Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
Loki: Owen Wilson Has Been Scolded by Marvel
Owen Wilson is quickly learning what it takes to become a super hero, not only in suiting up as The Guard in his new Paramount+ movie Secret Headquarters but also in his life as an actor in Marvel titles. Last year, Wilson debuted at Mobius M. Mobius in the Loki series (a bit of casting first reported by ComicBook,com). As it turns out, Wilson has had a few instances where the powers that be at Marvel Studios have had to remind him to keep his personal guard up when it comes to sharing details about the Loki series.
Upcoming Marvel movies and shows: Every new MCU release we know about
The lowdown on all the new Marvel movies and shows coming your way over the next few years
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Introduces the MCU to the Embodiment of the Universe (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s the biggest day of the year! No, it’s not Christmas … It's Disney Plus day! This means that some of our favorite movies and television shows are making their premiere on Disney Plus, and we can celebrate by watching them. One such movie is Thor: Love and Thunder, which was first released in theaters around the world earlier this year. And to many casual at-home MCU fans, the character Eternity inspires some questions.
British Actress Jodie Comer Rumored To Be Playing Sue Storm in MCU Fantastic Four Flick
The casting for MCU's Fantastic Four movie might be the biggest question that fans have had regarding the future of Marvel films. With Kevin Feige confirming the film's release in 2024 as part of Phase 6, fans are eagerly waiting for the producer to unveil the cast of actors, who will play the likes of Reed Richards, Johnny Storm and more.
Marvel Fan Art Transforms Superman Actor Henry Cavill Into the X-Men’s Beast for the MCU
Marvel Studios has just started dropping hints of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel is revealed as the first mutant in the main MCU, with the Doctor Strange sequel giving us a multiversal version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio even has been developing a third Deadpool film that will also be set in the MCU. With all that being said, fans really want to see the rest of the X-Men interact with the Avengers and some even have ideas of who they want to play who. With rumors of this actor potentially appearing in a Marvel Studios project, one fan has created a cool piece of fan art that shows Superman actor Henry Cavill as Hank McCoy aka Beast.
Marvel's She-Hulk: Tim Roth on Blonsky's MCU Future
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Tim Roth's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is under lock and key. In her first case for the Superhuman Law Division, superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) represents controversial client Emil Blonsky (Roth): the Abomination. Locked away in a high-security prison ever since his Harlem hulk-out with Jen's cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo, replacing Edward Norton) in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, the man-monster has seemingly reformed. After making amends with Banner, the rehabilitated Blonsky is living a Zen life — and prohibited from transforming into the Abomination as a condition of his parole.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Arrives on Disney+: Stream the MCU Movie Online
If you missed Taika Waititi’s latest Thor movie when it hit theaters or you’re just looking to rewatch Thor: Love and Thunder, you’re in luck. The new Thor movie is finally available to stream on Disney+, joining the streaming service’s roster of other popular Marvel movies and TV shows, including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Marvel fan ‘predicts’ the ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff announcement we all want to see from D23
Following Thursday’s Disney Plus Day, this weekend marks the studio’s D23 Expo at which the Mouse House is expected to drop a ton of major new Marvel announcements. But while we were geared up for some Fantastic Four and Secret Invasion goodness, now folks can only think about how much they want a certain She-Hulk: Attorney at Law spinoff after the latest episode of the series introduced an instant favorite.
'Morbius' Post-Credits Scenes, Spider-Man Links Explained as Marvel Movie Hits Netflix
Marvel vampire Morbius swooped into theaters in April and landed on Netflix on Wednesday, with Jared Leto turning himself into a creature of the night as he tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Sony's Spider-Man spinoff also includes a pair of post-credits scenes that may leave fans wondering what they just saw.
Marvel's She-Hulk Soundtrack: Episode 3
Warning: this story contains spoilers about She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has got her twerk cut out for her on the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the face of law firm GLK&H's Superhuman Law Division, the media sensation hulk lawyer represents client Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) — a.k.a. the Abomination — in the seemingly rehabilitated former supervillain's high-profile parole case. In the "B" plot, colleague Pug (Josh Segarra) takes the case of Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), swindled by a shape-shifting Light Elf from New Asgard who claimed to be multiple Grammy award-winner megastar Megan Thee Stallion.
Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm
Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Fans Upset With Lack of Appearance at D23
Fans who have eagerly been looking forward to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have found themselves quite upset today after the PlayStation 5 sequel didn't appear at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. Coming into today's event, many Marvel fans expected that the first new footage of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 since its reveal last year would finally be shown off. Sadly, this didn't come to fruition, which led to a number of folks airing their grievances online.
Insider says the big rumor about Henry Cavill in Marvel’s MCU was wrong
Henry Cavill is the latest obsession of MCU fans, an incredibly talented actor that rumors say Marvel wants to hire for a mysterious role. Some reports said recently that Cavill might play the Squadron Supreme leader Hyperion. More specifically, reports say the character will appear in Loki season 2. Separately,...
Captain America, Black Panther Game Gets First Details and Cast Confirmed
Skydance's newly announced, untitled Marvel game starring Captain Americaand Black Panther has gotten first details that also confirm the cast of the game. Skydance may sound familiar as it's a movie studio responsible for films like Mission: Impossible, but it has also spun off a subsidiary called Skydance New Media that will develop big new cinematic games with former Uncharted writer Amy Hennig at the helm. The team has already confirmed that it's working on a Star Wars game and the aforementioned Marvel title, meaning they're stacked with huge IPs at the moment. However, given Skydance New Media is a relatively new team, it seems like these games are still years away.
Marvel's D23 Expo Reveals, She-Hulk's Madisynn Interview | Phase Zero
Following the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4, Phase Zero recorded a new episode on Thursday which discussed the new Marvel Cinematic Universe entry with special guest, Madisynn herself, Patty Guggenheim! Guggenheim made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the new She-Hulk episode, as seen in a clip debuted exclusively by ComicBook.com. As has become the norm, She-Hulk offered up cameos and laughs which warranted plenty of fun discussion on the Phase Zero episode which was based out of Anaheim, California, this week.
Brahmāstra: Part One does the Marvel superhero epic without Marvel
In its broad outlines, the new worldwide theatrical release Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva has a number of attributes American viewers may associate with Indian blockbuster cinema: It has a vibrant color scheme, includes several splashy musical numbers, and runs fairly long, with a built-in space for an intermission. American theaters may skip that part, since 160-minute run times have become near-standard length for big-ticket American blockbusters. And a big-ticket American blockbuster is what Brahmāstra also resembles. Specifically, it recalls 2021’s Marvel epic Eternals, though it lacks the contemplative tone director Chloé Zhao attempted to bring to that film. Brahmāstra is sillier, chintzier, and unavoidably more fun.
