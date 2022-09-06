Read full article on original website
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
KING-5
Lumen Field's newest food offerings celebrate popular local restaurants
SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season. "It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.
Seattle Bar Among The 50 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
chainstoreage.com
Teriyaki Madness is out to bring Seattle’s tastiest dish to the nation
In downtown Seattle, there are teriyaki shops on nearly every corner and locals rarely go a week without indulging in the town’s garlic-and-ginger-infused grilled chicken and vegetables. Now a fast-expanding franchisor aims to make that happen across the country. Teriyaki Madness, which takes custom orders in shops ranging from...
seattlerefined.com
12 of the best unique date ideas in Seattle
Why should all those people on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette have all the fun? Whether you are looking for new ideas to impress that special someone or just looking for something different to do with your spouse, we’ve got you covered (and no camera crew following you)! From an adventure in the trees to lounging by the water, we’ve found some great places for lovers of cats, fans of science or people who just want to get lost once in a while.
secretseattle.co
This Hidden Seattle Spot Was Included On Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Bon Appétit published their list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 today and included a hidden gem in Seattle. If you only go out to one place in Seattle this year, we suggest making it the bar that landed on their list. After all, according to Bon Appétit’s restaurant editor Elazar Sontag: “If you’re spending money to eat out, nothing is more worthwhile than a trip to one of these 50 restaurants.” So which singular restaurant in Seattle was deemed most worthwhile? It’s actually a Vietnamese speakeasy called Phởcific Standard Time, where you can wash down pho and dumplings with inventive craft cocktails.
queenannenews.com
Live Aloha Hawaiian cultural festival this weekend
Seattle Center Festál will host the Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall, Mural Amphitheatre and Fisher Pavilion Rooftop. The festival is family-oriented, free and open to the public. Following an opening ceremony, Live Aloha...
parentmap.com
Pagliacci Pizza’s Free Slice Day at Its Newest Location
Family-favorite Pagliacci Pizza is a mainstay in many a household's dinner rotation. Putting food on the table is a never-ending task, so when the Seattle-area favorite offers up free slices, we are 100-percent on board. On Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Pagliacci will hand out free slices — two...
seattlerefined.com
The Weekend Report: What's Cookin' Sept. 9th to 11th
Welcome to the Weekend Report, where we tell you what's up in Seattle this weekend — new and fun things to do, see and try. We're guaranteed to miss some, so email us at hello@seattlerefined.com if there is something wonderful we need to know about!. Friday, Sept. 9. Wanda...
Another Seattle Diner Permanently Closes: 'We'll Forever Be Grateful'
'We wouldn't take back this experience for anything in the world,' the owners said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 9-11, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. FILM. Double Feature: La Jetée and Sans Soleil Like...
southsoundmag.com
Local Rapper Making Television Debut
Travis Thompson is making his television debut. Tonight, Sept. 7, the Burien-based rapper is appearing on Reservation Dogs, an acclaimed FX comedy following a quartet of Indigenous teenagers navigating life in rural Oklahoma. The show, which is co-executive produced by Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok), is notable for being the first series to have an almost entirely Native ensemble, crew, and writers’ room.
Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See
Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in Seattle This Fall
This summer in Seattle has been packed with restaurant openings. Sushi By Scratch Restaurants, a group by chef Philip Frankland Lee that received a Michelin star in California, started serving a 17-course omakase in Downtown Seattle on September 1. Brendan McGill’s Seabird restaurant on Bainbridge Island has impressed diners with the best ingredients the Puget Sound has to offer since July. And after some delays, a Turkish pop-up from a couple used to working in three-Michelin-starred restaurants is opening up sometime this month in Ballard. It seems like after a long period of hesitancy, chefs and restaurateurs are back to taking risks and making moves in Seattle.
urbnlivn.com
An Urban Living Listing: a Magnolia NW contemporary perched over the Sound
Living at 2543 Perkins Lane West will feel like you’re on vacation every day! With water views from the minute you open the door, to a water view from every room, you’ll love the sweeping southwest panoramic views of the Sound and Olympics. Watch an endless parade of boats go by, listen to the wildlife, and enjoy amazing sunsets over the water and mountains. Plus you get a slice of water with a 5′ easement down to the beach! Perfect for paddleboarding or kayaking.
matadornetwork.com
These Hot Tub Boats Are the Coziest Way To See the Seattle Skyline at Any Time of Year
When you think of Seattle, there’s a good chance that oysters, salmon fishing, rain, and a baseball team that never quite lives up to its potential come to mind. Now you can add “hot tub boats” to the list. Lake Union’s Hot Tub Boats experience combines the two most relaxing things you can imagine: a day on a boat, and a dip in a hot tub.
Stay in This Sexy 1920s Vacation Cabin in Washington [PHOTOS]
If you’re looking to book a cozy romantic getaway this fall or winter, this cute little 1920s cabin is a perfect choice. This Hood Canal hideaway has been recently remodeled and sits in the woods perched on the shores of Hood Canal near Seabeck, Washington. Imagine relaxing in the...
Get lost: Kraken-themed corn maze will benefit charities
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — If you like the sound of whispering wind and rustling leaves as you lose yourself in the corn rows, love the Seattle Kraken — or both — this activity might be for you. This year, the design for the Stocker Farms corn maze will...
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
secretseattle.co
40 Free Things To Do In Seattle
Looking for free things to do in Seattle? We got you (and your budget). If you’re visiting or living in Seattle while on a budget, you’ll want to routinely check out our continuously-growing list of free things to do in Seattle. The best part is that many of these free things can be enjoyed year-round. A few activities are seasonal—such as free summer concerts and outdoor movies—but Seattle’s mild year-round climate allows for lots of free outdoor fun all year long. And on those particularly rainy days, you can opt for one of the many cozy indoor activities on the list.
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings
We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
