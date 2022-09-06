ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Following a wild weekend of college football and after improving to 2-0, Penn State is once again a ranked college football program. The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was updated Sunday afternoon and Penn State made its 2022 debut in the poll at No. 23. Penn State benefitted in part to a number of ranked teams taking a loss in Week 2. Notre Dame and Wisconsin each fell out of the coaches poll after suffering home losses to unranked opponents. Penn State also moved ahead of Pittsburgh, with the Panthers tumbling 11 spots to No. 25 after their overtime loss to...
