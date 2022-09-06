Read full article on original website
Awards Season Kicks-Off Early In Toronto As Harry Styles, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh Honored
The Toronto Film Festival ushered in the fall awards season on Sunday evening with the first in-person edition of its Tribute Awards in three years at the city’s historic Fairmount Royal York Hotel. “More than any other year this festival might be the most special for me, not because it’s TIFF’s 47th edition, not because we’re screening more than 200 films from across the globe but because we get to welcome the whole film world back to Toronto,” proclaimed festival CEO Cameron Bailey as he kicked off the evening. Honorees this year included the ensemble cast of Michael Grandages’s 1950s love triangle...
‘The Blackening’ Tries Like Hell to Parody Horror-Movie Racism
Jordan Peele’s landmark Get Out has, over the past five years, ushered in a wave of Black horror films and TV series that investigate and exploit modern and historical racial dynamics for monstrous thrills. The problem is, save for Peele’s recent Nope, the majority of those efforts—from Antebellum and Candyman to HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Prime Video’s Them—have been ho-hum at best and reductive at worst, failing to strike a successful balance between gory genre kicks and novel sociopolitical insights. That trend now reaches something of a nadir with The Blackening, a Midnight Madness selection at this year’s Toronto International...
