Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
Niagara County sheriff distributing concealed carry zone signs
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — New York's new gun law requires businesses to make clear to customers, typically with a sign, if they want to allow concealed firearms on their property. Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said he's unsure how well-known that is, so his office crafted its own sign to distribute.
Casino Card Dealer, Accomplices Charged for Gaming Fraud in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – the Erie County District Attorney’s office is investigating allegations against a trio...
Erie County Sheriffs Post Warning To Drivers This Week
Everyone seems to be on a new schedule this week, and as we get used to getting back into the swing of things, please do not forget to follow this driving rule. School is back in session throughout all of Western New York, and to keep our kids safe, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning for all drivers this week.
Atomic Wings enters Western New York with 1st franchise site
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Another national chicken wing franchise is making a play for the Buffalo region. Atomic Wings is set to open its first area franchise Sept. 17 in Niagara Falls at 9499 Niagara Falls Blvd., a site formerly occupied by Flavor of India. Another two to three sites in the region could follow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report-September 8, 2022
What a difference a weekend makes, especially when it’s the final weekend of the Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby! David Williams of Groton and Brandon Nielsen of Locke were fishing the final day of the derby – Labor Day – and at 8:30 a.m. they hooked into a big fish. When they finally got it to the scales and it weighed 29 pounds, 9 ounces – two ounces bigger than the leader at the time reeled in by Wayne Culverwell of Ransomville while fishing the Niagara Bar on Sept. 1. Williams won $25,000 while Culverwell won $6,000 plus another $500 for being the LOTSA member with the largest salmon.
Niagara County Sheriff's Office providing concealed carry signs to business
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — In response to the states new gun safety legislation that went into effect last week, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is now providing tools for businesses that still wish to allow their customers to conceal carry. Part of this new legislation is that it's now...
Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State
School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
Former fire department recruit arraigned on misdemeanor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned on making a false statement to investigators. Jordan X. Ernest, a former Buffalo Fire Department recruit, was arraigned on one count of making a punishable false written statement. He is accused of providing a false sworn statement to an investigator following a fire on July […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tim Hortons First Drive-Thru Only Location Coming to WNY
We're less than two weeks away from the official start of fall, which will be on September 22nd. If you ask most people, however, fall is already here and pumpkin spice everything is back in stores and restaurants. Tim Hortons is basically an institution in Western New York by now,...
NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
Blackjack dealer, 2 players arraigned for gaming fraud at Buffalo casino
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former blackjack dealer and two others were arraigned on gaming fraud chargers in Buffalo City Court on Thursday. Emily M. Torres, 20, of Lackawanna and Mark M. Watson, Jr., 28, of Buffalo were arraigned in court on one count of gaming fraud in the first degree.
Local lawyer Kevin Gaughan joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since the Tops mass shooting on May 14, many have wanted to address the ‘grocery gap’ in the city’s east side after the only grocery store in the area was closed for months. Local lawyer and activist Kevin Gaughan joined News 4 at 4 on Thursday to discuss that and a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Buffalo man sentenced for fatally injuring infant
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spent 20 years in prison and five more years of post-release supervision for assaulting his girlfriend’s infant daughter, resulting in her death. On September 15, 2020, 37-year-old Robert L. Dumas repeatedly assaulted the 17-month-old at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo. She was taken to Oishei […]
wnypapers.com
Buffalo backers: Vote for WNY's top chicken wings, pizza, place to watch a game
Niagara Frontier Publications is expanding its fall food contest this year. Now through the end of the football season, we want your input in naming the area’s best chicken wings, pizza, and place to watch a game. It could be a bar, a restaurant or a social club – the only requirement is that the nominee(s) be Western New York-based.
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston approves Coulter Farms Stand at Lewiston Landing; looking into replacing Center Street fencing
The Village of Lewiston Board on Tuesday agreed to give Coulter Farms a trial run at selling produce from a portable, 10-foot-by-20-foot unit on Center Street, just above Water Street (on the grass across from the fish-cleaning station). Operators can sell fruit from their farm stand from 8 a.m. until...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in North Tonawanda
If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in North Tonawanda, we’ve got the guide for you. From restaurants along the canal to those lining the main strip, North Tonawanda has plenty of dining options to choose from. If the nearby boaters have you craving a taste for...
Gov. Hochul announces nominations for state historical sites, 3 are in Buffalo
Gov. Hochul announced Friday that the New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommended adding 27 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
erienewsnow.com
Lockdown Issued At SUNY JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus
OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A lockdown was issued at SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus following a report of a man with a weapon on Friday. The college issued an emergency alert around 1:30 p.m. warning those at the Olean campus, located at 260 North Union Street, to shelter in place.
Niagara County gun owners hold rally in response to New York State gun laws
Niagara County gun owners hold rally in response to New York State's new gun laws. The County says the plan to sue the state.
Comments / 0