Read full article on original website
Related
backingthepack.com
Highlights! Big 2nd quarter makes life easy on the Wolfpack
Considering what happened elsewhere on Saturday, it wasn’t the worst week for a freebie. NC State got rolling on Charleston Southern in the second quarter, as Devin Leary ran for one touchdown and threw for three more and the Wolfpack put Charleston Southern well into the review mirror. Leary’s...
backingthepack.com
NC State football up to #16 in Week 3 AP Poll
NC State course corrected from the near disaster in Week 1 at ECU to trounce Charleston Southern in Week 2. The AP voters noticed and gave them a slight nod of acknowledgement by moving them from #18 to #16 in the week 3 poll. If it took Texas A&M losing...
backingthepack.com
BTP Pigskin Predictions: Charleston Southern
Following a season-opening win over the ECU Pirates that left not a single Wolfpack fan feeling good about it, NC State returns to Raleigh for the 2022 home opener. Keeping with the early season opponent theme, the Pack welcome the Buccaneers of Charleston Southern to the comfy confines of Carter-Finley Stadium.
Comments / 0