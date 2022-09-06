Read full article on original website
Layoffs, furloughs hit Family Health Center of Worcester; branches outside city closed
WORCESTER — The Family Health Center of Worcester has laid off 35 workers, furloughed 15 and has closed branches in Southbridge and Webster. The Queen Street agency, which provides care for income-eligible patients, has been dealing with financial hardships, as well as a malware attack, according to CEO Louis Brady.
The Shaking Crab gets conditional approval for downtown Worcester expansion, but licensing commission has questions on liquor storage
The Worcester licensing commission has placed The Shaking Crab’s liquor license application under conditional approval subject to the restaurant owners proving they have a safe and secure place to store alcohol. The Shaking Crab, is a cajun seafood restaurant chain, with six locations in Massachusetts. The restaurant is planning...
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
Feds: Worcester postal supervisor intercepted cocaine deliveries, sold them for $7,500 each
WORCESTER — A former supervisor at Worcester's main post office on East Central Street pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing packages that contained drugs. Kevin Dombroski, 43, of Worcester, stole packages that he believed contained cocaine, something he determined by looking at the intended receiving address, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. ...
12-year-old Massachusetts girl dies while in the care of the Department of Children and Families
A Massachusetts girl has died while in the care of the Department of Children and Families. According to a spokesperson, State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the unattended death of a 12-year-old in Fitchburg on Saturday. While the DA’s Office did not...
Medical Helicopter Requested For Pedestrian Struck in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter was requested tonight for a pedestrian struck on Route 30., said Framingham Police. The pedestrian was struck around 6 p.m., said Framingham police spokesperson Lt. rachel Mickens. A man was “crossing the street near McDonald’s on Route 30 and was struck by a vehicle”...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winners Wednesday
Another lottery prize was won off of a ticket sold at at Ted’s Stateline Mobil in Methuen, a “lucky” store that has sold multiple big winners this year. The store has sold seven prizes worth at least $100,000 this year. Three of them have been for $1 million and one was for $25,000 per year for life.
EXCLUSIVE- Transit Police Second in Command in Hot Water After “Inappropriate” Tweet Attacking D.A. Hayden is Posted Publicly Overnight
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12:23 am to be exact, the official Twitter page of the MBTA Transit Police seemed to go off the rails. Within minutes, our office had received numerous screenshots of a public tweet from the official MBTA Transit Police account in which the newly elected incumbent, District Attorney for Suffolk County Kevin Hayden, was called “inept” and lacking the “integrity to serve”.
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
JetBlue Switches to Larger Plane for Daily Service Between Worcester and Fort Lauderdale
WORCESTER - Due to a higher demand in travel, JetBlue has switched to a Airbus A320 for daily service between Worcester Regional Airport and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. According to Massport, the Airbus A320 adds 28% more passenger capacity. Non-stop flights from Worcester to Fort Lauderdale depart daily at 5:50 PM....
Easthampton High School changing cell phone policy to support students
EASTHAMPTON, Mass.- Easthampton High School is hoping to take a step forward this year by making changes to its cell phone policy in an effort to help their students stay focused.. What You Need To Know. Easthampton High School has a new cell phone policy to help students stay focused...
Former Massachusetts EMT facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts emergency medical technician paramedic is facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at the ambulance company at which she worked. Candice Mangan, 43, of Medford, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one...
Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
Robert Kraft visits Worcester to unveil new mobile addiction treatment clinic
WORCESTER, Mass. - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was in Worcester on Wednesday to unveil a new mobile care unit that will allow UMass Memorial Health to bring addiction treatment on the road. What You Need To Know. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was in Worcester Wednesday to...
25 Investigates: 12-year-old dies at DCF residential program
FITCHBURG, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a 12-year-old girl, who was in the care of the Department of Children and Families, has died. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the unattended death, which is standard procedure. According to sources, the girl was found unresponsive...
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
Massachusetts drought status after more than 2″ of rain
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with how the rain has an effect on the ongoing drought situation.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Hazmat, bomb squad technicians respond to Marlborough, Massachusetts condo for second day
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Members of the Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division. joined bomb squad technicians responding to a MetroWest condominium complex after first responders reportedly spotted unknown chemicals during a medical call, a spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office said. On Wednesday, video from Sky 5 showed...
Alexander Yee of Winchendon ordered to seek counseling, serve probation for tampering with women’s gas tanks
A Winchendon man who pleaded guilty to tampering with the gas tanks on several women’s vehicles has been ordered by a Hampshire County judge to serve three years of probation and seek counseling, authorities said. Alexander Yee, of Winchendon, was arrested in November after a person spotted him pouring...
