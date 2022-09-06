Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch whose rule spanned seven decades, died on Thursday at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Travelers tend to head to the big name destinations like Venice, Florence, Rome and even Naples when visiting Italy. But there are many equally, if not more, beautiful villages in the European country that are largely unknown, even among some Italians.
With her husband's accession to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Camilla has become Queen Consort and will take on a new and more prominent role alongside King Charles III.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96. Here's how the royal family announced her passing in a series of social media posts.
