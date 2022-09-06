ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Tonawanda, NY

nystateofpolitics.com

Niagara County sheriff distributing concealed carry zone signs

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — New York's new gun law requires businesses to make clear to customers, typically with a sign, if they want to allow concealed firearms on their property. Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said he's unsure how well-known that is, so his office crafted its own sign to distribute.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County Sheriffs Post Warning To Drivers This Week

Everyone seems to be on a new schedule this week, and as we get used to getting back into the swing of things, please do not forget to follow this driving rule. School is back in session throughout all of Western New York, and to keep our kids safe, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning for all drivers this week.
onthewater.com

Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report-September 8, 2022

What a difference a weekend makes, especially when it’s the final weekend of the Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby! David Williams of Groton and Brandon Nielsen of Locke were fishing the final day of the derby – Labor Day – and at 8:30 a.m. they hooked into a big fish. When they finally got it to the scales and it weighed 29 pounds, 9 ounces – two ounces bigger than the leader at the time reeled in by Wayne Culverwell of Ransomville while fishing the Niagara Bar on Sept. 1. Williams won $25,000 while Culverwell won $6,000 plus another $500 for being the LOTSA member with the largest salmon.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State

School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former fire department recruit arraigned on misdemeanor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned on making a false statement to investigators. Jordan X. Ernest, a former Buffalo Fire Department recruit, was arraigned on one count of making a punishable false written statement. He is accused of providing a false sworn statement to an investigator following a fire on July […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
ALDEN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local lawyer Kevin Gaughan joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since the Tops mass shooting on May 14, many have wanted to address the ‘grocery gap’ in the city’s east side after the only grocery store in the area was closed for months. Local lawyer and activist Kevin Gaughan joined News 4 at 4 on Thursday to discuss that and a […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatally injuring infant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spent 20 years in prison and five more years of post-release supervision for assaulting his girlfriend’s infant daughter, resulting in her death. On September 15, 2020, 37-year-old Robert L. Dumas repeatedly assaulted the 17-month-old at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo. She was taken to Oishei […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Buffalo backers: Vote for WNY's top chicken wings, pizza, place to watch a game

Niagara Frontier Publications is expanding its fall food contest this year. Now through the end of the football season, we want your input in naming the area’s best chicken wings, pizza, and place to watch a game. It could be a bar, a restaurant or a social club – the only requirement is that the nominee(s) be Western New York-based.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in North Tonawanda

If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in North Tonawanda, we’ve got the guide for you. From restaurants along the canal to those lining the main strip, North Tonawanda has plenty of dining options to choose from. If the nearby boaters have you craving a taste for...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Lockdown Issued At SUNY JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus

OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A lockdown was issued at SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus following a report of a man with a weapon on Friday. The college issued an emergency alert around 1:30 p.m. warning those at the Olean campus, located at 260 North Union Street, to shelter in place.
OLEAN, NY

