ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Hochul holds commanding lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) holds a lead of 15 percentage points over Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, according to an Emerson College-Pix11-The Hill survey released on Friday. The poll found that 50 percent of somewhat and very likely voters polled said they would support Hochul when asked who...
ELECTIONS
nystateofpolitics.com

Dr. Robert Spitzer on the future of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act

New York’s new concealed carry law — the Concealed Carry Improvement Act — squeaked through a federal legal challenge in New York earlier this summer, just barely, with U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby calling the law “unconstitutional.”. Dr. Robert Spitzer, distinguished service professor emeritus of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Donald Trump
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul unveils more digital ads as Zeldin knocks population loss

Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign on Wednesday released another round of digital ads as she continues to blast her Republican rival Rep. Lee Zeldin over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and abortion rights. Zeldin, meanwhile, pointed to the state's nation-leading population loss and pledged to reverse it if...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Sprint#Economy#Gasoline#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Democratic#Republican#Kathyhochul#Democrats
Daily News

NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Watchdog groups want New York ethics panel to start work

New York's good-government organizations on Thursday called for the state's new ethics commission and lobbying watchdog to begin its work by the end of this month as the commission's appointees begin to take shape. Seven of the new commission's 11 appointees have been given approval by the state's law school...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Gotham Gazette

Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate

September 7, 2022 - Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate. Kristen Gonzalez, a democratic socialist, won her August Democratic primary election for a new State Senate seat (district 59) covering parts of western Queens and Brooklyn as well as a slice of the East Side of Manhattan, and is all but certain to win the general election and become a State Senator in January. She joined the show to discuss her winning campaign, policy priorities, and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul approves measures to aid Sept. 11 survivors and victims

A package of bills meant to aid the victims and survivors of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks was signed into law on Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Broadly, the measures are meant to remove delays and bureaucratic red tape that have prevented access to the Victim Compensation Fund, as well as workers' compensation claims.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York flags will fly at half-staff for Queen Elizabeth II

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. “Queen Elizabeth II was a force on the world stage for decades and an inspiring female leader who leaves a lasting legacy,” Hochul said in a statement. “New York joins the people of the United Kingdom and all those who are mourning in honoring her life, and we send our prayers to her family.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy