Minnesota State

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

How Much Money You Need to Make in St. Cloud to Earn a Livable Wage

Well...this explains a lot. I've been busting my tail for the past 10 years as a single parent raising three sons, working full time and playing music and doing extra voice work on the side, just to make sure my kids have a decent shot at saving up their money and getting a good start in life once they are out on their own. Granted, they are all now in their 20's so it's time for them to start paying for things on their own, but I'm still shocked at the cost of living in St. Cloud is well above what a single parent here can do.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Banaian: This is Why Gas Prices Continue to Drop

Gas prices have been on a steady decline in Central Minnesota and throughout the country for the last few months. St. Cloud State Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics professor King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says the reason for this trend is the demand for gas just isn't there. He says we are at the point where OPEC, after they were asked to produce more oil, have now cut the oil production limit by 100,000 barrels per day because they are saying there just isn't demand. Banaian says these lower prices are probably going to stick around for awhile but he doesn't see them dropping much more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Walz Orders Flags At Half-Staff

ST. PAUL -- Governor Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96. The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff at all state and federal...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Ukrainian Students Tour St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Students from Ukraine toured St. Cloud Wednesday. The Global Synergy Group’s “YouLEAD” program spoke at the St Cloud Morning Optimist’s “Lessons in Leadership” meeting at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Global Synergy Group’s founder, Irina Fursman, says the students return...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Waterfowl Numbers Looking Good in Minnesota So Far

The early teal hunt concluded Wednesday and the goose hunt is underway in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the early teal hunt from September 3-7 saw an increase in hunters and success for those hunters this year as opposed to last year. This is the 2nd year Minnesota has offered an early teal season. Schmitt says based on the reports he's heard from hunters in Central Minnesota and throughout the state things look good for teal hunting. He says hunters told him they saw lots of other ducks too. Schmitt indicates those reports are promising as Minnesota approaches the traditional waterfowl opener on September 24.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

$750K Run for Minnesota Attorney Ends on Big Brother on CBS

Reality TV. Something I would never do... unless it was the Amazing Race. That seems like it would be a ton of fun, and cool to see the world while you're at it. But Big Brother is one of my "trash TV" guilty pleasures. This season there is/was a contestant from Minnesota. Michael Bruner is an attorney from Rochester. And, if you have been watching, you know that it looked like he had a really good... in fact, a great chance of winning the $750,000 prize. He was winning so many competitions on the show. Nine of them, to be exact. That beats the Big Brother record held by infamous contestant Janelle, who is also from Minnesota. Way to represent!
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Gas Prices Fall for 12th Straight Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the 12th straight week, the longest tally since 2018. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 8.1 cents per gallon in Minnesota, averaging $3.69. The national average fell 7.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.75. The national average for diesel declined 2.0 cents and stands at $5.02.
MINNESOTA STATE
