Orange County, CA

Orange County Business Journal

2022 Companies That Care

The Orange County Business Journal is proud to announce the third annual Companies That Care. This Special Report will recognize companies that are, despite the odds, making Orange County a better place for all. These caring companies will be featured in our December 19, 2022 issue. We are looking for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Ware Malcomb: From OC to International Institution

Bill Ware and Bill Malcomb began their Orange County architectural firm in 1972. Over the next 50 years, Irvine-based Ware Malcomb morphed into the region’s largest architecture firm with nearly 1,000 employees spanning 27 offices in the U.S. and three foreign countries. “Our founders set a culture for empowering...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecoast.com

Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restaurateur Leslie Nguyen

Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
IRVINE, CA
irvinestandard.com

EV maker Mullen opens Irvine office

Electric vehicle maker Mullen Automotive announced it will open a new development center in Irvine. The 16,000-square-foot facility at 100 Technology Drive will house engineering design and development, styling, program management, marketing and finance teams. “Irvine’s technology hub is a great location for us to anchor our EV team and provides us with the space and potential talent pool to support our growth over the next few years,” says CEO and Chairman David Michery. Mullen is currently developing an SUV crossover, a fleet van and a sports car.
IRVINE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Kaiser Says Mark Costa Retiring

Kaiser Permanente, the fourth largest hospital system in Orange County, appointed Payman Roshan as the new senior vice president and area manager for the OC Service Area, replacing Mark Costa who is retiring next month. Roshan will have operational responsibility for two major medical centers — Anaheim and Irvine —...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
irvinestandard.com

SISTERS PURSUE THEIR DREAMS AT UCI

When they were kids, their mom dressed them alike. “People thought we were twins,” the Perez sisters say. They attended elementary school, junior high and high school together. Now they’re together again, at UC Irvine, pursuing similar career paths for similar reasons. “Helping others is what motivates me,”...
IRVINE, CA
enjoyorangecounty.com

Corn Mazes Near Orange County

As fall settles over Orange County, families all around are looking forward to enjoying the beauty the season has to offer. While the leaves on the palm trees might not change, there is a different plant that never fails to bring joy: corn! Specifically, corn mazes!. Whether you’re looking for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Walt Disney Expo Draws Thousands to Anaheim Convention Center

Walt Disney’s largest fan event of the year kicked off Friday at the Anaheim Convention Center. The D23 expo features panels with executives and celebrities, vendors and extensive merchandise sales. It runs through Sunday, Sept. 11, and is expected to draw thousands in attendees, giving local hotels an occupancy boost from locals and visitors alike.
ANAHEIM, CA
HeySoCal

Things to do this week: Sept. 9-15

We’ve been in the midst of a scorcher lately, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight. That doesn’t mean we can’t have a little bit of fun, though. Dive into crustaceous treats at the Lobster Festival, or find a sweet spot outside to watch ‘Encanto’ for the hundredth time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sunnews.org

Rainbow Car Show coming to Peter’s Landing

Great Autos Car Club started in the Palm Springs area in 1983 to give the LGBTQ community’s car enthusiasts a club of their own. Since then the club has become the largest of its kind on the west coast, according to officials with the club. The club now includes...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

These 18 LA restaurants just got added to the Michelin Guide

LOS ANGELES - Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?. The Michelin Guide added 18 local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars. "By revealing some of the new additions...
LOS ANGELES, CA

