A snorkeler rescued last week from waters off Keālia Beach has been identified. The Kaua‘i Police Department identified the snorkeler as 34-year-old Aurosa Gran of New Mexico, who was visiting the island alone. She is in critical condition at Wilcox Medical Center in Līhuʻe. Gran was rescued Sept. 1 by first responders and bystanders following an emergency call shortly before 4:15 p.m. involving a water rescue.

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO