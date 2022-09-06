Read full article on original website
wbfo.org
‘Not your grandfather’s Republican’: New York Dems kick off ‘Extreme Lee Zeldin’ campaign
Exactly one week after President Joe Biden warned that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremist threat to the U.S., New York Democrats on Thursday sounded the alarm about who they say represents an extremist threat to the state: GOP gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin. Standing behind a mobile billboard...
NY Gov. Hochul has double-digit lead over challenger Zeldin
Hochul leads Zeldin 50% to 35% with 9% of voters undecided, and approximately 6% favoring third-party candidates.
pix11.com
Hochul holds commanding lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) holds a lead of 15 percentage points over Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, according to an Emerson College-Pix11-The Hill survey released on Friday. The poll found that 50 percent of somewhat and very likely voters polled said they would support Hochul when asked who...
nystateofpolitics.com
Dr. Robert Spitzer on the future of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act
New York’s new concealed carry law — the Concealed Carry Improvement Act — squeaked through a federal legal challenge in New York earlier this summer, just barely, with U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby calling the law “unconstitutional.”. Dr. Robert Spitzer, distinguished service professor emeritus of...
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: Law-Abiding Gun Owners Ignored by Media, Maligned by Politicians
In celebration of New York’s new gun control law taking effect on September 1, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul claimed: “This whole concept that a good guy with a gun will stop the bad guys with a gun, it doesn’t hold up. And the data bears this out, so that theory is over.”
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. A month after, the virus that causes polio was detected in New York City’s wastewater.
AOC Says Americans Hate Women, Fears She May Be Dead Next Month
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez this week said many...
nypressnews.com
City Council Republicans turn hearing on NYC job vacancies into anti-vaccine mandate circus: ‘Lift everything’
A quartet of conservative City Council members turned a hearing on the municipal government’s soaring vacancy rates into an anti-vaccine mandate spectacle Friday amid buzz that Mayor Adams could be on the brink of peeling back some of New York’s remaining coronavirus restrictions. The hearing in the Council’s...
WHEC TV-10
Lee Zeldin speaks at Rochester’s Kodak Center, calls on Gov. Hochul to debate him
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin was at the Kodak Center on Wednesday, once again calling on democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul to debate him. Zeldin said he wants a minimum of five televised debates throughout New York prior to the November 8 election, but said Hochul has, so far, refused to accept any of them.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul unveils more digital ads as Zeldin knocks population loss
Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign on Wednesday released another round of digital ads as she continues to blast her Republican rival Rep. Lee Zeldin over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and abortion rights. Zeldin, meanwhile, pointed to the state's nation-leading population loss and pledged to reverse it if...
NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
mymalonetelegram.com
Castelli agrees to three televised debates in NY-21 race; Stefanik at odds with forums
Debate season for the north country’s congressional campaigns is fast approaching, but it appears the candidates in the 21st Congressional District are already at odds over who will host the forums. On Tuesday, Democratic candidate Matt Castelli announced he has agreed to three television debates, with Mountain Lake PBS...
politicsny.com
Bronx Dems pick John Zaccaro Jr. as nominee for open Assembly District 80 race
A vacancy committee for the Bronx Democratic Party tabbed John Zaccaro Jr., chief of staff to New York City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr., as its nominee for the New York State Assembly District 80 seat — set to be vacated by Nathalia Fernandez following her state Senate primary victory last month.
nystateofpolitics.com
Watchdog groups want New York ethics panel to start work
New York's good-government organizations on Thursday called for the state's new ethics commission and lobbying watchdog to begin its work by the end of this month as the commission's appointees begin to take shape. Seven of the new commission's 11 appointees have been given approval by the state's law school...
Gotham Gazette
Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate
September 7, 2022 - Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate. Kristen Gonzalez, a democratic socialist, won her August Democratic primary election for a new State Senate seat (district 59) covering parts of western Queens and Brooklyn as well as a slice of the East Side of Manhattan, and is all but certain to win the general election and become a State Senator in January. She joined the show to discuss her winning campaign, policy priorities, and more.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul approves measures to aid Sept. 11 survivors and victims
A package of bills meant to aid the victims and survivors of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks was signed into law on Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Broadly, the measures are meant to remove delays and bureaucratic red tape that have prevented access to the Victim Compensation Fund, as well as workers' compensation claims.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York flags will fly at half-staff for Queen Elizabeth II
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. “Queen Elizabeth II was a force on the world stage for decades and an inspiring female leader who leaves a lasting legacy,” Hochul said in a statement. “New York joins the people of the United Kingdom and all those who are mourning in honoring her life, and we send our prayers to her family.”
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks From New York City: Homeowners To Get $150 Tax Rebate
Some monetary relief is coming soon for New York City residents to help them offset the rising cost of living. These stimulus checks from New York City are in the form of a one-time property tax rebate. Hundreds of thousands of low- and middle-income New York City homeowners will get a rebate of up to $150.
