Buchanan sticks with plan to become a judge on Sept. 19; Wyoming GOP wants him to remain through Nov. 8

CHEYENNE – Key leaders of the Wyoming Republican Party asked the outgoing secretary of state, Ed Buchanan, to stay in the job longer than he intended. Buchanan responded that he is sticking with his plan to leave the office on Sept. 15 and become a state judge on Sept. 19.

Chairman Frank Eathorne and other Wyoming GOP leaders wrote Buchanan to ask him to remain in his current post through the Nov. 8 general election. As things have stood, Buchanan plans to leave this month. This is so that he can begin a job he was appointed to in July by Gov. Mark Gordon, in Goshen County as a district court judge in the state's Eighth Judicial District.

Buchanan's term, should he decide to remain for all of it, would last through the election and into early next year. In a recent interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Buchanan expressed confidence in the state’s election process, even without him running the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office.

Wyoming Republican leaders do not appear to agree with this sentiment, however. They worry that having a new secretary of state for only a short time, before the next permanent one would take over after the general election, could affect the office.

In its letter dated Friday, the political party asked Buchanan to "remain in office until after the general election process is complete." Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, has won the GOP primary to become the next secretary of state and is generally expected to also prevail on Nov. 8.

Leaving in mid-September, as Buchanan plans, "may be setting your appointed successor up to fail," wrote Eathorne and colleagues Nina Webber and Corey Steinmetz, who are both Wyoming Republican Party national committee people, in their letter. Any replacement "would not take office until 4 weeks before election day and does not know your team members," the letter said. "It is difficult to imagine who would want to assume the role on such short notice."

"I am flattered to have the Party request me to stay on through the general election," Buchanan responded via an emailed statement. "However, it is Wyoming's 23 county clerks and the Secretary of State staff that do the heavy lifting for elections. Upon my departure, it will be business as usual in the Secretary of State's Office throughout the general election and through the end of the year."

Buchanan has apparently not started the official clock for a replacement to be named. On Tuesday morning, Gov. Gordon's spokesperson wrote in an email to the WTE that the governor "has not yet received a letter of resignation from the Secretary."

In their letter, the Wyoming GOP leaders noted that when Gordon picked Buchanan to be a judge, the governor "knew you held one of the most important jobs in the State. That is often the case with filling any position – the best candidates have a job they must wrap up." Eathorne and the others said that "the courts will manage if you need to remain in your current role until general election canvassing is complete."

Once Buchanan officially declares his intent to resign, the Wyoming GOP must solicit interest in the position, then forward three names to Gordon, who will pick one to fill the position on an interim basis.

The online version of the story has been corrected to reflect the accurate spelling of the last name of Nina Webber, who is a national committeewoman of the Wyoming Republican Party.