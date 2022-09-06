Read full article on original website
Related
Major Search Underway for Missing Yakima Child
Yakima Police and Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have launched a major search for a missing 4-year-old child. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says officers were called to Sarge Hubbard Park at about 7:30 pm Saturday by the father of the child who told authorities the child, identified as "Lucian" had been missing for 15 minutes. He says the family searched "frantically" before calling police.
ncwlife.com
Police: Hotel guest admits setting room fire
WENATCHEE — A man recently released from prison on a conviction for arson is accused of setting another fire, this one in his room at the Wenatchee Motel 6. Firefighters were summoned to the hotel at at 610 N. Wenatchee Ave. about 1 a.m. Friday, after a fire in a second-story room climbed into the attic. Wenatchee police say while they investigated, Christopher Cary Blanchard, 40, admitted setting fire to his bed in the rear-facing room.
kpq.com
Motel 6 Arson Suspect Arrested on Friday
Wenatchee Police Officers captured the arson suspect to the Motel 6 fire on Friday. Shortly after midnight, crews were called out to a roof fire on the 600 block of North Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee. They later discovered that the fire was on the second story of the building. 40-year-old...
kpq.com
Level 3 Evacuation Notice for Residents Near Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish
Update: Sep. 10, 2022 5:55 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation announced that US 2 will remain closed through the weekend between Index and Skykomish. Original: Sep. 10, 2022 2:19 p.m. State fire mobilization is currently underway as firefighters work on containing the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish. The Bolt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish prompts evacuations, road closures
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 5,000 acres, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents north of Highway 2, from...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
kpq.com
N95 Masks Offered at These Locations
In lieu of all the recent wildfires, Chelan-Douglas Health District is giving out free N95 masks, available at various distribution centers all over Chelan County. Due to an unhealthy amount of smoke in the air, Chelan and Douglas County residents can pick up a free N95 mask at the following locations:
ncwlife.com
Fire investigators seek information on a dump truck seen near the Union Valley fire
Investigators into the Union Valley fire Aug. 30 between Chelan and Manson are now asking people who may have seen a white dump truck pulling an excavator on Union Valley Road that day to contact them. Specifically, the Department of Natural Resources investigators would like to talk with the occupants...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifiberone.com
Man charged with arson in Tuesday morning fire in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man has been charged with arson after Moses Lake police say he lit several large bushes on fire outside a business. Andrew B. Nuval, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree arson and second-degree reckless burning. His bail has been set at $15,000.
ncwlife.com
Moses Lake-area man shot by intruder
A man was hospitalized early this morning after he says a man came through the back door of his home in the Larson Community outside Moses Lake and shot him. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 31-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Vandenberg Loop. He was transported to Samaritan Healthcare.
KING-5
Mandatory evacuation ordered due to Bolt Creek Fire, US 2 closed between Index, Skykomish
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Both directions of US 2 have been closed between Index and Skykomish until further notice and a mandatory evacuation has been placed due to wildfire dangers. The Bolt Creek Fire near Grotto and Skykomish is now estimated at 2,000 acres and was first reported Saturday morning,...
ifiberone.com
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington
Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Grace City Church appeals over permit conditions for new building
WENATCHEE — The addition of a 12,000-square-foot “children’s training space” on Grace City Church’s 10-acre campus was approved by the city last month, but the attached conditions aren’t sitting well. The church filed an appeal in Chelan County Superior Court Aug. 31 disputing conditions...
KXLY
Car crashes through guard rail, killing passenger in Okanogan
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash.– A person was killed Thursday night when a car drove through a guardrail near Okanogan. Around 11:30 p.m, a man drove through the guardrail, sending the car rolling down the embankment. A passenger was then thrown out. The car stopped rolling, landing on the driver’s side....
ncwlife.com
Omak man killed in rollover crash
A 54-year-old Omak man was killed late Thursday night after a pickup rolled down an embankment off Highway 155 about 12 miles south of Omak. The Washington State Patrol said Zacherle was one of two people in a 2011 GMC Canyon pickup that was southbound on the highway about 11:15 p.m. at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, went through a guardrail and rolled.
KHQ Right Now
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks
HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
ifiberone.com
Air tainted by wildfire smoke creating hazardous to unhealthy conditions west of Ephrata
Excessive wildfire smoke is being sent downwind from blazes burning in the Okanogan County wilderness as of Thursday. Authorities put the public on notice about compromised air quality early Thursday, particularly for Chelan County. According to real-time data put out by the air quality, fire and smoke map on the...
kpq.com
Man Dies In Late Night Crash East Of Omak
One person is dead from a high speed single vehicle crash on SR 155 east of Omak late Thursday night. A 2011 GMC Canyon pickup truck driven by 54-year-old Gerald Zacherle of Omak was headed southbound at about 11:15pm when it drove thru a guard rail and rolled down an embankment.
Chronicle
Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
Comments / 0