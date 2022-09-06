ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The US Sun

Haunting last text of American sniper Chris Kyle who ‘killed 160’ before being shot by pal in murder that stunned world

HE was known as the 'deadliest sniper in US military history' and inspired the blockbuster film American Sniper - but when Chris Kyle was killed, it wasn't on the battlefield. Instead, the 38-year-old father of two - who was credited with more than 160 battle 'career' kills - was shot and murdered on home ground alongside best pal Chad Littlefield, by troubled veteran Eddie Ray Routh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
Daily Mail

The picture that is worth more than a thousand words: Gut-wrenching image shows 15-year-old boy with terminal cancer comforting sobbing younger brother after telling him that he is going to die

A gut-wrenching image that shows a 15-year-old boy who is suffering from terminal cancer comfort his sobbing brother after telling him that his life is going to end soon has left many people on the internet in tears. The teen, named Ian, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma - a type of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble

A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Girl who went missing nine years ago recounts ordeal with kidnappers: ‘They would beat me with a belt’

A 16-year-old Indian girl who was abducted when she was seven years old has described living nine years in confinement with her kidnappers who would allegedly beat her up with sticks and belts.Pooja Gaud was kidnapped outside her school in India’s financial capital of Mumbai in the western state of Maharashtra on 22 January 2013.A couple had lured her with ice cream and kidnapped her as they did not have a child of their own.Police said Pooja was kidnapped by Harry D’Souza and his wife Soni D’Souza, because the couple did not have a child of their own, reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Florida woman who holds the Guinness World Record for longest locks said her tendrils of hair have now reached a length of 110 feet. Asha Mandela, 60, was first awarded the record for longest locks (locs) in 2009, when her locks were measured at 19 feet and 6.5 inches, and the record-holder said her hair has now reached a length of 110 feet.
CLERMONT, FL
