americanmilitarynews.com

Police detail live-streamed Memphis shooting spree that left 4 dead, 3 wounded

More details have been released about the Memphis shooting spree that left four people dead and three more wounded while being partially live-streamed on Facebook on Wednesday. The suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was arrested late Wednesday night. He’s expected to face multiple murder charges. Kelly’s day of terror began...
MEMPHIS, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Shooting Spree Suspect In Court

Doctor’s give girl 2 days to live, 12 years later she’s giving back. Kaelyn Adams was diagnosed with cancer when she was 5. St. Jude saved her life, now she wants to help other children diagnosed with cancer. Man arrested, charged with sexual battery on Chapman Highway, report...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Sequence of shootings in Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The sequence of shootings on Wednesday in Tennessee, provided by Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis. Crime scenes were scattered throughout the city. Four people were killed, and three others were wounded. Ezekiel Kelly has been charged with first-degree murder. —12:56 a.m. Officers responded to a shooting in east Memphis. A dead man was located in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect was eventually identified as Ezekiel Kelly. —4:38 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting in south Memphis. Man was found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Pronounced dead on scene. Video surveillance from a business shows a Black male pulled up next to the victim in a sedan. The suspect fired multiple shots and fled. —4:40 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting close by. A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. Woman was taken to a hospital in noncritical. Suspect fled in sedan.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
The US Sun

‘Active shooter’ at IRS building today: Reports of gunman at office in Memphis, Tennessee as city rocked by crime wave

REPORTS of an active shooter at the IRS building in Memphis have prompted a heavy police response as the city continues to be rocked by a crime wave. The Memphis Police Department has confirmed they have received "several calls regarding various activities" within the city today after yesterday's shooting spree that left four people dead.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRG News 5

Tennessee fugitive captured in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An escaped inmate from Tennessee was taken into custody in Mobile. The Cocke County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force for their help locating and bringing into custody Eric “E.B.” Ballard. According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office […]
WATE

Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wvlt.tv

Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
CROSSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee officials, first responders honor 9/11 after 21 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday marked 21 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, and officials and first responders spent the day in solemn remembrance. The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb sent hundreds of first responders up 110 stories of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN

