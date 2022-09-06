ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

P-Valley Star Elarica Johnson Confirms Exit From Show

Fans of Starz’s P-Valley have followed the story of Elarica Johnson’s character Autumn Night/Hailey from the very beginning. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson confirmed the end of season 2 wrapped up her storyline, and it was her decision to depart the show. “I knew when it...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji to Premiere Comedy Special ‘A Whole Me’ on HBO in October (EXCLUSIVE)

Yvonne Orji has set a new comedy special at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. “Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me” will premiere Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. on HBO before streaming on HBO Max. Written and performed by Orji and shot in downtown Los Angeles, the special focuses on her evolving thoughts on friendship, dating, adulting and why guys need better friends — all of which she discusses in therapy. With a mix of stand-up and scripted vignettes, she offers her point of view on issues such as the pandemic and estate planning, as well as being the child of Nigerian immigrants...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Paddy Considine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hbo Max#Dragon#Series Finale#Tv Series#House
HollywoodLife

‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: Amy Adams Sparkles As Giselle In ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

We’re living happily ever after once again! The first trailer for Disenchanted was released at the D23 EXPO on September 9. It’s just as magical as we had hoped it would be after all these years. Amy Adams is back as Giselle, who is now married and living in Monroeville. She’s still with Robert Philip, played by Patrick Dempsey. Robert’s daughter is now all grown up and being played by newcomer Morgan Baldacchino. Giselle and Robert also have a new baby!
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Dancing With the Stars Season 31: First Two Celebrities Revealed!

There was plenty of excitement about the move to Disney+ for Dancing With the Stars. Many thought the iconic series would look to Disney's content catalog to bring some big stars into the roster. While the cast is set to be revealed next month, TMZ has unveiled our first two...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

How Paddington gave the Queen her last great viral moment

One of the most touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday didn’t come from a member of the royal family, or a celebrity, but a fictional character. As people paid their respects following the news of her death at the age of 96, it was Paddington Bear that cut through more than most.“Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” the character’s official Twitter account wrote, in a simple but effective message. The tweet racked up more than 870,000 likes, while a drawing of the Queen holding hands with Paddington was all over social media as people reacted to the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy

The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
MOVIES
musictimes.com

American Idol Reunion: 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Reveals First Ever Guest

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating her 41st Birthday with a bang - the pilot episode of her talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." But that's not all; a very unlikely guest will join her as a guest that many people would consider a huge reunion for television. Hudson recently made history...
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Elvis’ Online: You Can Now Stream the New Austin Butler Film at Home

The King is back. After rocking the box office since earlier this summer — and earning a reported $141 million so far — Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s epic telling of the rock & roll legend, has finally hit streaming services. The film stars Austin Butler as the titular character, with Tom Hanks playing Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. “Elvis, in the epic tradition of all of Luhrmann’s work, is a brash, overwhelming experience,” Rolling Stone‘s K. Austin Collins wrote in our movie review. “It’s a carnival in movie form.” Now, you can finally stream Elvis...
MOVIES
Vibe

Chris Rock Says He Declined Academy Offer To Host Oscars In 2023

Chris Rock has reportedly turned down an offer to return to the Oscars award show stage. According to AZ Central, the actor revealed he declined the chance to host the 2023 Academy Awards during a comedy show in Phoenix on Sunday night (Aug. 28). In the process, he allegedly made a joke regarding the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. He compared his return to the award show after being slapped by Will Smith to Brown Simpson’s return to the restaurant where she left her glasses.More from VIBE.comChris Rock's 'Everybody Still Hates Chris' Animated Series Heading To The Small ScreenCarmelo Anthony Partners...
PHOENIX, AZ
Deadline

Martin McDonagh, Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson On Reuniting For ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ — Venice

Martin McDonagh is back on the Lido where he’s set to debut his latest film The Banshees of Inisherin, the first film he’s produced in his home country Ireland. Discussing his return to the country during a press conference in Venice Monday, McDonagh said: “To do something in Ireland was majestic, especially the west of Ireland was a dream of mine. The whole area where we filmed was where I went back to when I was a kid to visit relatives. It’s where my dad’s from.” Venice Film Festival: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Set in 1923 on the fictional island of Inisherin, the film...
MOVIES
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy