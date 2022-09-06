Over Labor Day weekend, Music City, U.S.A. provided a wide array of live music that spilled out of the rowdy honky tonk bars on Broadway and into the streets of downtown Nashville during a free five-day event, Live On The Green. Two stages were built only a stone’s throw from the Cumberland River and adjacent to City Hall to accommodate the likes of country superstar Sheryl Crow’s headlining act, the diverse Philadelphia-based vocalist Santigold, the multiple Grammy nominee Yola, the upbeat psych-rock of The Brummies, and many more.

