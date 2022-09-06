ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

backingthepack.com

Highlights! Big 2nd quarter makes life easy on the Wolfpack

Considering what happened elsewhere on Saturday, it wasn’t the worst week for a freebie. NC State got rolling on Charleston Southern in the second quarter, as Devin Leary ran for one touchdown and threw for three more and the Wolfpack put Charleston Southern well into the review mirror. Leary’s...
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

NC State football up to #16 in Week 3 AP Poll

NC State course corrected from the near disaster in Week 1 at ECU to trounce Charleston Southern in Week 2. The AP voters noticed and gave them a slight nod of acknowledgement by moving them from #18 to #16 in the week 3 poll. If it took Texas A&M losing...
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

BTP Pigskin Predictions: Charleston Southern

Following a season-opening win over the ECU Pirates that left not a single Wolfpack fan feeling good about it, NC State returns to Raleigh for the 2022 home opener. Keeping with the early season opponent theme, the Pack welcome the Buccaneers of Charleston Southern to the comfy confines of Carter-Finley Stadium.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

