Ga. deputy police chief allegedly solicited prostitute while in Florida for polygraph training

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old Georgia Deputy Chief of Police was recently arrested after allegedly soliciting a prostitute while he was in Florida for a polygraph workshop.

According to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, on Aug. 31, Jason DiPrima of Kingston, Georgia, allegedly responded to an online advertisement offering escort services. However, DiPrima was talking with an undercover detective posing as a high-end escort, the Sheriff's Office said.

DiPrima reportedly wrote, "Are you available tonight" as well as "I'd like to come see you--What is your rate?"

According to a press conference held by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, DiPrima, who serves as the Deputy Chief of Police Administration for the Cartersville Police Department, was in Orlando for an American Polygraph Association Seminar/Workshop when he arranged to meet and have sex with the undercover detective.

When it came time to meet, DiPrima told the undercover detective he "got spooked" and asked to meet her the next night, the Sheriff's Office said.

Judd said the online conversation continued the next day, and DiPrima initially said he would pay the undercover detective $120 for a half hour of "full service" sex.

DiPrima reportedly drove to their meeting spot in an undercover police vehicle normally assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration with $180 cash and a multi-pack of White Claw Hard Seltzer for the prostitute.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, at approximately 11:00 p.m., DiPrima was reportedly arrested and booked into Polk County Jail. He was later released on $500 bond, Judd said.

DiPrima had reportedly been with the Cartersville Police Department for almost 30 years and was a graduate of the FBI Academy.

According to the Sheriff's Office, this arrest was part of a Polk County human trafficking undercover enforcement operation.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.