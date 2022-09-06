Read full article on original website
'They have eaten themselves': Video shows emaciated animals at raided sanctuary
The Black Jaguar White Tiger Foundation in Mexico has been raided by officials with videos showing emaciated lions and other animals. CNN’s Rafael Romo has more.
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
A toddler was playing with bubbles in the backyard. Then he spotted something unusual
A Georgia woman, who had been missing for four days, was reunited with her family after a toddler spotted her feet past his family’s fence line. CNN affiliate WGCL’s Zac Summers reports.
Anti-choice megachurch pastor resigns after being busted in "unhealthy" Instagram relationship
Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at the Village Church, which operates under the Southern Baptist sect, announced this week that he's resigning his position after having an Instagram relationship. Chandler, who is married with three children, told his flock, "I fell short." Christianity Today explained that the elders in the...
Haunting last text of American sniper Chris Kyle who ‘killed 160’ before being shot by pal in murder that stunned world
HE was known as the 'deadliest sniper in US military history' and inspired the blockbuster film American Sniper - but when Chris Kyle was killed, it wasn't on the battlefield. Instead, the 38-year-old father of two - who was credited with more than 160 battle 'career' kills - was shot and murdered on home ground alongside best pal Chad Littlefield, by troubled veteran Eddie Ray Routh.
Shocking moment woman throws punches at opponent in brutal fight at Notting Hill Carnival
THIS is the shocking moment a topless woman threw punches when a fight broke out at Notting Hill Carnival. It's thought the brawl broke out at 8pm on Sunday in Latimer, Ladbrooke Grove in West London. Footage shared on social media shows two women, one wearing a black tank top...
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other Children
In the summer of 1996, the people of Washington Heights, New York City, were shocked to learn that a mother had starved her baby to death under their wing. But more terrifying was the reason behind it.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'
Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
The picture that is worth more than a thousand words: Gut-wrenching image shows 15-year-old boy with terminal cancer comforting sobbing younger brother after telling him that he is going to die
A gut-wrenching image that shows a 15-year-old boy who is suffering from terminal cancer comfort his sobbing brother after telling him that his life is going to end soon has left many people on the internet in tears. The teen, named Ian, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma - a type of...
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat
An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
Woman left with hole in her face after getting fillers which turned out to be silicone
A woman was left with a horrific hole in her face after a friend offered to give her cosmetic fillers. Gina Anderson had decided, after turning 40, that she wanted to get some light work done to her face, hoping that it would make her 'look better'. But what Gina...
I thought my little girl had ice in her eye from a snowball fight – the reality was devastating
A MUM has warned other parents after she thought her little girl had ice in her eye from a snowball fight – but the reality was devastating. Gina Hickson, 29, thought an unusual white glow in her three-year-old daughter Darcey-Rose’s left pupil was down to her getting ice in it.
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Video of Women Being Beaten at Saudi Arabian Orphanage Sparks Outrage
Footage that shows a group of young Saudi women being beaten up by security staff at an orphanage has been condemned by human rights groups. The incident is believed to have happened after a group of women went on hunger strike in protest against conditions at the orphanage. It came...
Finally, One Honest Doctor Comes Forward to Report the Death and Devastating Injuries Linked to the COVID-19 Vaccine
It's really that bad. I believe the COVID-19 vaccine is clearly the worst medical experiment and health care disaster in history. The results are all around us. Just tune in to the news. Or sports. Or TMZ. Celebrities, athletes, even doctors are dropping dead left and right — in numbers never seen in history.
Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble
A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
Girl who went missing nine years ago recounts ordeal with kidnappers: ‘They would beat me with a belt’
A 16-year-old Indian girl who was abducted when she was seven years old has described living nine years in confinement with her kidnappers who would allegedly beat her up with sticks and belts.Pooja Gaud was kidnapped outside her school in India’s financial capital of Mumbai in the western state of Maharashtra on 22 January 2013.A couple had lured her with ice cream and kidnapped her as they did not have a child of their own.Police said Pooja was kidnapped by Harry D’Souza and his wife Soni D’Souza, because the couple did not have a child of their own, reported...
Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Florida woman who holds the Guinness World Record for longest locks said her tendrils of hair have now reached a length of 110 feet. Asha Mandela, 60, was first awarded the record for longest locks (locs) in 2009, when her locks were measured at 19 feet and 6.5 inches, and the record-holder said her hair has now reached a length of 110 feet.
