackets sport nine former student-athletes on NFL teams’ active rosters and four former student-athletes on teams’ practice squads.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy