Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Peter Do Officially Announces SM Entertainment Collab for Upcoming SS23 Show
Peter Do has officially announced its anticipated collaboration with K-pop giant SM Entertainment for its Spring/Summer 2023 show at New York Fashion Week. Teased earlier this week, the partnership will include some of SM’s stars on the upcoming runway, which will feature womenswear and unisex, as well as the brand’s inaugural menswear range. The show will open with NCT member JENO, marking the first time a K-pop star kicks off an NYFW presentation.
Hypebae
Is the Fashion Industry Actually Inclusive?
Over the last few years, the fashion industry has seemingly gotten a makeover as consumers have pushed brands to better represent and cater to real people. Not only has body diversity become a requirement, but social media has also opened doors for lesser-known creatives to step into an otherwise opaque and elitist industry. Buzzwords like inclusivity have taken over marketing vernacular as labels attempt to adapt. Four months away from 2023, it is still unclear whether or not the fashion industry has actually become more welcoming to a variety of shapes, sizes and backgrounds.
Fred Unveils New High Jewelry Collection Inspired by Founder’s Spirit
PARIS — Think no brand can pull off cultured pearls, steel cables, transformable and a functional compass in the one high jewelry collection? Parisian jewelry house Fred can. After all, these are just some of the ideas left behind by founder Fred Samuel and explored afresh in a new 24-piece high jewelry collection titled “Monsieur Fred Inner Light.”More from WWDHigh Jewelers Go Big And Bold This JulyDonald Trump Visits Louis Vuitton Factory in TexasLouis Vuitton's Architectural Habit “He was this jeweler who never did anything like anyone else, taking that sidestep,” said Valérie Samuel, artistic director and vice-president of the jewelry house...
Localization Helps True Religion Grow Its International Presence
True Religion is growing its international business one step at a time. Although the brand aims to venture beyond its home market in the U.S., it would rather take the small and steady route. Going slowly allows True Religion to focus on the uniqueness of each market. “Localization is something I believe in. Sometimes, American brands think their way fits every single market,” said Matt Clayton, True Religion’s vice president of international.More from WWDMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim DaysN°21 X 7 For All MankindBella Hadid Stars in True Religion's Latest Campaign That American way of thinking wouldn’t work overseas where 80...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hypebae
Aleali May Partners With Fly Geenius for Vanson Leathers Collection
Davon Bean, founder of the Fly Geenius brand and creative director of Vanson Leathers, partners with Aleali May for a capsule dedicated to Black biker culture. Aleali detailed how motorcycle clubs influenced her upbringing in an Instagram post. I grew up around bikes all my life with my Dad (aka...
Hypebae
Here's Your Second Chance to Grab the Martine Rose Nike Shox MR4 Mule
Originally revealed back in June, the Martine Rose Nike Shox MR4 perfectly bridges high fashion and sport with a mule silhouette, squared toe box and elevated pistons. The hybrid model released July 7 via Martine Rose and now sees a wider release via the SNKRS app. Fans will have a second chance to score the collaboration in both black and white colorways on September 23 carrying a $200 USD retail price.
Hypebae
Hermès Beauty Kisses Summer Goodbye With New FW22 Limited Edition Collection
Hermès Beauty welcomes fall with open arms, releasing a new collection of lipsticks and nail polish. The exclusive Fall/Winter 2022 collection is grounded in a deep, rich color palette of bold reds and striking metallic shades. The new lip colors arrive in three new limited-edition hues and are scented...
Hypebae
Two : Minds NYC To Be Us Retailer Of Nike x Jacquemus Collaboration
New York-based boutique two : minds has revealed that it will be the premiere US retailer for Nike and Jacquemus‘ first-ever collaboration. Presenting a full in-store takeover, creating a uniquely immersive experience, two : minds NYC will exclusively launch the collaboration of ready-to-wear clothing and sneakers on September 9 before its official release on Nike’s online store on the following day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hypebae
Collina Strada Taps unspun, Unveiling Custom-Fit Jeans on SS23 Runway
For its Spring/Summer 2023 runway at New York Fashion Week, Collina Strada has tapped unspun, the Hong Kong and San Francisco-based start-up that uses an innovative at-home scanning system to create custom-fit jeans. For those unfamiliar, unspun makes custom-fit jeans possible through its mobile app, which takes 10 seconds to...
Hypebae
Emilio Pucci Brings the Heat With FW22 Collection "La Piazzetta"
Italian brand Emilio Pucci embraces la dolce vita with the release of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection “La Piazzetta.”. Teeming with bold, psychedelic patterns and colors, the brand’s latest launch instantly brightens up the colder season. Without throwing caution to the wind, designer Camile Miceli delivers fluid knits and jerseys arriving in exciting color-blocked palettes comprised of cotton-candy pink and blue. Elsewhere, party-ready trousers, complete with disco ruffles steal the show, while uber-saturated mini-skirts bear trippy, abstract designs.
Comments / 0