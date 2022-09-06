ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities Identify Snorkeler Rescued From Waters Off Keālia

A snorkeler rescued last week from waters off Keālia Beach has been identified. The Kaua‘i Police Department identified the snorkeler as 34-year-old Aurosa Gran of New Mexico, who was visiting the island alone. She is in critical condition at Wilcox Medical Center in Līhuʻe. Gran was rescued Sept. 1 by first responders and bystanders following an emergency call shortly before 4:15 p.m. involving a water rescue.
Temporary Repairs to Yasutake Bridge Underway

Repairs to a bridge north of Wailua Homesteads Park are underway. Yasutake Bridge, located on Kamalu Road, remains closed while crews with Goodfellow Brothers install a 60-foot Acrow bridge, signs and speed calming devices, along with additional paving work. The bridge is expected to reopen in the next two months.
