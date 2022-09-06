Read full article on original website
Related
A new deadline and critical questions bear down on judge in Trump documents case
The Florida judge who disrupted the Justice Department's probe into Donald Trump's hoarding of classified material faces critical decisions this week in a legal tangle deepened by her granting the ex-President a big win in court last week.
Georgia's shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta
When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made one of his first general election campaign swings in August, he went straight to the modern heartland of the state's Republican Party.It wasn't Buckhead, the glitzy Atlanta neighborhood where Kemp lives in a governor's mansion dwarfed by other nearby estates. And it wasn't suburban Cobb County, once the bastion of Newt Gingrich.Instead, Kemp kept going north, deep into the Georgia mountains that have become one of the most Republican areas in the country over the last three decades. He stopped at a gas station turned coffee shop in Toccoa to urge people to...
Comments / 0