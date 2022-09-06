September 7, 2022 - Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate. Kristen Gonzalez, a democratic socialist, won her August Democratic primary election for a new State Senate seat (district 59) covering parts of western Queens and Brooklyn as well as a slice of the East Side of Manhattan, and is all but certain to win the general election and become a State Senator in January. She joined the show to discuss her winning campaign, policy priorities, and more.

