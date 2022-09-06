What a difference a weekend makes, especially when it’s the final weekend of the Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby! David Williams of Groton and Brandon Nielsen of Locke were fishing the final day of the derby – Labor Day – and at 8:30 a.m. they hooked into a big fish. When they finally got it to the scales and it weighed 29 pounds, 9 ounces – two ounces bigger than the leader at the time reeled in by Wayne Culverwell of Ransomville while fishing the Niagara Bar on Sept. 1. Williams won $25,000 while Culverwell won $6,000 plus another $500 for being the LOTSA member with the largest salmon.

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO