Start of School Delay

 4 days ago

No School Wednesday, Sept 7

Seattle Public Schools will not start school as planned on Wednesday, Sept. 7, because of a planned work stoppage by Seattle Education Association (SEA).

Student meals will be provided at several school sites. Free sack lunches are available for all students and will be available for pick up from approximately 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. We are also reaching out to community childcare providers to help support our families. We expect after-school athletics will continue, even if there is a delay in the start of school. We will publish details about student meals, childcare, and additional resources. Please visit our Family Resource webpage for locations and details.

Seattle Public Schools respects our educators and staff. We are optimistic the bargaining teams will come to a positive solution for students, staff, and families. Negotiations with SEA are ongoing. We are looking forward to beginning school and welcoming students and staff for the 2022-23 school year.

Please check your email, text messages, or voicemail for updates.

City to provide recreation drop-in centers for school-age children in response to teachers strike and delayed school start

Eight community centers will serve students kindergarten through sixth grade (ages 5-12) Seattle (September 7) – The City of Seattle is providing a range of services to support parents and families in response to Tuesday’s announcement from Seattle Public Schools (SPS) that the start to the 2022-2023 school year will be delayed. Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR), in partnership with the Associated Recreation Council (ARC) will offer Recreation Activity Hubs at eight designated community centers starting on Monday, September 12. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade will have access to free recreational programs and activities, and families will be able to register online starting Thursday, September 8.
Affordable Childcare in Seattle Event

The Seattle Women’s Commission invites the Seattle community to attend the upcoming panel discussion, Affordable Childcare in Seattle, on Thursday, September 22 from 5 – 6:30pm. This hybrid event will bring together a variety of stakeholders to have a wide-ranging discussion on the state of affordable childcare access in Seattle.
Student Schedules on the Source and Data Verification

Students and families will be able to view middle and high school student schedules beginning the morning of Friday, Sept. 9. Students should wait until at least the first day of school to request schedule changes. Students have up to 10 days after school begins to request changes to their schedule.
Public is invited to comment on zoning modifications at Alki Elementary School

The public is invited to share its feedback regarding the development plans for Alki Elementary School located at 3010 59th Ave SW., Seattle, WA 98116. The Seattle School District is requesting modifications (also known as “departures”) from City zoning regulations per Seattle Municipal Code, SMC 23.51B, and the Public School Departures Process, SMC 23.79.
Promoting Public Health

Promoting Public Health is one of Seattle Human Services’ (HSD) six key impact areas. Our vision: All people living in Seattle experience moderate to optimum health conditions. And, across the board, we strive to ensure that people of color do not experience disparities. During the month of September, we...
SEA Declines Mediation

SEA Declines to Enter into Mediation with District. Seattle Education Association turned down Seattle Public Schools’ request for legal mediation in an effort to reach a contract agreement before the start of school next Wednesday. The offer, extended earlier today, was met with immediate decline by SEA. SPS was...
Wildfire Smoke is Causing Unhealthy Air Quality

Wildfire smoke is blowing into our region, causing air quality impacts. Air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups Friday and Saturday. Air quality is expected to improve Sunday or Monday. When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, people who are pregnant, have heart or breathing conditions, people aged...
Family Resources and FAQ

Families Resources and FAQ for SPS and SEA Collective Bargaining. Seattle Public Schools and Seattle Education Association continue negotiations to renew the SPS educators’ contract. We are optimistic an agreement will be reached.  . It is possible there will be a delay for the first day of school for...
Seattle Histories: Minidoka is the First Camp Your Grandma is Incarcerated in, Crystal City is the Second

Historic preservation in Seattle begins with community. The Seattle Histories storytelling project highlights the places, people, and events that have shaped the history of Seattle’s communities. These stories, told by community members, emphasize experiences and narratives that may have been overlooked or misrepresented in our city. You thumb through...
Seattle Office of Arts & Culture selects inspiring projects for Hope Corps funding

30 artists and organizations will bring their proposals to life. In the wake of the global pandemic and resulting economic crisis, the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) created Hope Corps, an economic recovery program connecting under- and unemployed workers in the creative industries with career opportunities that benefit the public. ARTS will award 30 artists and organizations a total of $1.3 million dollars through its Hope Corps program.
Collective Bargaining Updates

Bargaining Information SPS and SEA for 2022-23 School Year. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is committed to ensuring a strong, student-focused school year. As part of this commitment, we are providing updates to the community related to our bargaining process with our professional educators who are represented by the Seattle Education Association (SEA).
SPS and SEA Bargaining Updates

Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association (SEA), the Seattle educator’s union, are negotiating this summer achieve a new contract that continues to provide a world-class education for students. Bargaining Information SPS and SEA for 2022-23 School Year. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is committed to ensuring a strong,...
Bargaining Update August 30

To translate, use the Google Select Language button located at the top right of this page. Español: Vea el sitio en su idioma, Af-Soomaali: Ku fiirso Webside-ka SPS Luqadaada, 中文: 用您自己的語言查看西雅圖公立學校網站 谷歌, Tiếng Việt: Xem trang web SPS bằng ngôn ngữ của quý vị
Start of School Checklist

Seattle Public Schools is a world-class district. We are home to nearly 50,000 students, and we are glad that you chose us to guide your child’s learning. You can expect our caring and committed staff to provide safe, welcoming classrooms and to put students first!. Bell Times and School...
Seattle Channel honored with 25 Government Programming Awards

Seattle Channel won 25 Government Programming Awards, including four Awards of Excellence, at the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) annual conference awards ceremony this week. The station also took home 15 Awards of Distinction and six Awards of Honor for its civic and cultural programming. NATOA has been celebrating the achievements of local government programmers across the nation for 37 years.
Mayor Harrell Announces $6.5 Million in 2022 Green New Deal Opportunity Fund to accelerate Seattle’s transition off fossil fuels while building community resilience to climate change

Seattle – Today, the City of Seattle’s Green New Deal reached a critical milestone as Mayor Bruce Harrell released a funding proposal that would invest $6,491,539 in 2022 toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions, supporting community resilience to climate change, and increasing net zero affordable housing. These investments are the first set recommended by the City’s Green New Deal Oversight Board of 19 community representatives, established by Ordinance 125926 through the Jumpstart payroll expense tax legislation passed in 2020.
Mayor Harrell Unveils Park District Budget Proposal to Keep Parks Clean, Open, and Accessible to All

Proposal focuses on essential maintenance while also taking important steps to improve safety, combat climate change, support youth, and advance equity. Plan would reestablish Park Ranger program, plant and maintain thousands of trees, keep public restrooms operational, and open new and improved parks and community centers. Seattle – Reflecting his...
The East African Senior Center brings together communities and generations through environmental learning

Across the United States, race is the most significant predictor of a person living near contaminated air, water, or soil. It is for this reason that Seattle’s Environmental Justice Fund was created in 2017 to support efforts that benefit and are led by, or in partnership with, those most affected by environmental and climate inequities: Black, Indigenous, People of Color, immigrants, refugees, people with low incomes, youth, and elders. The Environmental Justice Fund supports a wide variety of community-led projects that advance environmental justice and respond to the impacts of climate change. This story series features some of the incredible work led by community groups and organizations supported by the Environmental Justice Fund.
New Rules Require Seattle Tree Service Providers to Register with the City

The City of Seattle is committed to protecting our urban canopy. Trees add value to your property and the surrounding community. Canopy cover is one important measure of the health of the urban forest. Urban trees provide numerous ecological, economic, and social benefits, including wildlife habitat, neighborhood livability, and improved public health outcomes.
Seattle Histories: The CD

Historic preservation in Seattle begins with community. The Seattle Histories storytelling project highlights the places, people, and events that have shaped the history of Seattle’s communities. These stories, told by community members, emphasize experiences and narratives that may have been overlooked or misrepresented in our city. The CD. My...
