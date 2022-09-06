Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Police detail live-streamed Memphis shooting spree that left 4 dead, 3 wounded
More details have been released about the Memphis shooting spree that left four people dead and three more wounded while being partially live-streamed on Facebook on Wednesday. The suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was arrested late Wednesday night. He’s expected to face multiple murder charges. Kelly’s day of terror began...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Shooting Spree Suspect In Court
Doctor’s give girl 2 days to live, 12 years later she’s giving back. Kaelyn Adams was diagnosed with cancer when she was 5. St. Jude saved her life, now she wants to help other children diagnosed with cancer. Man arrested, charged with sexual battery on Chapman Highway, report...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee's most wanted: Gatlinburg police search for homicide suspect
Rosmel Danilo Rubi has been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted List. The 22-year-old is wanted by the Gatlinburg Police Department and TBI for criminal homicide. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Rubi should be considered armed and dangerous. A reward...
Sequence of shootings in Memphis, Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The sequence of shootings on Wednesday in Tennessee, provided by Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis. Crime scenes were scattered throughout the city. Four people were killed, and three others were wounded. Ezekiel Kelly has been charged with first-degree murder. —12:56 a.m. Officers responded to a shooting in east Memphis. A dead man was located in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect was eventually identified as Ezekiel Kelly. —4:38 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting in south Memphis. Man was found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Pronounced dead on scene. Video surveillance from a business shows a Black male pulled up next to the victim in a sedan. The suspect fired multiple shots and fled. —4:40 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting close by. A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. Woman was taken to a hospital in noncritical. Suspect fled in sedan.
TODAY.com
4 dead, 3 wounded in ‘senseless murder rampage’ across Memphis that forced residents inside
A 19-year-old man was in custody in a series of shootings, including one broadcast on social media, that left four dead, three wounded and the city of Memphis on edge late Wednesday, police said. The suspected shooter was identified by police as Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly. He was apprehended around 9:20...
‘Active shooter’ at IRS building today: Reports of gunman at office in Memphis, Tennessee as city rocked by crime wave
REPORTS of an active shooter at the IRS building in Memphis have prompted a heavy police response as the city continues to be rocked by a crime wave. The Memphis Police Department has confirmed they have received "several calls regarding various activities" within the city today after yesterday's shooting spree that left four people dead.
22-year-old man arrested after multiple police chases in Middle Tennessee
A suspect was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after leading police on multiple pursuits this weekend.
Tennessee fugitive captured in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An escaped inmate from Tennessee was taken into custody in Mobile. The Cocke County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force for their help locating and bringing into custody Eric “E.B.” Ballard. According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office […]
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
SHOOTING RAMPAGE: Impact felt across the Mid-South before ending in Memphis
SOOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Wednesday’s mass shooting spree certainly shook Memphis, but the impact was felt across the Mid-South. The beginning of the end of the mayhem was when police say the suspect carjacked a woman in Southaven, Mississippi, then headed back to Memphis. Police in Southaven were ready....
Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
wvlt.tv
Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee officials, first responders honor 9/11 after 21 years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday marked 21 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, and officials and first responders spent the day in solemn remembrance. The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb sent hundreds of first responders up 110 stories of the...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
Police say body found after 3-day search belongs to kidnapped Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher
Authorities in Tennessee said on Tuesday that a body found in a Memphis-area neighborhood has been identified as belonging to a missing teacher who disappeared four days ago.
Texas lab to help with identification efforts in Oak Ridge dead newborn case
A Texas lab that just helped identify an Indiana teen whose remains were found decades ago in Campbell County is taking on another East Tennessee mystery: the genetic identity of a newborn found floating in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake. "Baby Wyatt," as authorities eventually dubbed him, was found in...
Tennessee Appeals Court denies new trial for man serving life for Holly Bobo's murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee appeals court has denied another request for a new trial from one of the men convicted in the 2011 murder of Holly Bobo. Zach Adams was convicted in 2017 of kidnapping, raping, and murdering the nursing student in Decatur County, Tennessee. His defense raised...
3 charged after allegedly shipping fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee
Three California men were arrested in California Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee and other states.
At least four cited and/or charged for threatening school violence in East Tennessee this school year
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee authorities said school safety is a top priority as students return to the classroom. And already, they've arrested and/or cited at least four people for threatening violence on school grounds this academic year. Two of those people were juveniles; the other two were 18-year-olds.
Wave 3
Tennessee man arrested in connection to robbery of Oldham County liquor store
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have arrested a 25-year-old man from Tennessee in connection to a liquor store robbery caught on camera in Oldham County, Ky. Detectives said Issac Beck, from Smithfield, Tenn., was identified as a suspect responsible in the robbery which took place at Prospect Liquors on Friday morning.
