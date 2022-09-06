Read full article on original website
Check Out This Magical Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
WTIP
Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery: A Plane Disappears Over The North Shore 10 Years Ago
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
WDIO-TV
Prep Sports Extra: September 9th
This Friday marked week two of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week four in Wisconsin. In Minnesota Esko, Proctor, Cloquet, Chisholm, and Barnum picked up wins. In Wisconsin Northwestern came away with a victory, while Superior fell to Eau Claire North. MINNESOTA: WEEK 2. Hibbing 0, Proctor 18...
WTIP
2022 Lake Superior temperatures surprise scientists at Large Lakes Observatory
It has been an interesting year for Minnesota weather. While regions across northern Minnesota experienced intense temperatures and weather conditions, so did one of the largest Great Lakes. “We had a really interestingly cold winter,” said Jay Austin, professor of physics and astronomy at Large Lakes Observatory at the University...
minnesotamonthly.com
10 Spots for Fall Foliage in Minnesota, 2022
If you’re ready for the vibrant oranges, burnished golds, and rich reds of autumn, you might want to start planning your travel destinations for fall foliage now. According to the National Weather Service, peak times to see fall colors in Minnesota usually fall around mid- to late September and into early October. This summer was exceptionally hot, which means that the displays of color may take longer to reach peak brightness. You can use the Minnesota DNR’s online Fall Color Finder to get insider information on the best times to view fall colors.
Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym
Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Fire and Marine 19 rescue three in water emergency off shore of Park Point
On Thursday afternoon, Duluth Fire Department responded to a water emergency at 4800 Minnesota Avenue on Park Point. According to initial reports, three young adults overturned their jet ski. It took on water, rendering the vehicle inoperable. Their friends called 911, and DFD was dispatched. Upon arrival, DFD launched Marine...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Wet and cool Friday followed by a pleasant weekend
An Areal Flood Advisory has issued for parts of Pine, Burnett, Washburn, and Douglas Counties until 12:30 pm. This area has received between 1-2.5″ of rain as of 9:30 this morning. Additional heavy rain will lead to more excessive rainfall. Be on the lookout for ponding. The wet conditions gradually move southeast across the Northland through the day, keeping rain chances in much of northwest Wisconsin for outdoor plans in the late afternoon and evening.
cbs3duluth.com
WHERE’S THE BENCH?: Beloved landmark disappears from Lakeside neighborhood
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A decades-old bench disappeared from Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood sometime last weekend and residents are working hard to get it back. Before the couple who owns the bench posted new of the missing bench online Sunday, they didn’t realize how special it was to the surrounding community.
UPMATTERS
When could it snow in Wisconsin?
(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
businessnorth.com
Arbor Wood expansion plans shift back to Grand Rapids
Duluth wood-products firm Arbor Wood is shifting its plans for a new production facility from the east end of the Iron Range in Eveleth back to the West Range in Grand Rapids, where the expansion was originally proposed. Arbor Wood management, along with International Falls-based Voyageur Capital Group, which is...
WDIO-TV
10-acre fire burning in BWCA
The U.S. Forest Service says there is a 10-acre fire burning in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The fire is southeast of Lake 3 and north of Horseshoe Lake. It was reported the afternoon of Sept. 7. The Forest Service says it is 30% contained. It is being fought...
Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
tcbmag.com
2022 Entrepreneur of the Year, Minnesota Finalists
Mission: To deliver food and other temperature-controlled products safely and reliably. Major impact: This family-owned trucking and logistics company is one of the largest refrigerated carriers in North America. Its refrigerated trailers can be placed on railroad cars so loads can be moved long distances cost-effectively. Early in the pandemic, the company ordered 175 new trucks, which fueled company growth. By reducing the age of its truck fleet, Bay & Bay has attracted and retained drivers in a competitive marketplace.
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
FOX 21 Online
Three People Rescued From Jet Ski Emergency Off Park Point
DULUTH, Minn. — Three people were rescued on Thursday afternoon after a jet ski overturned and starting taking on water, according to the Duluth Fire Department. The call came in from 4800 Minnesota Avenue. The people in the water were three young adults, and their friends called 911. The...
