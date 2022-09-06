ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING-5

Lumen Field's newest food offerings celebrate popular local restaurants

SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season. "It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.
chainstoreage.com

Teriyaki Madness is out to bring Seattle’s tastiest dish to the nation

In downtown Seattle, there are teriyaki shops on nearly every corner and locals rarely go a week without indulging in the town’s garlic-and-ginger-infused grilled chicken and vegetables. Now a fast-expanding franchisor aims to make that happen across the country. Teriyaki Madness, which takes custom orders in shops ranging from...
seattlerefined.com

12 of the best unique date ideas in Seattle

Why should all those people on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette have all the fun? Whether you are looking for new ideas to impress that special someone or just looking for something different to do with your spouse, we’ve got you covered (and no camera crew following you)! From an adventure in the trees to lounging by the water, we’ve found some great places for lovers of cats, fans of science or people who just want to get lost once in a while.
secretseattle.co

This Hidden Seattle Spot Was Included On Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants Of 2022

Bon Appétit published their list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 today and included a hidden gem in Seattle. If you only go out to one place in Seattle this year, we suggest making it the bar that landed on their list. After all, according to Bon Appétit’s restaurant editor Elazar Sontag: “If you’re spending money to eat out, nothing is more worthwhile than a trip to one of these 50 restaurants.” So which singular restaurant in Seattle was deemed most worthwhile? It’s actually a Vietnamese speakeasy called Phởcific Standard Time, where you can wash down pho and dumplings with inventive craft cocktails.
queenannenews.com

Live Aloha Hawaiian cultural festival this weekend

Seattle Center Festál will host the Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall, Mural Amphitheatre and Fisher Pavilion Rooftop. The festival is family-oriented, free and open to the public. Following an opening ceremony, Live Aloha...
parentmap.com

Pagliacci Pizza’s Free Slice Day at Its Newest Location

Family-favorite Pagliacci Pizza is a mainstay in many a household's dinner rotation. Putting food on the table is a never-ending task, so when the Seattle-area favorite offers up free slices, we are 100-percent on board. On Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Pagliacci will hand out free slices — two...
seattlerefined.com

The Weekend Report: What's Cookin' Sept. 9th to 11th

Welcome to the Weekend Report, where we tell you what's up in Seattle this weekend — new and fun things to do, see and try. We're guaranteed to miss some, so email us at hello@seattlerefined.com if there is something wonderful we need to know about!. Friday, Sept. 9. Wanda...
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 9-11, 2022

Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. FILM. Double Feature: La Jetée and Sans Soleil Like...
southsoundmag.com

Local Rapper Making Television Debut

Travis Thompson is making his television debut. Tonight, Sept. 7, the Burien-based rapper is appearing on Reservation Dogs, an acclaimed FX comedy following a quartet of Indigenous teenagers navigating life in rural Oklahoma. The show, which is co-executive produced by Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok), is notable for being the first series to have an almost entirely Native ensemble, crew, and writers’ room.
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See

Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in Seattle This Fall

This summer in Seattle has been packed with restaurant openings. Sushi By Scratch Restaurants, a group by chef Philip Frankland Lee that received a Michelin star in California, started serving a 17-course omakase in Downtown Seattle on September 1. Brendan McGill’s Seabird restaurant on Bainbridge Island has impressed diners with the best ingredients the Puget Sound has to offer since July. And after some delays, a Turkish pop-up from a couple used to working in three-Michelin-starred restaurants is opening up sometime this month in Ballard. It seems like after a long period of hesitancy, chefs and restaurateurs are back to taking risks and making moves in Seattle.
urbnlivn.com

An Urban Living Listing: a Magnolia NW contemporary perched over the Sound

Living at 2543 Perkins Lane West will feel like you’re on vacation every day! With water views from the minute you open the door, to a water view from every room, you’ll love the sweeping southwest panoramic views of the Sound and Olympics. Watch an endless parade of boats go by, listen to the wildlife, and enjoy amazing sunsets over the water and mountains. Plus you get a slice of water with a 5′ easement down to the beach! Perfect for paddleboarding or kayaking.
q13fox.com

When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?

FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
secretseattle.co

40 Free Things To Do In Seattle

Looking for free things to do in Seattle? We got you (and your budget). If you’re visiting or living in Seattle while on a budget, you’ll want to routinely check out our continuously-growing list of free things to do in Seattle. The best part is that many of these free things can be enjoyed year-round. A few activities are seasonal—such as free summer concerts and outdoor movies—but Seattle’s mild year-round climate allows for lots of free outdoor fun all year long. And on those particularly rainy days, you can opt for one of the many cozy indoor activities on the list.
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings

We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
