ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
esuwarriors.com

Volleyball Sweeps West Virginia Wesleyan to Earn Split at Edinboro

ERIE – The East Stroudsburg volleyball team finished their trip out to western Pennsylvania 2-2 after sweeping West Virginia Wesleyan (25-21, 25-16, 25-13) in their final match of the weekend on Saturday inside McComb Fieldhouse. The Warriors were swept by PSAC West foe Edinboro (16-25, 18-25, 21-25) to open the day.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

#3 East Stroudsburg (3-0)-VS-#6 Saint Anselm (0-3)

Clock ESU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score STA Score Play. 00:00 Amy Supey at goalie for East Stroudsburg. 00:00 Mackenzie McConnell at goalie for Saint Anselm. 00:38 Penalty corner by ESU Morgan Mesenbrink [00:38]. 00:47 Penalty corner by ESU Morgan Mesenbrink [00:47]. 13:56 Penalty corner by ESU...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Shepherd (1-3-2, 0-1)-VS-East Stroudsburg (2-3, 1-0)

GOAL by ESU-M Ethan Flickinger (FIRST GOAL), Assist by Trevor Paone, goal number 1 for season. GOAL by ESU-M Ignasi Cucurella, Assist by Nick Amado, goal number 1 for season. Clock SHEP-M Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score ESU-M Score Play. 00:00 Billy Wood at goalie for Shepherd.
STROUDSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stroudsburg, PA
Sports
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Columbia, PA
State
District of Columbia
East Stroudsburg, PA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
City
Stroudsburg, PA
esuwarriors.com

Volleyball Goes 1-1 Against Gannon and Mercyhurst

ERIE – The East Stroudsburg volleyball team was swept by No. 25 Gannon in their opening match on Friday at the Highmark Events Center before responding with a 3-0 victory over Mercyhurst in the night cap at the Mercyhurst Athletic Center. The set scores against the Golden Knights were...
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy