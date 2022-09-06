Read full article on original website
Related
Brendan Fraser's The Whale Has Premiered, And Critics Have A Lot Of Thoughts About The Film
Before it was even seen by critics, The Whale was already generating Oscar buzz. The drama from A24 starring Brendan Fraser is the adaptation of a play about a 600-pound man trying to reconnect with his daughter. Along with Fraser, who has delighted fans by making a career comeback, the film stars Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), Hong Chau and Samantha Morton. Critics were impressed by the first looks at The Whale, but after the movie premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, they’ve definitely got a lot more to say.
EW.com
The 13 best John Carpenter movies, ranked
When it comes to delivering some of the best horror films of the '70s, '80s, and beyond, one name repeatedly finds its way into the lists of the genre's top directors: John Carpenter. That's not to say that he's a man who's only comfortable within a single type of storytelling, however, which is why there's more than a little bit of diversity within EW's list of Carpenter's best films. Below, we're dipping into action, comedy, and even a biopic!
New movies this week: Stream Tom Hanks' 'Pinocchio' on Disney+, buckle up for bonkers 'Barbarian'
New movies streaming or in theaters this weekend: Tom Hanks stars in a new "Pinocchio," while "Thor: Love and Thunder" arrives on Disney+.
Jon Hamm Celebrates ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Success Over Superhero Films: One of the ‘Only Top’ Movies Without ‘Somebody in a Cape’
As “Top Gun: Maverick” continues to dominate the box office more than three months after its release, Jon Hamm, who stars in the movie as Vice Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson, is still celebrating its success. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hamm noted that the Tom Cruise-led sequel is the only film to top the box office on both Memorial Day (when it premiered) and Labor Day. “That’s unprecedented in many ways,” Hamm said. “It’s one of the only top five [films] that doesn’t have somebody in a cape or on a spaceship. It’s a story about real people, it’s got a lot of emotional...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
Clint Eastwood Turned Down Gregory Peck Movie Role for a Script ‘That Had at Least Some Merit’
Actor Clint Eastwood turned down a big movie role that went to Gregory Peck to star in a smaller movie 'that had at least some merit.'
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will There Be a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sequel? Only If Tom Cruise Wants One
Point of view: You’ve just finished streaming Top Gun: Maverick on demand, and you’re crying because the legacy of Goose lives on through Rooster. Also, you’re wondering, “When the heck does the Top Gun: Maverick sequel come out?”. We know you have a need for speed,...
Karl Urban Opens Up About ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star Anton Yelchin’s Tragic Death
'Star Trek' co-star Karl Urban explained that losing Anton Yelchin left an Enterprise-shaped hole in fans' collective hearts.
Collider
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Deleted Scene Shows a Different Side to Russell Crowe's Zeus
With Thor: Love and Thunder striking its way to Disney+ and other digital outlets this week, a new deleted scene has been revealed via an exclusive from People Magazine which showcases a new scene between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Zeus (Russel Crowe), and Jane (Natalie Portman). The deleted scene depicts an...
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
The 10 best new TV shows to watch this fall, from 'American Gigolo' to 'Andor'
Jon Bernthal is the new "American Gigolo," Blockbuster Video is on Netflix and a new "Star Wars" hero arrives in the 10 best TV shows of fall 2022.
The Whale: Brendan Fraser gets ‘huge round of applause’ after first screening of Darren Aronofsky film
Brendan Fraser is reportedly so good in his new film that he received a round of applause at the end of the it’s first screeningThe Whale, a new psychological drama from Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky, saw Fraser undergo a physical transformation, as well as don prosthetics, to play a man “living with obesity”.Its official synopsis reads: “A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.”Many were hoping the film could be the one to launch a comeback-of-sorts for the Mummy actor, 53, who hasn’t had...
‘Inside Out’ Sequel Set by Pixar for June 2024
“Inside Out 2” was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday by star Amy Poehler and Pixar head Pete Docter, with a theatrical release set for June 2024. Back in 2015, the first installment of the animated adventure, co-directed by Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen and written by Michael Arndt, starred Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) as she faced her feelings about growing up and moving to San Francisco for her dad’s new job.
IFC Films Nabs Eric Bana Crime Thriller ‘Force of Nature’ (Exclusive)
IFC Films has picked up the North American rights to the Australian crime thriller Force of Nature from director Robert Connolly. The follow-up to Connolly’s box office The Dry reteams the director with Eric Bana, who reprises his role as Aaron Falk. Force of Nature is based on the book series by Jane Harper and captures five women taking part in a corporate hiking retreat where only four come out on the other side.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlison Brie, Aubrey Plaza on Reuniting for Indie 'Spin Me Round'Cannes: IFC Films Takes Sci-Fi Comedy 'Turn Me On' Starring Bel Powley, Nick Robinson...
ComicBook
Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer Released With Tom Cruise Introduction
Paramount has released the new teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One, including the stunt-focused introduction with Tom Cruise first shown at CinemaCon earlier this year. This film is the first of two that will be the "culmination" of Cruise's time playing Ethan Hunt. This installment stars Cruise and returning stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, and Vanessa Kirby. New cast members include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock).
NME
Pixar announce ‘Inside Out 2’ and new sci-fi movie ‘Elio’
Pixar has confirmed that Inside Out 2 is in the works and unveiled a new sci-fi-themed movie called Elio at Disney’s D23 Expo. The event is currently taking place in Anaheim, California, where many new films and highly anticipated sequels are being revealed today (September 9). Parks And Recreation’s...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0