MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives passed out flyers Wednesday in the hope that the public can help them solve who robbed and killed Robert Guillaume. "He was my son, my good son, my beautiful son," said Guillaume's mother who joined the police in the search for answers as to who shot him at the Aventura Harbor Apartments on June 27th. He was taken to Aventura Hospital where he died five days later. Ashley Hawkins, who shared a child with him, said their eight-year-old daughter was with him less than an hour before it happened. ...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO