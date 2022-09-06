In this episode of This Week in the City, Danbury Mayor Esposito highlights the current police recruitment effort with Chief of Police Patrick Ridenhour. The City of Danbury is currently seeking Entry Level Police Officers. City of Danbury Police Officers are responsible for the preservation of public peace, the protection of life and property, the prevention of crime, and the proper enforcement of all laws and ordinances. If you share our same work ethic, values, dedication and enthusiasm, we would like to hear from you.

