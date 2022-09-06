Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
Budget Act Bill Shows Tech Spend
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. This is the time of year when Gov. Gavin Newsom puts pen to paper to sign legislation, and...
Government Technology
California Air Resources Board May Speed Fleet Electrification
A new proposed regulation in California could require delivery vans and other medium to heavy-duty fleet vehicles to transition to zero-emission vehicles. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will consider the Advanced Clean Fleets regulation at the Oct. 27 meeting, which would put in place a framework to require fleets — both public and private — to transition to zero-emission vehicles, starting in 2024.
Government Technology
California Uses Emergency Alert for Electrical Emergency
Issuing warnings can be a risky and tricky business. There are simple ones — tornadoes, for example. Everyone wants to be warned when a tornado is approaching. What about a recurring heat emergency like the one in California and the West in general? The commercial news agencies are certainly calling attention to the heat emergency and giving people advice on what to do to take care of themselves especially when it comes to the dangerous outdoor temperatures that are life threatening.
Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: Air Board’s Top 5 Buys of IT Services
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A state board with responsibility for California’s environmental well-being spent just more than $6.1 million in the first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Government Technology
Kansas Labor Chief: UI Audit Underscores Need for Modernization
(TNS) — Kansas likely paid between $441 million and $466 million in fraudulent unemployment payments between March of 2020 and March of 2022, according to an independent audit commissioned by the state. Additionally, the audit concluded the state likely flagged numerous legitimate claimants as fraudulent. The audit was obtained...
Government Technology
State of Emergency Declared in Calif. Due to Wildfires
(TNS) - The fire burning in Placer County jumped into El Dorado County on Thursday, where it burned homes but officials could not estimate how many. The homes are in Volcanoville, an unincorporated community that was founded as a trading post in 1851 and had been rebuilt following two fires that destroyed the town in 1879 and 1907.
Government Technology
DMV Seeks Candidates for Key Managerial Positions
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is recruiting for two managerial positions — one in the Command Center, and the other in the department’s Modernization Project Management Office (MPMO). DMV is seeking a “dynamic” manager (IT...
Government Technology
Oregon Begins First Phase of Unemployment System Upgrades
(TNS) — The first phase of the Oregon Employment Department’s long-delayed technology upgrade went live Tuesday. The initial phase, called Frances Online, only serves employers filing payroll reports. The broader computer upgrade is on schedule but won’t begin serving jobless Oregonians until 2024. The employment department’s computers...
RELATED PEOPLE
Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: Emergency Services’ Top IT Goods Purchases Through June
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state department responsible for being proactive about addressing risks, vulnerabilities and threats statewide made 185 purchases of...
Government Technology
The Evolving Government Workforce: Here, There, Anywhere
In a brave new world of hybrid work — or not — IT leaders rethink what it means to work for the public sector and what investments are needed to keep everyone connected. What will the workplace look like now that the pandemic is shifting to the endemic stage and employees have proven they can be productive working from home — and many prefer doing so?
Government Technology
Can State, Local Gov Use Broadband Expansion to Create Jobs?
As a historic amount of funding comes down from the federal government to the states to expand broadband, industry experts estimate this will create new jobs, and there are steps state governments and other groups can take to support this growth. In fact, some states are already proactively working on...
Government Technology
Ed Kelly, Texas CDO and Veteran Technologist, to Retire
Texas’ chief data officer, a veteran technologist with a deep background in the public and private sectors, has announced his plans to retire. Ed Kelly has just finished his third year as the state CDO and his seventh with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), capping a career that began in 1995.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Government Technology
Grand Jury Examining Election Data Breach in Georgia
(TNS) — A Fulton County special grand jury is looking closely at an election data breach some 200 miles south of metro Atlanta. That suggests prosecutors are seriously weighing racketeering charges as they probe efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 elections, legal experts say.
Government Technology
West Virginia Utility Proposes Rate Hike to Fund Internet Expansion
(TNS) — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company filed a request Wednesday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million, effective March 1. If approved, the move...
Government Technology
Ohio Launches Broadband Infrastructure Training Program
(TNS) — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, director of the Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation, announced last week the launch of the newly designed "Broadband Infrastructure Training Program" at Buckeye Hills Career Center in Rio Grande. Students will go through an approximately 12-week interactive learning journey that includes the...
Comments / 0