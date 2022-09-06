Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Hialeah firefighter accused of selling certifications without training
MIAMI - A retired City of Hialeah firefighter with 20 years of experience has been arrested after being accused of the alleged sale of American Heart Association (AHA) certifications without training the recipients.On Friday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III announced the arrest of 60-year-old Carlos Ernesto Rojas."Falsification of any certification always has the potential of placing people in danger. However, falsifications of training in life-saving techniques creates an obvious risk if a life-or-death situation arises, something these certifications were intended to avoid" said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. "I applaud...
thesource.com
Two Children Shot at School Bus Stop in Miami by Teen Robbing Them for Their Phones
According to several reports, two 12-year-old boys were shot by a teenager trying to rob the young school children of their cell phones. As the two 12-year-old boys waited for the school bus in Miami-Dade County, Florida, shortly before 8 am, a 16-year-old boy with a gun approached the two boys and demanded their cell phones. When the boys refused to give up their phones, the teen gunman immediately opened fire, striking both of the boys with bullets before fleeing the scene.
NBC Miami
Reward Offered for Information After Body Found Outside NE Miami-Dade School
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information after the body of a gunshot victim was found earlier this week outside a northeast Miami-Dade school. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers said the body of 26-year-old Peter Stlouis was found Tuesday near the outdoor basketball courts at Oak Grove Elementary School, located off Northeast 155th Terrace and 8th Avenue.
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Homestead hit-and-run crash, police say
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police in Homestead are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene Friday morning. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Krome Avenue north of East Mowry Drive, directly across from Losner Park. Homestead police Capt. Fernando Morales said officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Western High School placed on lockdown following reports of an armed student
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school has been placed on lockdown following reports of a student possibly armed with a gun. Davie Police arrived to Western High School at 1200 Southwest 136th Avenue to search for the student, Friday afternoon. According to reports, a student showed another student...
850wftl.com
12-year-olds robbed and shot at school bus stop in Florida
Miami-Dade– A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he reportedly robbed two 12-year-old at a school bus stop before shooting both of them. The incident occurred at 7:57 a.m. near Northwest 109th Street and 10th Avenue. Miami-Dade police say the two victims were approached by the suspect who demanded...
WSVN-TV
Gas station owner: attempted robber ‘looked like he was 9 years old, opened fire on me’ in NW Miami-Dade; subject in custody
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade was held at gunpoint by a juvenile who, he said, appeared to be 9 years old and tried to steal an employee’s scooter outside the station. The incident happened at a Caraf Oil gas station...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade; 1 juvenile hospitalized
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting broke out in Northwest Miami-Dade that involved someone under the age of 18. Police are investigating the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 110th Street, Thursday. The juvenile was shot just before 8 a.m. and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. As of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
calleochonews.com
The driver arrested after causing a wrong way wreck that killed five young adults will await trial in jail
Wrong way wreck driver in a vehicular accident that killed five people on the Palmetto faces charges. A 30-year-old man, Maiky Simeon has been detained on five charges related to the automobile accident after he drove South Florida's Palmetto Expressway in the wrong direction the early Saturday morning of August 20 and collided with another car, killing the five occupants inside.
Hollywood officer fired only weeks after he was acquitted of battery in rough 2019 drug arrest
A Hollywood Police officer who was acquitted of battery against a man during a rough drug-related arrest in 2019 has been terminated from the police department after an Internal Affairs investigation. The investigation found that Matthew Barbieri used excessive force and exhibited conduct unbecoming during his encounter with Raymond Schachner on Aug. 6, 2019, Officer Christian Lata, a ...
Click10.com
Free homework help for South Florida public school students available online
As kids across South Florida settle into their new school routines, there’s an inevitable part of “back to school” that every family deals with once the bell rings at the end of the day. Homework. Miami-Dade County Schools is offering free tutoring for students in K- 12...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Police seek thief who broke into Miami home
MIAMI – Police are investigating a theft that happened at a Miami home on Monday afternoon. Miami police confirmed that the theft occurred when a man broke into a home near Northwest 9th Avenue and 52nd Street. Police say a man posed as a vendor and knocked on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
2 Teens Remain Hospitalized After Investigation Into Fatal Boat Crash Continues
Two teens remained hospitalized Wednesday as an investigation continued into a Sunday night boat crash near Boca Chita Key that killed a high school senior from Miami. A total of 14 people were on the 29-foot boat when it struck a channel marker in the Intracoastal waterway near the south end of Cutter Bank in Miami-Dade County around 6:30 p.m., a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
Click10.com
City of Miami worker makes special stop, brightens boy’s day
COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Clint Glenn has been a sanitation worker for the City of Miami for more than two decades. His act of kindness this week made one little boy living in a Coconut Grove neighborhood’s day. Emily Eaglstein’s son Eli broke his arm recently, and “Mr....
Click10.com
Pedestrian airlifted after being hit by Brightline train in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Rescue crews airlifted a pedestrian to Jackson Memorial Hospital after she was hit by a Brightline train in North Miami Friday morning. The train struck the victim, who appeared to be a young woman, as she walked onto the tracks near Northeast 125th Street and 14th Avenue at around 7 a.m.
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritan helps victims out of Fort Lauderdale car wreck
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan turned his car around after spotting a single-vehicle crash and jumped into action to help those inside, and this isn’t the first time the man used his quick thinking to help people out of a dangerous situation. Wednesday, around 2:15 p.m.,...
WSVN-TV
10-year-old’s birthday gifts stolen from her home, porch pirate caught on camera in Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A little girl’s birthday gifts are gone after being stolen in seconds. Now, her father — a City of Miami firefighter — is hoping someone will recognize the porch pirate. A family’s Ring camera captured a woman scooping up a package before...
Family seeks justice after loved one robbed, killed for his jewelry
MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives passed out flyers Wednesday in the hope that the public can help them solve who robbed and killed Robert Guillaume. "He was my son, my good son, my beautiful son," said Guillaume's mother who joined the police in the search for answers as to who shot him at the Aventura Harbor Apartments on June 27th. He was taken to Aventura Hospital where he died five days later. Ashley Hawkins, who shared a child with him, said their eight-year-old daughter was with him less than an hour before it happened. ...
WSVN-TV
Family of 11-year-old who died after being struck by car wants driver to have strictest punishment
MIAMI (WSVN) - Months after the death of an 11-year-old boy, the family came face-to-face with the driver in court and told the judge they want her off the streets. It was an emotional day in court, Wednesday. “I look, I see the car, and then, the next second, I...
Click10.com
Broward schools superintendent asks 3 administrators to resign, sources say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Amid pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration, Broward County Public Schools superintendent asked three administrators to resign or take a leave of absence while they remain under investigation, according to sources who are familiar with the BCPS administration. Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright made the...
Comments / 0