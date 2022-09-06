Read full article on original website
Orange County Employees Retirement System invests $175m in two new real estate managers
The $20.9 billion Orange County (Calif.) Employees Retirement System (OCERS) has placed $175 million of capital with two real estate managers that are new for the pension fund. OCERS committed $125 million to Cortland Partners Growth and Income Fund and $50 million to EQT Exeter US Industrial Value-Add Fund VI.
2022 Companies That Care
The Orange County Business Journal is proud to announce the third annual Companies That Care. This Special Report will recognize companies that are, despite the odds, making Orange County a better place for all. These caring companies will be featured in our December 19, 2022 issue. We are looking for...
Collectors Universe to Occupy 286,636 SQFT at Pacific Center in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA – Drawbridge Realty announced a 15-year lease with Collectors Universe to occupy 286,636 s.f. within Pacific Center at 1600/1610 St Andrews Place in Santa Ana, California. This is the third long term lease Drawbridge has negotiated with a major tenant at one of its properties in...
Ware Malcomb: From OC to International Institution
Bill Ware and Bill Malcomb began their Orange County architectural firm in 1972. Over the next 50 years, Irvine-based Ware Malcomb morphed into the region’s largest architecture firm with nearly 1,000 employees spanning 27 offices in the U.S. and three foreign countries. “Our founders set a culture for empowering...
California’s College Savings Program Offers Money For All Kids, And Some 2022 Graduates Can Get It Now
Students from low-income backgrounds will have seed money that research suggests will help make college much more accessible.
Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restaurateur Leslie Nguyen
Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
EV maker Mullen opens Irvine office
Electric vehicle maker Mullen Automotive announced it will open a new development center in Irvine. The 16,000-square-foot facility at 100 Technology Drive will house engineering design and development, styling, program management, marketing and finance teams. “Irvine’s technology hub is a great location for us to anchor our EV team and provides us with the space and potential talent pool to support our growth over the next few years,” says CEO and Chairman David Michery. Mullen is currently developing an SUV crossover, a fleet van and a sports car.
Kaiser Says Mark Costa Retiring
Kaiser Permanente, the fourth largest hospital system in Orange County, appointed Payman Roshan as the new senior vice president and area manager for the OC Service Area, replacing Mark Costa who is retiring next month. Roshan will have operational responsibility for two major medical centers — Anaheim and Irvine —...
Senior Mobile Home Rental Assistance Program Coming to Huntington Beach; Is it Enough?
Facing rent increases, senior mobile home owners in Huntington Beach living on tight incomes at Skandia Mobile Home Park have been asking their elected city council members for help, while many fear they will lose the homes they planned to spend the rest of their lives in. They have routinely...
KCRW and Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament returns bigger than ever
Five years ago, I approached KCRW with the weirdest story idea I had ever come up with, in a career built on weird stories: What if we do a sports-style tournament, except for tortillas?. Amazingly, KCRW immediately didn’t say no. After a couple of months of fine-tuning my idea,...
SISTERS PURSUE THEIR DREAMS AT UCI
When they were kids, their mom dressed them alike. “People thought we were twins,” the Perez sisters say. They attended elementary school, junior high and high school together. Now they’re together again, at UC Irvine, pursuing similar career paths for similar reasons. “Helping others is what motivates me,”...
Corn Mazes Near Orange County
As fall settles over Orange County, families all around are looking forward to enjoying the beauty the season has to offer. While the leaves on the palm trees might not change, there is a different plant that never fails to bring joy: corn! Specifically, corn mazes!. Whether you’re looking for...
Walt Disney Expo Draws Thousands to Anaheim Convention Center
Walt Disney’s largest fan event of the year kicked off Friday at the Anaheim Convention Center. The D23 expo features panels with executives and celebrities, vendors and extensive merchandise sales. It runs through Sunday, Sept. 11, and is expected to draw thousands in attendees, giving local hotels an occupancy boost from locals and visitors alike.
Things to do this week: Sept. 9-15
We’ve been in the midst of a scorcher lately, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight. That doesn’t mean we can’t have a little bit of fun, though. Dive into crustaceous treats at the Lobster Festival, or find a sweet spot outside to watch ‘Encanto’ for the hundredth time.
Lido House, Autograph Collection Rooms Pictures & Reviews (Newport Beach, CA)
.. at $750/night plus over $100 in fees but lacking all around. Room was ok but walls thin and very noisy at night. No minibar, 2... ... and a few comments to make. We liked the style of our room that continued the yacht club vibe of the hotel. The blue...
In FBI Probe’s Wake, Anaheim Candidates Try to Distance Themselves from Power Players
An FBI corruption probe in Anaheim has shown it’s not just who you take money from that affects your political image – it’s also from whom you won’t. A few city council members are returning special interest money in light of the scandal, which arose in May while they seek re-election in November this year.
Rainbow Car Show coming to Peter’s Landing
Great Autos Car Club started in the Palm Springs area in 1983 to give the LGBTQ community’s car enthusiasts a club of their own. Since then the club has become the largest of its kind on the west coast, according to officials with the club. The club now includes...
Here’s How One West Hollywood Renter Fought An Illegal Rent Hike And Won
Despite COVID rent freezes, tenants still get demands from landlords to pay more. Whether they can fight back depends on where they live.
These 18 LA restaurants just got added to the Michelin Guide
LOS ANGELES - Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?. The Michelin Guide added 18 local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars. "By revealing some of the new additions...
Placentia restaurant credits salsa as secret ingredient for street taco success
Our Localish crew is in Placentia in Orange County, trying out street-style tacos. Restaurant owners consider a street taco authentic only if you finish the taco in just three bites.
