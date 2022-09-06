ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

104.3 WOW Country

Will We See More People Moving To The Treasure Valley?

Will the Treasure Valley continue to see an influx of people moving to the area? It looks that way, according to Wallethub Boise is ranked 16th on their list "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire". Boise was given a total score of 53.90. Wallethub "compared the retiree-friendliness of more...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else

Idaho has it's own lingo. You may not even be able to think of anything that seems strange in your every day conversations but there are a few things here that would make people from other states raise an eyebrow. Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else. Idaho has...
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)

Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
EAGLE, ID
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Explorers#Travel Destinations#Shoshone Ice Caves
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Car Repair Costs Have Drastically Increased in Just One Year

Car troubles are the freakin’ worst and unfortunately there’s no avoiding them. Not only does it take your time to deal with these issues when they occur, but it also takes a lot of your money. However, where you live plays a huge role in how expensive your visit to the auto shop will be — different states have different prices for things like this — so what’s it like here in Idaho? Let’s find out.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

8 Things We Do In Twin Falls, ID That Seem Legal But Aren’t

You probably think you are a perfectly law-abiding citizen in Idaho, but you might be surprised to find that some of the things you innocently do are actually illegal. We already have a list of laws that you knowingly break, because we’re all rebels deep down inside. This new list covers the things you do that seem fine but might get you a fine in the Gem State.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIVI-TV

Smoke and degraded air quality in Idaho. How long it's expected to last.

Ongoing fires are pushing thick smoke southward today. The smoke will be trapped under a ridge of high pressure this weekend, so the smokey skies are set to stick around at least through Sunday. Air quality has been degraded to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" and straight up "Unhealthy" in areas...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Hey Beer Lovers in Idaho, Did You Know This?

There are actually two things I’m going to ask you about... Did you know IDAHO is the second largest producer of hops?. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, “Idaho is ranked second in commercial hop production in the United States.” Oregon and Washington are other large producers, and together they produce more beer than anywhere else in the country.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Animals You Can't Have As A Pet In Idaho

Here are 10 of the strangest animals you can't have as a pet in Idaho. Not that you'd want them anyways. So it seems that if you are looking to put on a Wizard of Oz play with real lions, tigers, and bears - the bear would actually be the easiest to get since it doesn't require a special permit as far as I could find!
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Entertaining, Strange and Funny Idaho Street Names

Idaho is certainly unique. We have an interesting way of doing things here and while all states, cities and places probably have a name or two that is strange, funny and ridiculous.... Idaho has its fair share of street names that will make you do a double take or just say, what the heck? Did I see that right? Did that say what I think it said? These directions cant be right? How does one come up with a street name like that?
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Boise, Idaho Landmark Named One of America’s Most Haunted Houses

Between Haunted World and Requiem, the Treasure Valley is hardly lacking when it comes to man-made haunted houses. But do they make your skin crawl as much as the real deal?. Because we have those in the Treasure Valley too! Two national websites set out on a mission to find America’s REAL most haunted houses. They’re two very different websites. The House Beautiful website is a digital arm of a home design magazine that’s been in print for over 125 years. Big 7 Travel is a travel blog meant to save tourists from spending countless hours reading reviews on TripAdvisor, Foursquare or Google Reviews.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Have You Ever Tried Delicious Mormon Funeral Potatoes?

Every part of the country has its unique attractions, habits, and favorite foods. Whether you're a native of Idaho or just moved here, sooner or later, someone will ask you if you've ever had 'Mormon Potatoes' or Funeral Potatoes. If you've never heard of Mormon Potatoes, keep reading to find out the details.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

