thesource.com
P-Valley Star Elarica Johnson Confirms Exit From Show
Fans of Starz’s P-Valley have followed the story of Elarica Johnson’s character Autumn Night/Hailey from the very beginning. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson confirmed the end of season 2 wrapped up her storyline, and it was her decision to depart the show. “I knew when it...
Best Emmy Awards Selfies Over the Years: ‘Game of Thrones’ Cast, ‘Veep’ Reunions and More
Smile for the camera! The Emmy Awards focus on the honoring TV’s best, but for many fans it’s an excuse to see the best-dressed stars and the selfies they take. As TV lovers prepare to see if their favorite show takes home the trophy each year, Hollywood’s biggest names are getting all dressed up and […]
Watch: Jessica Chastain learns Eddie Redmayne's dark secret in 'The Good Nurse'
"The Good Nurse," a true crime drama starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, is coming to Netflix in October.
‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji to Premiere Comedy Special ‘A Whole Me’ on HBO in October (EXCLUSIVE)
Yvonne Orji has set a new comedy special at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. “Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me” will premiere Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. on HBO before streaming on HBO Max. Written and performed by Orji and shot in downtown Los Angeles, the special focuses on her evolving thoughts on friendship, dating, adulting and why guys need better friends — all of which she discusses in therapy. With a mix of stand-up and scripted vignettes, she offers her point of view on issues such as the pandemic and estate planning, as well as being the child of Nigerian immigrants...
John Travolta’s Sister Was Actually In ‘Grease’ — Can You Spot Her?
Two members of the John Travolta family starred in Grease, but many people’s attention was focused on the second one, John Travolta. Ellen Travolta, John Travolta’s elder sister, made a cameo appearance as one of the waitresses at the Frosty Palace Diner. Ellen is a TV and Broadway...
Darius Campbell Danesh dead: Pop Idol star dies aged 41 after being found in US apartment, family reveal
POP Idol contestant Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41, his family announced in an emotional tribute today. The star, who burst onto the scene with his memorable rendition of Britney Spears' Baby One More Time for his audition on the talent show Popstars in 2001, was found dead in his US apartment on August 11.
Tom Cruise Net Worth: The World’s Richest Actor?
Tom Cruise's net worth has only grown since his acting career launched back in the 1980s. Since then, he's acted in and produced dozens of movies -- and racked up millions of dollars in the process.
‘Grease’: John Travolta’s Major Flub Was Never Caught by Fans and Remains in the Film
John Travolta's spotlight performance of the 'Grease' tune 'Greased Lightnin' has a major flub that stayed in the finished film.
Collider
‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Produce Brad Fuller's Adaptation of ‘The Registration’
Euphoria breakout star Sydney Sweeney is continuing to dominate the spotlight as she signs on for her next project. Deadline reports that Sweeney will star in the feature adaptation of the upcoming novel The Registration. The book is set to release on September 27 and will be Madison Lawson's debut novel. Sony Pictures acquired the rights.
‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: Amy Adams Sparkles As Giselle In ‘Enchanted’ Sequel
We’re living happily ever after once again! The first trailer for Disenchanted was released at the D23 EXPO on September 9. It’s just as magical as we had hoped it would be after all these years. Amy Adams is back as Giselle, who is now married and living in Monroeville. She’s still with Robert Philip, played by Patrick Dempsey. Robert’s daughter is now all grown up and being played by newcomer Morgan Baldacchino. Giselle and Robert also have a new baby!
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
TV Fanatic
Dancing With the Stars Season 31: First Two Celebrities Revealed!
There was plenty of excitement about the move to Disney+ for Dancing With the Stars. Many thought the iconic series would look to Disney's content catalog to bring some big stars into the roster. While the cast is set to be revealed next month, TMZ has unveiled our first two...
How Paddington gave the Queen her last great viral moment
One of the most touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday didn’t come from a member of the royal family, or a celebrity, but a fictional character. As people paid their respects following the news of her death at the age of 96, it was Paddington Bear that cut through more than most.“Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” the character’s official Twitter account wrote, in a simple but effective message. The tweet racked up more than 870,000 likes, while a drawing of the Queen holding hands with Paddington was all over social media as people reacted to the...
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
musictimes.com
American Idol Reunion: 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Reveals First Ever Guest
Jennifer Hudson is celebrating her 41st Birthday with a bang - the pilot episode of her talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." But that's not all; a very unlikely guest will join her as a guest that many people would consider a huge reunion for television. Hudson recently made history...
How to Watch ‘Elvis’ Online: You Can Now Stream the New Austin Butler Film at Home
The King is back. After rocking the box office since earlier this summer — and earning a reported $141 million so far — Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s epic telling of the rock & roll legend, has finally hit streaming services. The film stars Austin Butler as the titular character, with Tom Hanks playing Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. “Elvis, in the epic tradition of all of Luhrmann’s work, is a brash, overwhelming experience,” Rolling Stone‘s K. Austin Collins wrote in our movie review. “It’s a carnival in movie form.” Now, you can finally stream Elvis...
TODAY.com
Chris Rock reportedly tells Arizona audience he was asked to host Oscars but declined
Comedian Chris Rock, who was infamously slapped by actor Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, reportedly told an audience in Phoenix that he'd been offered the job of hosting the 2023 Academy Awards but turned it down. According to the local newspaper, The Arizona Republic, Rock made the comments...
Chris Rock Says He Declined Academy Offer To Host Oscars In 2023
Chris Rock has reportedly turned down an offer to return to the Oscars award show stage. According to AZ Central, the actor revealed he declined the chance to host the 2023 Academy Awards during a comedy show in Phoenix on Sunday night (Aug. 28). In the process, he allegedly made a joke regarding the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. He compared his return to the award show after being slapped by Will Smith to Brown Simpson’s return to the restaurant where she left her glasses.More from VIBE.comChris Rock's 'Everybody Still Hates Chris' Animated Series Heading To The Small ScreenCarmelo Anthony Partners...
Martin McDonagh, Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson On Reuniting For ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ — Venice
Martin McDonagh is back on the Lido where he’s set to debut his latest film The Banshees of Inisherin, the first film he’s produced in his home country Ireland. Discussing his return to the country during a press conference in Venice Monday, McDonagh said: “To do something in Ireland was majestic, especially the west of Ireland was a dream of mine. The whole area where we filmed was where I went back to when I was a kid to visit relatives. It’s where my dad’s from.” Venice Film Festival: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Set in 1923 on the fictional island of Inisherin, the film...
musictimes.com
Adele's Emmy Win Makes Her One Award Away From EGOT Status: Here's How She Can Win The Last
Adele is one award away from achieving EGOT status!. Thanks to "Adele: One Night Only," the British songstress now belongs to the list of artists who are waiting for the remaining entertainment award to be included on the coveted EGOT roster. With the current trajectory of Adele's career - the...
